|[December 08, 2017]
New Energy Vehicle Market in China - Segmentation Analysis and Forecasts by Technavio
The latest market research report by Technavio
on the new
energy vehicle market in China predicts a CAGR of around 36.13%
during the period 2017-2021. Ultra-capacitors in EV energy storage
systems and the focus on reducing charging time will be the top two
emerging trends for this market during the forecast period.
Ultra-capacitors used for energy storage and discharge function in the
battery packs of EVs are a highly attracted futuristic trend. Trials
have already started with electric powertrain buses globally, and China
is the leading country in this innovation. China-based CRRC has already
tested ultra-capacitors, and they are in use for powering its public
transport buses, since 2008.
According to Amey Vikram, a lead automotive
manufacturing research analyst from Technavio, "In China,
these buses will run 20km on average range, with 3-5 minutes of
charging, which is done via bus stops during passenger boarding time. In
2016, cities in Austria and Bulgaria became the non-Chinese cities to
test and implement electric buses with ultra-capacitors to power the
vehicle.
In 2017, Maxwell Technologies (News - Alert) partnered with CRRC-SRI to localize the
manufacturing of ultra-capacitor modules to be used in the Chinese NEV
bus market."
Pure EVs
Vehicles in the pure EVs segment are powered solely by the electricity
stored in battery packs and therefore, do not require ICE or any other
fuel source. The on-board battery used in these vehicles is of three
types: Ni-MH, lead-acid, and Li-ion, out of which Li-ion is the most
commonly used one. The chemical energy stored in rechargeable battery
packs installed in pure EVs propels the electric motors and motor
controllers.
PHEVs
PHEVs are full hybrid vehicles with a high power rated battery pack as
in pure EVs, thereby, propelling the vehicle either through ICE or
battery. Hence, these vehicles have a longer range and can use 100%
electricity for propulsion. They are widely used in longer range and
heavy-duty applications. Since the batteries of PHEVs can be recharged
through a plug-in to external supply, they fall under the NEV segment.
"The engine automatically turns off when idle and restarts on
acceleration. This automatic start-stop mechanism reduces emissions and
prevents fuel wastage, thus ensuring better fuel economy. These vehicles
are designed to capture energy from the automobile braking system and
support higher loads such as active chassis technologies and air
conditioning. The installed battery in these vehicles is also charged by
the ICE and regenerative braking," adds Amey.
FCVs
A fuel cell is a relatively new technology with a future potential
market in automobile applications, such as passenger vehicles,
commercial vehicles, and forklifts. Owing to the zero emission of GHG,
major OEMs have shifted their focus toward the development of HFCVs.
Therefore, this technology is expected to become commercially viable
during the forecast period.
Toyota Mirai, Hyundai Tucson ix35, and Honda (News - Alert) Clarity are the currently
available passenger car HFCVs, with OEMs still under testing and trials
phase of fuel cell buses. The high cost and safety concerns of HFCV have
limited their number. Also, the lack of supporting infrastructure in
terms of charging stations and the aftersales network is a major factor
hindering the acceptance of these vehicles.
The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this
report are:
-
BYD
-
Geely Automobile Holdings
-
Yutong
-
Zotye Auto
