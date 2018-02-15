[December 18, 2017] New Scholarship Honors Women in Life Sciences

The Carolyn E. Green Scholarship was unveiled today to further leadership opportunities for women in the life science industry. Created to honor the memory of Carolyn Green, who was a leading industry voice and advocate, the new scholarship will better the life science industry by supporting post-graduate efforts at accredited educational institutions around the world. Remembered as a leader in the life science community, particularly in Boston and Pittsburgh, Carolyn was a staunch supporter of women as leaders and those pursuing interests in STEM-related fields (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). The Carolyn E. Green Scholarship will honor Carolyn's tireless support to emerging and established women who sought to build leadership and executive pathways and ensure that her efforts are continued posthumously. "Carolyn was an inspiration and a force to so many of us - she created ripples that have turned into waves of change," said Laurie Halloran, CEO, and president of Halloran Consulting Group. "Her significant work as a mentor to young women made a huge impact on the industry, and I'm honored to play a part in carrying on Carolyn's work to advance female leadership in the life sciences." As Executive Director, Strategic Investments for Pfizer's Worldwide Research and Development, Carolyn Green was responsible for astrategic venture capital fund which invests in early-stage biotech companies. With more than 20 years of operating and investment experience, much of Carolyn's career was devoted to translating emerging scientific ideas into novel therapies to address unmet medical needs. "We established the Carolyn E. Green Scholarship to continue Carolyn's work and support women as they strengthen and better the life science industry," said Adam Green, Carolyn's husband. "Carolyn's peers, friends and family have funded the scholarship to open doors for young women to seek the best possible educational routes to become future leaders." Seeded and funded by Adam Green; Laurie Halloran, Halloran Consulting Group; Gary Bagnall; Donata Barber; Neill Barber, M.D.; Dr. Ivana Magovcevic-Liebisch, Axcella Health; Mr. Lars Liebisch and Steve Woit, Biopharm Executive Council, the Carolyn E. Green Scholarship welcomes applicants from an array of educational paths, no matter where in the world they are located.

Eligible applicants can apply for the $2,500 scholarship by submitting an essay detailing educational choice, their rationale for interest in life science leadership, prior experiences in the industry and future leadership goals. Award winners may also receive discretionary scholarship funded networking and/or mentoring, where appropriate. The scholarship is renewable for prior winners who continue to qualify year after year. Please visit http://carolynegreen.com/ to apply. The Carolyn E. Green Scholarship is now open and accepting pledges from the global life science community and others interested in furthering leadership roles for women. The scholarship has filed for 501(c)(3) status. Upon being granted, tax-deductible donations can be claimed retrospectively. About Carolyn E. Green Scholarship

The Carolyn E. Green Scholarship furthers leadership opportunities for women in the life science industry. Created to honor the memory of Carolyn Green, who was a leading industry voice and advocate, the scholarship will better the life science industry by supporting post-graduate efforts within the field of life sciences at accredited educational institutions around the world. For more information, please visit http://carolynegreen.com/. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171218005173/en/

