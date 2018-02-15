|
New Research Names Verint Global Leader in Contact Center, Back Office and Branch Office Applications
Verint®
Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT) today announced that it has been
named the global leader for workforce
optimization (WFO) software by Pelorus Associates in the firm's new Understanding
the Global Market for Workforce Optimization Solutions report. In
this analysis, Verint (News - Alert) is cited for more than 43 percent worldwide market
share, as well as for holding the leading market share for interaction
recording and quality management, core applications of workforce
optimization suites according to Pelorus Associates.
As The
Customer Engagement Company™, Verint focuses on helping
organizations simplify and modernize the way they engage customers
through their contact center, branch, back office and marketing
departments. Backed by the latest artificial intelligence and advanced
analytics technologies, its broad portfolio of cloud and hybrid
solutions deliver greater automation and shared intelligence to drive
employee engagement, customer satisfaction and loyalty, and real
business impact.
In its research, Pelorus notes that the most successful vendors have
very complete product offers, no WFO suite gaps and attractive extra
capabilities. The firm specifically calls out Verint for providing:
-
The world's first comprehensive Customer Engagement™
portfolio and broadest product offering fo optimizing the customer
experience through multiple contact points, including contact centers,
back office and branch environments.
-
A unified, analytics-driven and enterprise-enabled WFO suite with
robust business process flows between applications.
-
Shared intelligence from the widest number of sources for better and
faster decision making.
"Customer engagement is emerging as the next generation of WFO," says
Dick Bucci, Pelorus Associates principal analyst. "Verint differentiates
based on customer engagement technology that includes superior user
interfaces for agents, personalized guidance to assist in decision
making, knowledge management for agents, analytics tools to better
understand the key drivers of customer satisfaction and a host of
solutions that support employee engagement."
Bucci also credits Verint for driving the deployment of WFO applications
to customer-facing and back-office environments beyond the contact
center, noting "Verint has led the charge into these adjacent markets
through acquisitions that had specialized software for back-office
operations, as well as knowledge management and case management."
Learn more at www.verint.com/engagement.
About Verint Systems Inc.
Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable
Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement
optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance.
Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries-including
over 80 percent of the Fortune 100-count on intelligence from Verint
solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn
more about how we're creating A Smarter World with Actionable
Intelligence® at www.verint.com.
Source (News - Alert): Pelorus Associates, Understanding the Global Market for
Workforce Optimization Solutions, November 2017.
