[December 08, 2017] New DCN Research Shows Brand Sites Are More Trustworthy Than Social Media

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Content Next (DCN), the only trade association exclusively dedicated to trusted, high-quality digital content brands, released "Trust as a Proxy for Brand Value: Understanding the Role of Trust in Digital Content Consumption." The research highlights what publishers and advertisers must understand about trust in digital media and the components needed to build a successful consumer relationship. Conducted by Frank N. Magid Associates, Inc., the research shows that while consumers use social platforms as their principal access point for information, only 55 percent trust the content they find there. "This research confirmed consumers lack trust in social platform content and that it's spilling over into their perceptions of brand sites and apps," said Jason Kint, CEO of Digital Content Next. "While we don't recommend that publishers walk away from the relationships they have with the platforms, we do recommend they urge the platforms to better utilize and protect trusted news and entertainment brands." When it comes to trust, consumers have higher expectations for brand sites and apps and expect them to be trustworthy, credible, accurate and up-to-date. Thus, brands should closely monitor trust and work to maintain it as a key differentiator in the volatile digital media marketplace. Research highlights include: Social automation and algorithms appear to have a negative impact with 62 percent of consumers agreeing that "there's so much random content on social media, there's no way to tell if an article is credible or not."

A younger audience of "Social Skeptics" has emerged. Seven in 10 of these consumers choose quality brand sites for content and prefer brand sites/apps for information. In fact, 41 percent of Social Skeptics have a content subscription, which also signals a prefrence for premium content.

Brand sites build trust by delivering on key attributes, such as credibility and accuracy, which correlate highly to both trust and importance. However, there are also hidden drivers which are less obvious—but that correlate highly to trust. These include popularity, virality, and personalization, all of which are important strategies to employ and very much a part of the algorithms of platforms.

"Trust as a Proxy for Brand Value" found that brand sites should incorporate four key building blocks of trust into their strategies:

Attribution (confirming multiple sources)



Reputation



Navigation



Prediction (past experiences with the brand)

Consumer trust in brand sites also positively impacts advertisers on the site. Higher trust in brand sites results in a trust halo effect for advertisers. Brand sites provide a significant boost in advertiser trust and positive perception compared to social media and YouTube.

Consumer expectations around trust are higher for brand sites and apps and they expect them to be trustworthy, credible, accurate, and up-to-date. Therefore, publishers should closely monitor trust and work to maintain it as a key differentiator in the volatile digital media marketplace. "Trust as a Proxy for Brand Value" was a U.S. online survey of 1,000 respondents with home internet connection, weekly or more engagements with social media and brand sites/apps of ages 18-64. Data was collected in October 2017 . "Trust as a Proxy for Brand Value: Understanding the Role of Trust in Digital Content Consumption" was first unveiled on Wednesday, December 6 during DCN's "Powerful Storytelling" day, a members-only event in New York City.

To view the full research report, visit: https://digitalcontentnext.org/blog/2017/12/06/dcns-new-research-trust-proxy-brand-value/

Digital Content Next (DCN) is the only trade organization dedicated to serving the unique and diverse needs of high-quality digital content companies that manage trusted, direct relationships with consumers and marketers. The organization was founded in June 2001 as the Online Publishers Association (OPA). Comprised of some of the most trusted and well-respected media brands, DCN produces proprietary research for its members and the public, creates public and private forums to explore and advance key issues that impact digital content brands, offers an influential voice that speaks for digital content companies in the press, with advertisers and policy makers, and works to educate the public at large on the importance of quality content brands.

