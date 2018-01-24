ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Promega Maxwell® RSC PureFood Pathogen Kit Offers Food Labs Quick, Consistent Automated DNA Purification
[December 06, 2017]

Promega Corporation's new Maxwell® RSC PureFood Pathogen Kit offers food safety labs an easy and consistent automated DNA purification method for PCR (News - Alert)-based testing of food pathogens. The kit does not require enzymatic pre-treatment and, when used in combination with the Maxwell RSC Instrument, can effectively purify DNA from 1 to 16 food matrix samples in 40 minutes, saving time for those who need to make quick decisions about potential food spoilage and contamination.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171206005853/en/

The newly launched Maxwell® RSC PureFood Pathogen Kit by Promega offers food safety labs an easy and ...

The newly launched Maxwell® RSC PureFood Pathogen Kit by Promega offers food safety labs an easy and consistent automated DNA purification method for PCR-based testing of food pathogens. The kit does not require enzymatic pretreatment and, when used in combination with the Maxwell RSC Instrument, can effectively purify DNA from 1 to 16 food matrix samples in 40 minutes. (Photo: Business Wire)

Benefits


  • Quick & Easy - The Maxwell® RSC PureFood Pathogen Kit, used with the Maxwell RSC, is a simple, automated protocol with few steps and very little hands-on time for technicians.
  • Robust - The kit has been validated for the purification of both Gram - and Gram + bacterial DNA in one workflow from a number of different food samples including E. coli 0157:H7, Salmonella enterica, and Listeria monocytogenes.
  • Sensitive & Consistent - The automated workflow provides consistent DNA purification performance while also allowing labs to isolate high-quality pathogen DNA from small food sample types and still get enough for downstream analysis.

Promega introduced the Maxwell® RSC PureFood Pathogen Kit to the market this week. The kit builds on the company's growing offerings of tools and technologies for food-testing laboratories, including the Maxwell® RSC PureFood GMO and Authentication Kit, which Promega launched in 2016.

"We spent a lot of time collaborating with food testing labs to really understand their frustrations and their desire to reduce the potential of human error and eliminate the need for multiple purification SOPs and protocols. This product is the result of that dialogue," says Chris Moreland, Promega Global Product Manager.

The Maxwell® RSC PureFood Pathogen Kit is not for diagnostic use. To learn more, visit: www.promega.com/pathogen

About Promega

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company's 3,500 products enable scientists worldwide to advance their knowledge in genomics, proteomics, cellular analysis, drug discovery and human identification. Founded in 1978, the company is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. For more information about Promega, visit www.promega.com.


