[December 13, 2017] New E-book From Clariture Health Helps Hospitals Grow Service Line Volume Through Effective Digital Patient Acquisition Strategies

As hospitals nationwide increasingly strive to harness the power of online communication, digital advertising has assumed heightened importance as a way to reach and engage today's tech-savvy consumers. But the speed and breadth of the transition to digital has raised many questions regarding how to best use this medium to grow service lines, acquire new patients, build patient loyalty, drive profitable market share and enhance brand awareness. All while proving definitive ROI. In response to this pressing need, a new e-book entitled The Top 5 Mistakes Hospitals are Making with Digital Advertising & the Solutions to Solve Them has been issued by Clariture Health, the nation's leader in making hospitals stronger through direct-to-consumer digital marketing. The e-book - now available for download at clariturehealth.com - is the latest in an ongoing series of publications being created by Clariture and its parent company, Trilliant Health. All are available free of charge and are designed to make hospitals stronger as market share competition heats up and marketplace dynamics remain in flux. "Consumers of all ages are turning t the internet for trusted information regarding their health and healthcare options," says Jeff Snyder, co-founder and president of Clariture. "Hospitals have responded by developing digital marketing strategies that encompass sophisticated websites, social media, video, interactive platforms and digital advertising; but many mistakes have been made, and a lot of money needlessly spent, as the industry has gone through its learning curve. Our new e-book lets hospitals leverage what has been learned from examining more than 1,000 service-line campaigns we have executed for some of the country's largest health systems." The new e-book is an outgrowth of a recently conducted webinar in which Snyder outlined the five greatest mistakes hospitals are making with their digital advertising, including: Failure to target based on the patient journey.

Misaligning channel strategy with campaign goals.

Non-existent or sub-optimal lead follow-up process.

Not having transparency and access to real-time results.

Not tracking ROI to justify strategies. As with the webinar, the just-released e-book provides road-tested solutions designed to drive greater ROI, unveils the secrets to better targeting consumers at the right time in their health journey, and reveals the best practices for turning leads into patients. The e-book also includes a "Digital Patient Acquisition Strategy Scorecard," which allows healthcare marketers to gauge where best to focus to improve their online patient acquisition strategy.

"The number of digital marketing channels seems to be endlessly expanding, and it is important that hospitals are focused and strategic in where they spend their marketing dollars," says Snyder. "Digital advertising has tremendous potential for growing strategic service lines and building long-lasting, trusted relationships. It offers infinitely more targeting and measurement options than traditional approaches. As a result, data-driven digital advertising must be seriously considered a part of a successful hospital's overall marketing strategy." About Clariture Health Clariture is a healthcare digital marketing platform that executes and optimizes search, social and mobile campaigns to drive patient acquisition across hospitals' most strategic service lines. It is part of Trilliant Health, a group of technology, data and marketing companies focused on helping hospitals and other healthcare providers grow profitable revenue. For more information, visit clariturehealth.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171213006137/en/

