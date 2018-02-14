|
New E-book From Clariture Health Helps Hospitals Grow Service Line Volume Through Effective Digital Patient Acquisition Strategies
As hospitals nationwide increasingly strive to harness the power of
online communication, digital advertising has assumed heightened
importance as a way to reach and engage today's tech-savvy consumers.
But the speed and breadth of the transition to digital has raised many
questions regarding how to best use this medium to grow service lines,
acquire new patients, build patient loyalty, drive profitable market
share and enhance brand awareness. All while proving definitive ROI.
In response to this pressing need, a new e-book entitled The Top 5
Mistakes Hospitals are Making with Digital Advertising & the Solutions
to Solve Them has been issued by Clariture Health, the nation's
leader in making hospitals stronger through direct-to-consumer digital
marketing. The e-book - now available for download at clariturehealth.com
- is the latest in an ongoing series of publications being created
by Clariture and its parent company, Trilliant
Health. All are available free of charge and are designed to make
hospitals stronger as market share competition heats up and marketplace
dynamics remain in flux.
"Consumers of all ages are turning t the internet for trusted
information regarding their health and healthcare options," says Jeff
Snyder, co-founder and president of Clariture. "Hospitals have responded
by developing digital marketing strategies that encompass sophisticated
websites, social media, video, interactive platforms and digital
advertising; but many mistakes have been made, and a lot of money
needlessly spent, as the industry has gone through its learning curve.
Our new e-book lets hospitals leverage what has been learned from
examining more than 1,000 service-line campaigns we have executed for
some of the country's largest health systems."
The new e-book is an outgrowth of a recently conducted webinar in which
Snyder outlined the five greatest mistakes hospitals are making with
their digital advertising, including:
-
Failure to target based on the patient journey.
-
Misaligning channel strategy with campaign goals.
-
Non-existent or sub-optimal lead follow-up process.
-
Not having transparency and access to real-time results.
-
Not tracking ROI to justify strategies.
As with the webinar, the just-released e-book provides road-tested
solutions designed to drive greater ROI, unveils the secrets to better
targeting consumers at the right time in their health journey, and
reveals the best practices for turning leads into patients. The e-book
also includes a "Digital Patient Acquisition Strategy Scorecard," which
allows healthcare marketers to gauge where best to focus to improve
their online patient acquisition strategy.
"The number of digital marketing channels seems to be endlessly
expanding, and it is important that hospitals are focused and strategic
in where they spend their marketing dollars," says Snyder. "Digital
advertising has tremendous potential for growing strategic service lines
and building long-lasting, trusted relationships. It offers infinitely
more targeting and measurement options than traditional approaches. As a
result, data-driven digital advertising must be seriously considered a
part of a successful hospital's overall marketing strategy."
About Clariture Health
Clariture is a healthcare digital marketing platform that executes and
optimizes search, social and mobile campaigns to drive patient
acquisition across hospitals' most strategic service lines. It is part
of Trilliant
Health, a group of technology, data and marketing companies focused
on helping hospitals and other healthcare providers grow profitable
revenue. For more information, visit clariturehealth.com.
