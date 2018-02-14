[December 06, 2017] New Ocean Health Solutions Selects Advanced Plan for Health's Poindexter Advanced Health Analytics System

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. and IRVING, Texas, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Plan for Health (APH), a provider of advanced and predictive data analytics technology that helps organizations better manage healthcare risk and cost today announced that New Ocean Health Solutions, an enterprise health management company, will add the APH Poindexter data analytics engine to their portfolio of offerings. In support of this partnership, Poindexter will deliver powerful longitudinal member/employee data visibility across medical and pharmacy claims, New Oceans' re-imagined Private Health Assessment (New Ocean PHA™) and other clinical sources, benchmarked against real-world health data. Phenotype predictive analytics consider demographics, geography and industry of the employer among other factors in predicting risk. Data analytics powered by Poindexter promise to deliver New Ocean clients better health risk and care gap visibility as well as the ability to predict the likelihood of hospital admissions and readmissions and other high cost events months in advance. "Through our partnership with Advanced Plan for Health, we're now able to deliver clients the visibility they need to better understand and manage current and future risk within their populations," said Joseph Terrion, president of New Ocean. "By adding the power of advanced data science and predictive analytics technologies to our portfolio we will provide an even stronger end-to-end solution set." "We are thrilld to be partnering with New Ocean Health Solutions, a like-minded firm with a shared goal of increased efficiency, reduced cost and improved health outcomes," said Neil Godbey, CEO of Advanced Plan for Health. "Together, we bring visibility and action to power more informed, simpler and effective health and well-being management." About New Ocean Health Solutions New Ocean Health Solutions is a leading software design & development company led by CEO & Chairman Hal Rosenbluth, focused on building technology solutions that simplify the complexities of the healthcare industry by connecting the disparate parts of the healthcare ecosystem through a healthcare enterprise platform as a service [PaaS]. Rosenbluth is a business executive and New York Times best-selling author of The Customer Comes Second who transformed a $20 million local travel agency into a $6 billion global travel agency before selling to American Express in 2003. Hal then moved into the retail clinics space, starting TakeCare Health Systems to provide affordable healthcare. Following the acquisition of TakeCare by Walgreens Co., Hal became President, Health and Wellness Division and transformed Walgreens into a health and daily living company with 700 clinics and on-campus healthcare centers. He oversaw relationships with government agencies, commercial clients, pharmacy benefit managers, managed care organizations, health systems and consultants. Learn more at www.newoceanhealthsolutions.com.

About Advanced Plan for Health Founded in 2004, Advanced Plan for Health (APH) continuously delivers customized and precise, cost-saving answers and actions that help health plans, TPAs, brokers, employers, providers and others optimize health benefit programs to produce maximum value. APH leverages their custom-built Poindexter advanced analytics platform and an unparalleled history in healthcare data mining and analysis to generate a distinct view with proven, practical, individualized action plans. From troublesome trends in the health of populations to inefficient provider utilization, APH has the data and expertise to help clients implement speedy actions that achieve short-term results as well as support long-term strategies. Other APH offerings include design and management of Nurse Navigation services, engagement and relationship-building with local healthcare providers. Learn more at www.mypoindexter.com. Media Contacts: New Ocean Health Solutions

