|
|[December 18, 2017]
|
New IRI Report Details Value of Contextually Relevant Advertising
As CPG companies look to eliminate waste in their advertising budgets,
many are reluctant to sacrifice the efficiency afforded by programmatic
ad buying, an algorithm that serves as a cheap cost per impression (CPM)
means of reaching consumers. While it's affordable, such an approach
focuses solely on who views the ad and neglects to consider the likely
mindset of the consumer at the time the ad is viewed. This may not be
the most effective methodology. Marketers who instead mix in relevant
context strategies can bolster sales lift and further increase return on
investment (ROI) by up to 30 percent, according to a new IRI®
marketing innovation report, "Cookies
versus Context: How Contextually Relevant Advertising Drives Consumer
Impact."
According to results from an IRI/The Advertising Research Foundation's
study, which included three major CPG brands across food and non-food
categories and analyzed 20 breaks across individual campaigns, digital
advertisements placed on websites with higher thematic alignment and
high consumer attention result in higher ROI than less-aligned ad buys.
Thanks to new innovations in automated advertising - including
technology such as IRI Lift™, which allows real-time visibility into the
digital media where context is boosting lift - advertisers are now
increasingly able to emphasize attention and alignment strategies, to
effectively increase ROI.
"For years, marketers have struggled to keep advertising costs down, and
impact has all too often suffered," said Bhanu Bhardwaj, senior vice
president and principal of IRI Media Center of Excellence. "Technology
has advanced to the point that marketers no longer need to trade
efficiency for effectiveness. As context strategies increasingly move
toward automation, the programmatic and contextual approaches are
beginning to merge and ad buyers are able to reach target audiences with
greater precision and at greatly reduced costs in the optimal context."
"In an environment where we have an increasingly distracted consumer, we
are seeing more and more evidence of the role that attention and
receptivity can play in improving campaign ROI," says Paul Donato, chief
research officer for The Advertising Research Foundation. "This study
plays an important role in advancing our understanding of that and
especially the critical part that alignment plays in ad effectiveness."
As detailed in thereport, while content-relevant strategies are
important, the fundamentals are still vital, and campaigns should be
planned with the understanding that having the right target, message,
timing/frequency and creative remain the foundational pillars of any
successful digital advertising campaign. Adding context to these
fundamental elements is the cherry topping to the mix.
About the Report
"Cookies versus Context: How Contextually Relevant Advertising Drives
Consumer Impact" is a free report available from IRI. To download the
report, visit: https://www.iriworldwide.com/en-US/Insights/Publications/Ad-Relevance.
Helpful Links:
IRI Lift press release: https://www.iriworldwide.com/en-US/Insights/news/IRI-Announces-Enhancements-to-IRI-Lift,-Launching-Lift-for-TV-Solution-to-Measure-the-Impact-of-Tele-en
IRI Point of View: "Personalized Targeting: Increase ROAS and Enhance
Lift with Purchase-Based Targeting:" https://www.iriworldwide.com/en-US/Insights/Personalized-Targeting
About the IRI Partner Ecosystem:
IRI fundamentally believes that delivering differentiated growth for
clients requires deep, highly integrated partnering with a variety of
best-of-breed companies. As such, IRI works closely with a broad range
of industry leaders across multiple industries and sectors to create
innovative joint solutions, services and access to capabilities to help
its clients more effectively collaborate and compete in their various
markets and exceed their growth objectives. IRI is committed to its
partnership philosophy and continues to actively enhance its open
ecosystem of partners through alliances, joint ventures, acquisitions
and affiliations. The IRI Partner Ecosystem includes such leading
companies as 84.51°, Adobe, The Boston Consulting Group,
comScore (News - Alert), Experian, GfK, Gigwalk, Ipsos, Mastercard
Advisors, MaxPoint, Pinterest, Oracle, Research Now, Simulmedia,
SPINS, Survey Sampling International, Univision, Viant and
others.
About IRI:
IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and
forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations,
retailers, financial services and media companies grow their businesses.
A confluence of major external events - a change in consumer buying
habits, big data coming into its own, advanced analytics and
personalized consumer activation - is leading to a seismic shift in
drivers of success in all industries. With the largest repository of
purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated on an
on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the
personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients
around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant,
capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key
constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information,
visit www.iriworldwide.com.
About The ARF
Founded more than 80 years ago, the ARF is dedicated to creating,
curating, and sharing objective, industry-level advertising research to
enable members to make a true impact on their advertising and build
marketing leadership within their organizations. It has 400 members from
leading brand advertisers, agencies, research firms, and media-tech
companies. For more information, please visit www.thearf.org
.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171218005115/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]