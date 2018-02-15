[December 14, 2017] New Research Names Verint Global Leader in Contact Center, Back Office and Branch Office Applications

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT) today announced that it has been named the global leader for workforce optimization (WFO) software by Pelorus Associates in the firm's new Understanding the Global Market for Workforce Optimization Solutions report. In this analysis, Verint (News - Alert) is cited for more than 43 percent worldwide market share, as well as for holding the leading market share for interaction recording and quality management, core applications of workforce optimization suites according to Pelorus Associates. As The Customer Engagement Company™, Verint focuses on helping organizations simplify and modernize the way they engage customers through their contact center, branch, back office and marketing departments. Backed by the latest artificial intelligence and advanced analytics technologies, its broad portfolio of cloud and hybrid solutions deliver greater automation and shared intelligence to drive employee engagement, customer satisfaction and loyalty, and real business impact. In its research, Pelorus notes that the most successful vendors have very complete product offers, no WFO suite gaps and attractive extra capabilities. The firm specifically calls out Verint for providing: The world's first comprehensive Customer Engagement ™ portfolio and broadest product offering fo optimizing the customer experience through multiple contact points, including contact centers, back office and branch environments.

Shared intelligence from the widest number of sources for better and faster decision making. "Customer engagement is emerging as the next generation of WFO," says Dick Bucci, Pelorus Associates principal analyst. "Verint differentiates based on customer engagement technology that includes superior user interfaces for agents, personalized guidance to assist in decision making, knowledge management for agents, analytics tools to better understand the key drivers of customer satisfaction and a host of solutions that support employee engagement." Bucci also credits Verint for driving the deployment of WFO applications to customer-facing and back-office environments beyond the contact center, noting "Verint has led the charge into these adjacent markets through acquisitions that had specialized software for back-office operations, as well as knowledge management and case management."

Learn more at www.verint.com/engagement. About Verint Systems Inc. Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries-including over 80 percent of the Fortune 100-count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we're creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence® at www.verint.com. Source (News - Alert) : Pelorus Associates, Understanding the Global Market for Workforce Optimization Solutions, November 2017. This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2017, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2017, and other filings we make with the SEC (News - Alert) . The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ. VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, MAKE BIG DATA ACTIONABLE, CUSTOMER-INSPIRED EXCELLENCE, INTELLIGENCE IN ACTION, IMPACT 360, WITNESS, VERINT VERIFIED, KANA, LAGAN, VOVICI, GMT, VICTRIO, AUDIOLOG, CONTACT SOLUTIONS, OPINIONLAB, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ENTERPRISE INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, SECURITY INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, VOICE OF THE CUSTOMER ANALYTICS, NEXTIVA, EDGEVR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR (News - Alert) -GATE, ENGAGE, CYBERVISION, FOCALINFO, SUNTECH, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171214006269/en/

