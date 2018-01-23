[December 28, 2017] New Hampshire to Transform Communications for Public Safety; Governor Sununu Approves Buildout Plan for First Responder Network

RESTON, Va., Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- New Hampshire is advancing communications capabilities for first responders. Today, Governor Chris Sununu announced his decision to accept the First Responder Network Authority* and AT&T** plan to deliver a wireless broadband network to the state's public safety community. FirstNet will bring advanced technologies that will help New Hampshire's first responders save lives and protect communities. "Governor Sununu made the right call today," said Bill McQuillen, president of the Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire. "By joining states of all types opting into the AT&T partnership for FirstNet, New Hampshire made the prudent choice on behalf of taxpayers and its hardworking firefighters and emergency personnel. For a safer New Hampshire, we applaud today's news." AT&T, in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, will build, operate and maintain a highly secure wireless broadband communications network for New Hampshire's public safety community at no cost to the state. The FirstNet network will drive innovation and create an entire system of modernized devices, apps and tools for first responders. "We are pleased that New Hampshire will join FirstNet," said First Responder Network Authority CEO Mike Poth. "Our goal has and will always be to bring each state and territory the best and most sustainable network – a solution designed for public safety, by public safety delivered by a proven partner. We look forward to delivering on the promise of the network to help first responders protect and serve the urban and especially the rural communities across the Granite State." New Hampshire has been diligent in its selection of a vendor to deliver its statewide public safety broadband network. Before accepting the First Responder Network Authority and AT&T plan, the state conducted an exhaustive evaluation to ensure it brought its first responders the overall best value solution with the least risk. "New Hampshire has been dedicated to finding the right solution for the buildout of its statewide public safety broadband network. The state thoroughly studied its options and decided to opt-in to FirstNet," said Patricia Jacobs, president, AT&T New England. "We appreciate the time and consideration that Governor Sununu, Attorney General MacDonald, the Statewide Interoperability Executive Committee and the state's senior staff put into this decision, and commend their commitment to public safety. We look forward to working with them to give first responders across New Hampshire access to something truly special." FirstNet will transform the way New Hampshire's fire, police, EMS and other public safety personnel communicate and share information. Specifically, it will: onnect first responder subscribers to the critical information they need in a highly secure manner when handling day-to-day operations, responding to emergencies and supporting large events like the NASCAR race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Laconia Motorcycle Week.

Create an efficient communications experience for public safety personnel in agencies and jurisdictions across the state during natural disasters like severe winter storms, flooding, hurricanes and tornadoes.

Enhance network coverage across New Hampshire's diverse landscape, including the North Country. AT&T's FirstNet build will result in a network that covers 99% of the Granite State's population and 96% of the state's geography, benefitting first responders and residents.

Provide first responders with access to dedicated network assets that can be deployed for additional coverage and support when needed.

Drive infrastructure investments and create jobs across the state.

Usher in a new wave of dependable innovations for first responders. This will create an ever-evolving set of life-saving tools for public safety, including public safety apps, specialized devices and Internet of Things technologies. It also carries the potential for future integration with NextGen 911 networks and Smart Cities' infrastructure. The First Responder Network Authority and AT&T designed New Hampshire's network solution with direct input from the state and its public safety community. This helped to address the state's unique communications needs, which include: Expanding rural coverage across the state, including the North County, Monadnock Region and other rural areas.

Giving public safety agencies local control of their prioritized communications on the network.

Making Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) solutions available to support New Hampshire's large contingent of volunteer responders. The decision enables the First Responder Network Authority and AT&T to begin creating an entirely new wireless ecosystem for public safety communications. New Hampshire's first responder subscribers will have immediate and dedicated access to the information they need with quality of service, priority and preemption for voice and data across the FirstNet network, when and where they need it – 24/7/365.

For more information on FirstNet, please go to FirstNet.gov/mediakit and att.com/FirstResponderNews. For more about the value FirstNet will bring to public safety, please go to FirstNet.com. *About The First Responder Network Authority

The First Responder Network Authority is an independent authority within the U.S. Department of Commerce. Chartered in 2012, its mission is to ensure the building, deployment, and operation of the nationwide, broadband network that equips first responders to save lives and protect U.S. communities. Learn more at FirstNet.gov/mediakit and follow the First Responder Network Authority (@FirstNetGov) on Facebook and Twitter for updates. **About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile and high speed internet services. We have the nation's largest and most reliable network*** and the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider. We're one of the world's largest providers of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. Nearly 3.5 million companies, from small to large businesses around the globe, turn to AT&T for our highly secure smart solutions. AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com . Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att . © 2017 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners. ***Coverage not avail. everywhere. Based on overall coverage in U.S. licensed/roaming areas. Reliability based on voice and data performance from independent 3rd party data. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-hampshire-to-transform-communications-for-public-safety-governor-sununu-approves-buildout-plan-for-first-responder-network-300575945.html SOURCE AT&T Inc.

