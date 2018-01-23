|
|[December 11, 2017]
New Consortium Aims to Humanize the Digital Workplace
To address the growing problem of information overload within the modern
workplace, an independent consortium of multidisciplinary experts has
been formed to help reduce its adverse impact on worker productivity and
morale. Called the "Humanizing the Digital Workplace Consortium," the
team will examine why companies make the mistake of forcing employees
into tech-driven workflows that don't match humans' natural way of
thinking and working. The consortium will identify solutions and offer
guidance to companies about creating people-centric approaches that
improve worker productivity, creativity and wellbeing.
Organizations continue to spend millions of dollars on productivity
solutions and enterprise apps to support their workers, but ironically,
those very solutions are contributing to the information and app
overload problem hurting productivity, according to consortium member
David Lavenda, who is also a co-founder of harmon.ie.
"Companies have struggled to maximize their workers' efforts for the
past decade with little to show for it. This is an issue with huge
implications and I couldn't think of a better group of people to examine
all of the factors that have led us to this point, while offering ideas
on how to overcome this challenge," said Lavenda.
Members of the "Humanizing the Digital Workplace Consortium" include:
- Alexandra Levit is a former nationally syndicated columnist for
The Wall Street Journal and writer for The New York Times, Fast Company,
and Forbes. She has authored several books, including the international
bestseller They
Don't Teach Corporate in College.
- Dr. Paul Root Wolpe is the Asa Griggs Candler Professor of
Bioethics at the Emory Center for Ethics. Dr. Wolpe is the author
of over 125 articles, editorials, and book chapters in sociology,
medicine, and bioethics, and has contributed to a variety of
encyclopedias on bioethical issues.
- Amy Morin is a psychotherapist, lecturer at Northeastern
University, and an internationally recognized expert in mental strength.
Her book, 13
Things Mentally Strong People Don't Do, is an international
bestseller that is being translated into 29 languages. Her latest book,
13 Things Mentally Strong Parents Don't Do, teaches parents how to
become mental strength coaches so they can raise resilient children in
the modern world.
- R "Ray" Wang is the Principal Analyst, Founder, and
Chairman of Constellation Research, Inc. He's also the author of the
popular business strategy and technology blog "A
Software Insider's Point of View" and the best-selling book Disrupting
Digital Business.
- Gloria Mark is a Professor of Informatics (News - Alert) at the University of
California, Irvine. She has published over 150 papers in the top
journals and conferences in the fields of human-computer interactions
(HCI) and computer-supported cooperative work (CSCW) and is author of
the book Multitasking
in the Digital Age.
- Aaron Levy is the Founder and CEO of Raise
The Bar Consulting, a firm focused on helping companies retain their
Millennial talent by empowering managers to be better leaders of people.
Aaron is an ICF Associate Certified Coach, a Thrive Global
contributor, an 1871 mentor, the Co-Director of Startup Grind Chicago,
and a member of the Forbes Coaches Council.
- Manfred Leu is the Head of Digital Workplace User Adoption and
Consulting, and a Director of IT at Swiss
Re, and is committed to implementing an IT environment that improves
worker productivity.
- David Lavenda is a Co-Founder and Vice President of Marketing
and Product Strategy for harmon.ie. Lavenda is a scholar for the Society
for the History of Technology and is a regular contributor to major
business publications such as Fast
Company and CMSWire.
To launch the consortium, each member offered insights into the top
workplace trends of 2018:
- Rise of the Remote Workers:
Organizations will optimize the remote worker experience by implementing
new processes and tools that increase engagement so businesses can
empower people to work where they are most comfortable. Giving employees
the power to choose their location during work hours is an important
step towards increasing productivity throughout an organization. - Amy
Morin
- Augmenting Humanity: As machine
learning and AI take shape in the workplace, expect augmented
intelligence to reshape the future of work. Areas with high repetitive,
high volume, high nodes of interactions, and high complexity will most
likely be moved to automation and AI. Skill sets that require
creativity, new levels of complexity, and physical presence will remain
in human hands. This augmentation of humanity will reshape not only how
we work, but also determine where we work, what we work on, when we work
and why we work. - R "Ray" Wang
- Working in Transit: As we
enter the era of autonomous cars, mobile work stations are going to be
much more elaborate and sophisticated. Soon, workers will be able to set
up a whole work station in their back seat, and it won't be much
different than sitting in an office. - Dr. Paul Root Wolpe
- Measuring Productivity:
We'll see a rise of analytics to tell from an objective standpoint who
is more productive, who will stay at or leave a job, where the greatest
source of qualified recruits are coming from, and more. We have a very
small percentage of organizations using analytics in this way (only 15%
right now), and we'll start to see more organizations adopting this in
the coming year(s). - Alexandra Levit
- Outcomes-focused Work over Time-focused
Work: With GenZ and Millennials taking up much of the
workforce, we'll see a shift from 'Nine to Five' mentality to
'finish-the-job' mentality, even if it takes only half the time or is
done remotely. - Aaron Levy
- A New Path to Employee Engagement:
Knowledge workers will adopt quickly to new ways of working with
information and collaborating with colleagues if we can inspire them by
offering creative and user-friendly solutions, and surprise them with
exceptional service at any touchpoint throughout the entire user
journey. Young talent will choose their employer also based on a modern
working environment and their perceived working culture. - Manfred Leu
- AI Gets Pragmatic: The
promise of AI starts to be realized, but in limited, practical ways.
Rather than the job-eating technology that people fear, AI will power
cloud applications that are able to anticipate information a worker will
need to complete a task and provide it proactively. It sounds
counter-intuitive, but AI will actually help humanize technology. - David
Lavenda
About harmon.ie
harmon.ie (www.harmon.ie)
makes user experience tools for the digital workspace, built to deliver
information the way the human brain works. The company is a pioneer in
Topic Computing; its flagship harmon.ie Collage solution breaks down
data siloes from business applications by grouping information by
topics, thereby surfacing what's most important to knowledge workers.
harmon.ie provides a cohesive, people-first user experience supported by
cognitive science and powered by machine learning to enhance employee
productivity and help organizations overwhelmed with data. The company
is a Microsoft Partner of the Year Finalist and an IBM (News - Alert) global partner.
Follow harmon.ie on Twitter and LinkedIn.
