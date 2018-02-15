[December 08, 2017] New Hart Energy Conference Covers All Shale Plays

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to put oil and gas industry leaders face-to-face with business intelligence, Hart Energy announced DUG Executive - the newest addition in its DUG conference series. This one-day program for executives is set February 26, 2018 in Houston. Registrants will hear over a dozen industry leaders discuss operational and investment strategies. "We're committed to providing the information industry leaders are seeking," said Barry Haest, Hart Energy's Vice President of conferences. "DUG Executive conference offers a unique peer-to-peer experience for industry leaders while covering a vast majority of North America's unconventional shale plays." Unlike other DUG events, DUG Executive will not limit its focus to one particular region nor will it include an exhibition hall. Instead, the agenda examines all of North America's unconventional resources and provides a "state the of the shale revolution" through the eyes of active producers. The program will feature plenary sessions, breakouts and Q&A discussions in a peer-to-peer decision-makers' forum. The plenary sessions will touch on operational issues affecting drilling, completions and storage. In a technology roundtable, a panel of operators will examine how artificial intelligence and Big Data help them keep development costs in line. Other sessions will touch on resource development Capex, techniques for maximizing IPs and EURs, and other issues affecting production and operations. The afternoon program offers two tracks, one each on crude oil and natural gas. This portion of the agenda offers executive presentations from producers who will detail what technologies are working (or not) for their strategies, how they are adjusting their portfolios and operations to maximize earnings – and where they intend to spend money in 2018. DUG Executive will bring to stage executives from public and private producers, midstream operators and the financial community, including - John Christmann , CEO, Apache Corp.

, CEO, Taylor Reid , President & CEO, Oasis Petroleum Inc.

, President & CEO, Blu Holsey , SVP, Government & Regulatory Affairs , Continental Resources Inc.

, SVP, Government & Regulatory Affairs Garrett Jackson , VP, Drilling, Devon Energy Corp.

, VP, Drilling, Jacob Shumway , VP, Engineering, FourPoint Energy LLC For more on DUG Executive, visit DUGExecutive.com. About Hart Energy

