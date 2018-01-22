|
|[December 13, 2017]
|
New Quartesian Agreement with Medidata Expands Sponsor Access to the Medidata Clinical Cloud® during Clinical Trials
Medidata
(NASDAQ:MDSO), the leading global provider of cloud-based solutions and
data analytics for clinical research, announced that Quartesian,
a leading data clinical research organization (CRO), has signed a new
enterprise license agreement to provide sponsors with complete access to
the unified Medidata
Clinical Cloud® and advanced analytics platform. Quartesian has been
a Medidata partner since 2014, with the collaboration facilitating
clinical trial breakthroughs for all market segments, from small phase I
to large phase III studies.
Known for delivering "Clinical Data Your Way" for early and late-stage
clinical studies, Quartesian will build on its expertise around Medidata
Rave®, the world's leading solution for capturing, managing and
reporting patient data, to now offer a broader set of data capture and
data management capabilities to all of its customers.
The company completed training and has accreditations to implement and
market Medidata products; including Rave, Medidata
Coder®, Medidata
TSDV, Medidata
Balance®, which unifies randomization, trial supply
management and EDC into one system and Medidata
Patient Cloud ePRO, a mobile app for patient reported outcomes. Over
the last three years, Quartesian has seen a significant increase in the
demand for these solutions. With its growing expertise in key Medidata
technology for clinical research, Quartesian is consistently able to
rapidly deploy high quality, cost-efficient clinical data services for
many of its life sciences customers and CRO partners.
"Signing this enterprise agreement has been the culmination of over
three years of experience and partnering with Medidata. We are excited
about being able to offer the complete Medidata suite across all
Quartesian's market segments. Whether it is phase I or generic programs
or larger phase II and III studies, Quartesian can offer the industry's
leading data capture system combined with our low-cost EDC build, data
management and biostatistical programming," said Stephen Boccardo,
Quartesian's senior vice president of business development and
commercial strategy. "This marks a major milestone in the evolution of
Quartesian and cements our position as the leading provider of high
quality, timely clinical data services delivered with the best value in
the industry. "
"We are delighted that Quartesian is benefitting from Medidata's unified
platform and advanced analytics," said Glen de Vries, Medidata president
and co-founder. "We share Quartesian's mission of helping life sciences
companies advance their scientific goals. It's exciting to provide them
with tools and data insights that help achieve it, ultimately
accelerating the delivery of new therapies to patients."
About Medidata
Medidata
is reinventing global drug and medical device development by creating
the industry's leading cloud-based solutions for clinical research.
Through our advanced applications and intelligent data analytics,
Medidata helps advance the scientific goals of life sciences customers
worldwide, including over 950 global pharmaceutical companies, biotech,
diagnostic and device firms, leading academic medical centers, and
contract research organizations.
The Medidata Clinical Cloud® brings a new level of quality and
efficiency to clinical trials that empower our customers to make more
informed decisions earlier and faster. Our unparalleled clinical trial
data assets provide deep insights that pave the way for future growth.
The Medidata Clinical Cloud is the primary technology solution powering
clinical trials for 18 of the world's top 25 global pharmaceutical
companies and is used by 18 of the top 25 medical device developers-from
study design and planning through execution, management and reporting.
About Quartesian
Quartesian LLC was formed in January 2003 and is headquartered in
Princeton, N.J. with the goal of providing "Clinical Data Your Way" to
its clients. This goal is accomplished by providing clinical data
services faster, more efficient and cost-effective than ever thought
possible. The founding members of Quartesian rely not only on their
technical expertise, but also on their experience as past clients of
clinical service providers. Quartesian prides itself on its flexibility,
responsiveness, adherence to client specifications and timelines for all
projects conducted anywhere in the world. We have worked with over 100+
pharmaceutical, biotechnology, generic, and medical device companies
with 100% repeat business track record and no change orders. Learn more
about Quartesian at www.quartesian.com.
