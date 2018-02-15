|
|[December 18, 2017]
|
New Scholarship Honors Women in Life Sciences
The Carolyn
E. Green Scholarship was unveiled today to further leadership
opportunities for women in the life science industry. Created to honor
the memory of Carolyn Green, who was a leading industry voice and
advocate, the new scholarship will better the life science industry by
supporting post-graduate efforts at accredited educational institutions
around the world.
Remembered as a leader in the life science community, particularly in
Boston and Pittsburgh, Carolyn was a staunch supporter of women as
leaders and those pursuing interests in STEM-related fields (Science,
Technology, Engineering, and Math). The Carolyn E. Green Scholarship
will honor Carolyn's tireless support to emerging and established women
who sought to build leadership and executive pathways and ensure that
her efforts are continued posthumously.
"Carolyn was an inspiration and a force to so many of us - she created
ripples that have turned into waves of change," said Laurie Halloran,
CEO, and president of Halloran Consulting Group. "Her significant work
as a mentor to young women made a huge impact on the industry, and I'm
honored to play a part in carrying on Carolyn's work to advance female
leadership in the life sciences."
As Executive Director, Strategic Investments for Pfizer's Worldwide
Research and Development, Carolyn Green was responsible for astrategic
venture capital fund which invests in early-stage biotech companies.
With more than 20 years of operating and investment experience, much of
Carolyn's career was devoted to translating emerging scientific ideas
into novel therapies to address unmet medical needs.
"We established the Carolyn E. Green Scholarship to continue Carolyn's
work and support women as they strengthen and better the life science
industry," said Adam Green, Carolyn's husband. "Carolyn's peers, friends
and family have funded the scholarship to open doors for young women to
seek the best possible educational routes to become future leaders."
Seeded and funded by Adam Green; Laurie Halloran, Halloran Consulting
Group; Gary Bagnall; Donata Barber; Neill Barber, M.D.; Dr. Ivana
Magovcevic-Liebisch, Axcella Health; Mr. Lars Liebisch and Steve Woit,
Biopharm Executive Council, the Carolyn E. Green Scholarship welcomes
applicants from an array of educational paths, no matter where in the
world they are located.
Eligible applicants can apply for the $2,500 scholarship by submitting
an essay detailing educational choice, their rationale for interest in
life science leadership, prior experiences in the industry and future
leadership goals. Award winners may also receive discretionary
scholarship funded networking and/or mentoring, where appropriate. The
scholarship is renewable for prior winners who continue to qualify year
after year. Please visit http://carolynegreen.com/
to apply.
The Carolyn E. Green Scholarship is now open and accepting pledges from
the global life science community and others interested in furthering
leadership roles for women. The scholarship has filed for 501(c)(3)
status. Upon being granted, tax-deductible donations can be claimed
retrospectively.
