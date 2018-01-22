[December 13, 2017] New Quartesian Agreement with Medidata Expands Sponsor Access to the Medidata Clinical Cloud® during Clinical Trials

Medidata (NASDAQ:MDSO), the leading global provider of cloud-based solutions and data analytics for clinical research, announced that Quartesian, a leading data clinical research organization (CRO), has signed a new enterprise license agreement to provide sponsors with complete access to the unified Medidata Clinical Cloud® and advanced analytics platform. Quartesian has been a Medidata partner since 2014, with the collaboration facilitating clinical trial breakthroughs for all market segments, from small phase I to large phase III studies. Known for delivering "Clinical Data Your Way" for early and late-stage clinical studies, Quartesian will build on its expertise around Medidata Rave®, the world's leading solution for capturing, managing and reporting patient data, to now offer a broader set of data capture and data management capabilities to all of its customers. The company completed training and has accreditations to implement and market Medidata products; including Rave, Medidata Coder®, Medidata TSDV, Medidata Balance®, which unifies randomization, trial supply management and EDC into one system and Medidata Patient Cloud ePRO, a mobile app for patient reported outcomes. Over the last three years, Quartesian has seen a significant increase in the demand for these solutions. With its growing expertise in key Medidata technology for clinical research, Quartesian is consistently able to rapidly deploy high quality, cost-efficient clinical data services for many of its life sciences customers and CRO partners. "Signing this enterprise agreement has been the culmination of over three years of experience and partnering with Medidata. We are excited about being able to offer the complete Medidata suite across all Quartesian's market segments. Whether it is phase I or generic programs or larger phase II and III studies, Quartesian can offer the industry's leading data capture system combined with our low-cost EDC build, data management and biostatistical programming," said Stephen Boccardo, Quartesian's senior vice president of business development and commercial strategy. "This marks a major milestone in the evolution of Quartesian and cements our position as the leading provider of high quality, timely clinical data services delivered with the best value in the industry. " "We are delighted that Quartesian is benefitting from Medidata's unified platform and advanced analytics," said Glen de Vries, Medidata president and co-founder. "We share Quartesian's mission of helping life sciences companies advance their scientific goals. It's exciting to provide them with tools and data insights that help achieve it, ultimately accelerating the delivery of new therapies to patients."

About Medidata Medidata is reinventing global drug and medical device development by creating the industry's leading cloud-based solutions for clinical research. Through our advanced applications and intelligent data analytics, Medidata helps advance the scientific goals of life sciences customers worldwide, including over 950 global pharmaceutical companies, biotech, diagnostic and device firms, leading academic medical centers, and contract research organizations. The Medidata Clinical Cloud® brings a new level of quality and efficiency to clinical trials that empower our customers to make more informed decisions earlier and faster. Our unparalleled clinical trial data assets provide deep insights that pave the way for future growth. The Medidata Clinical Cloud is the primary technology solution powering clinical trials for 18 of the world's top 25 global pharmaceutical companies and is used by 18 of the top 25 medical device developers-from study design and planning through execution, management and reporting. About Quartesian Quartesian LLC was formed in January 2003 and is headquartered in Princeton, N.J. with the goal of providing "Clinical Data Your Way" to its clients. This goal is accomplished by providing clinical data services faster, more efficient and cost-effective than ever thought possible. The founding members of Quartesian rely not only on their technical expertise, but also on their experience as past clients of clinical service providers. Quartesian prides itself on its flexibility, responsiveness, adherence to client specifications and timelines for all projects conducted anywhere in the world. We have worked with over 100+ pharmaceutical, biotechnology, generic, and medical device companies with 100% repeat business track record and no change orders. Learn more about Quartesian at www.quartesian.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171213005581/en/

