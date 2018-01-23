|
|[December 14, 2017]
New Study Shows 91 Percent of Procurement Teams Struggle to Prove Value
Procurement organizations are confident in their ability to drive value,
but struggle to prove it, according to a commissioned study conducted by
Forrester (News - Alert) Consulting on behalf of BravoSolution,
the leading global strategic procurement provider. Announced today, the
research explores the success of 150 procurement, sourcing and finance
professionals in using analytics to reduce costs, increase efficiency,
drive revenue growth and demonstrate value to the rest of the
organization.
"Proof is in numbers. The top procurement teams consistently show
concrete and measurable value," said Andrea Brody, chief marketing
officer of BravoSolution. "Good data and transparency are procurement's
lifeblood. The organizations that make a conscious effort to collect,
mine and analyze these powerful insights - and apply them across
procurement lifecycle - will continue to thrive."
According to the study, procurement teams struggle to demonstrate value
in part due to insufficient support from their analytics solutios. Over
two-thirds of respondents said they felt successful or very successful
in achieving savings and supplier selection goals, but only 45 percent
indicated they receive adequate support from their analytics tools on
these key initiatives. In addition, 91 percent of organizations said
they struggled in demonstrating the value of their procurement
activities due to an inability to collect data, lack of clarity around
what data should be collected and ineffective analytics technology.
To access the full study, please visit: Procurement
Needs Better Analytics to Help Demonstrate Value.
About BravoSolution
BravoSolution is a leading global strategic procurement solution
provider. Our procurement technology platform and practitioner
experience help more than 650 companies and 150,000 procurement
professionals in over 70 countries unlock the power of procurement to
drive financial performance, build procurement organizational
excellence, manage risk and influence innovation. BravoSolution's
approach to strategic procurement consistently delivers business
outcomes to enable customers to outperform their market. BravoSolution
has direct operations in 18 offices located in 12 countries across four
continents, employing more than 650 procurement experts. To learn more,
see http://bravosolution.com.
