NEW REPORTS: Working Class and Elite Democrats Were Divided on 2016 Priorities and 13 Percent of Partisans Have Changed Their Party in the Last Five Years
The Democracy Fund Voter Study Group, a research collaboration of
leading analysts and scholars from across the political spectrum, has
released two new papers about the 2016 election and its ongoing impact
on the parties:
Both papers are based on the Democracy Fund Voter Study Group's unique
longitudinal data set, which began measuring voters' opinions and
affinities in 2011 and continued through, most recently, July 2017. In Party
Hoppers: Understanding Voters Who Switched Partisan Affiliation,
Robert Griffin, Associate Director of Research at PRRI, explored
partisan switching - individuals leaving their party to become
independents or join the opposite party. Griffin found that, while the
overall numbers of Democrats and Republicans appear stable, a
significant number (13 percent) of partisans have changed their
affiliation in the last five years. Other key findings include:
-
Democratic non-college whites and Republican people of color were
likeliest to leave their party. People of color and those under 45
were among the likeliest to switch from the Republican Party, while
Democrats have lost non-college white voters and those over 45.
-
A majority of Obama-to-Trump voters now identify as Republicans. While
most Obama-Trump voters once identified as Democrats, a majority now
identify as Republicans. Since 2011, there has been a 28 percent
decline in Democratic identification and a 43 percent increase in
Republican identification among these voters.
-
Obama-to-third-party voters are likely to identify as Independents. Among
those who voted for Obama in 2012 and then a third-party candidate in
2016, Democratic identification has dropped 35 percent while
independent identification has risen 37 percent.
-
Immigration attitudes, ideological self-identification, and
economic views were the most influential issues in party-switching. Switching
from the Republican Party was most strongly associated with positive
attitudes about immigration, self-identification as more ideologically
liberal, and more liberal economic views. Leaving the Democratic Party
was most strongly assciated with negative attitudes about
immigration, unfavorable attitudes towards Muslims,
self-identification as more ideologically conservative, more
conservative economic views, and lower levels of economic anxiety.
"While party identification is typically seen as pretty stable, a
significant number of partisans have switched their affiliation in the
last five years," said Griffin, Associate Director of Research at PRRI.
"These changes reflect shifts we observed in 2016 and suggest that the
election will have a long-term impact on the electorate."
In Placing Priority: How Issues Mattered More than Demographics in
the 2016 Election, David Winston used a cluster analysis of 23
different issues to group voters into meaningful segments with clear
priorities and belief systems that translate into party preference,
ideological choice, and voting decisions. Key findings include:
-
Democratic/Independent Liberal Elites and the Democrat-Leaning
Working Class had different priorities. The "Democrat/Independent
Liberal Elites" cluster prioritized issues popular in the media
coverage of the election, including gender and racial injustice, but
not issues that were "very important" to the other Democratic cluster
and the country as a whole, such as the economy and jobs.
-
Donald Trump won more of the top ten prioritized issues, including
the economy, jobs, crime, and terrorism, while Clinton won the
majority of the 23 issues included in the survey. However, the
issues she won were lower prioritized, and they included five of the
bottom six issues.
-
Swing voters were not satisfied with the status quo when it came to
the economy. The contrast of change versus status quo moved swing
voters closer to Republicans, based on issue priorities centered
around economic issues. This was particularly true in the Rust Belt,
where the election was decided.
"This research shows that issues can be used to cluster voters into
meaningful segments with clear belief systems that translate into voting
decisions," said David Winston, President of The Winston Group. "In the
future, both political parties need to recognize that the electorate has
a clear set of priorities. Issues matter - and going forward, they may
matter more than demographics."
"Rob's and David's analyses help us better understand what ideas and
information influenced and motivated voters' choices when they went to
the polls in 2016," said Henry Olsen, Senior Fellow at the Ethics and
Public Policy Center and Project Director for the Democracy Fund Voter
Study Group. "Clear data about what moved voters in 2016 can help us
better understand the dynamics shaping voter opinions in upcoming
elections."
In the coming months, the Democracy Fund Voter Study Group will be
releasing a number of in-depth reports and data sets exploring public
opinion on trade, immigration, democracy, and millennials, among other
topics. Most recently, the group of experts commissioned the July 2017
VOTER Survey (Views of the Electorate Research Survey) of 5,000 adults
who had participated in similar surveys in 2016, 2011, and 2012. The
Voter Study Group will put a third survey into the field in early 2018.
The 2016 and 2017 VOTER Surveys and reports were made possible by a
grant from Democracy Fund to the Ethics and Public Policy Center to
conduct new research about changing trends among the American electorate.
VOTER Survey Methodology Summary
In partnership with the survey firm YouGov, the Democracy Fund Voter
Study Group commissioned the 2016 VOTER Survey (Views of the Electorate
Research Survey) of 8,000 adults who had participated in similar surveys
in 2011 and 2012. The Voter Study Group then interviewed 5,000 of the
same respondents between July 13-24, 2017 to explore how voters'
opinions may have changed-or how they did not change at all. A complete
2017 survey methodology is available here.
About the Ethics and Public Policy Center (EPPC)
Founded in 1976 by Dr. Ernest W. Lefever, the Ethics
and Public Policy Center is Washington, D.C.'s premier institute
dedicated to applying the Judeo-Christian moral tradition to critical
issues of public policy. From the Cold War to the war on terrorism, from
disputes over the role of religion in public life to battles over the
nature of the family, EPPC and its scholars have consistently sought to
defend and promote our nation's founding principles-respect for the
inherent dignity of the human person, individual freedom and
responsibility, justice, the rule of law, and limited government.
About the Democracy Fund
The Democracy
Fund is a bipartisan foundation created by eBay (News - Alert) founder and
philanthropist Pierre Omidyar to help ensure that our political system
can withstand new challenges and deliver on its promise to the American
people. Since 2011, Democracy Fund has invested more than $70 million in
support of a healthy democracy, including modern elections, effective
governance, and a vibrant public square.
