|[December 06, 2017]
New Promega Maxwell® RSC PureFood Pathogen Kit Offers Food Labs Quick, Consistent Automated DNA Purification
Promega Corporation's new Maxwell®
RSC PureFood Pathogen Kit offers food safety labs an easy and
consistent automated DNA purification method for PCR (News - Alert)-based testing of
food pathogens. The kit does not require enzymatic pre-treatment and,
when used in combination with the Maxwell RSC Instrument, can
effectively purify DNA from 1 to 16 food matrix samples in 40 minutes,
saving time for those who need to make quick decisions about potential
food spoilage and contamination.
The newly launched Maxwell® RSC PureFood Pathogen Kit by Promega offers food safety labs an easy and consistent automated DNA purification method for PCR-based testing of food pathogens. The kit does not require enzymatic pretreatment and, when used in combination with the Maxwell RSC Instrument, can effectively purify DNA from 1 to 16 food matrix samples in 40 minutes. (Photo: Business Wire)
Benefits
-
Quick & Easy - The Maxwell® RSC PureFood Pathogen Kit,
used with the Maxwell RSC, is a simple, automated protocol with few
steps and very little hands-on time for technicians.
-
Robust - The kit has been validated for the purification of both Gram
- and Gram + bacterial DNA in one workflow from a number of different
food samples including E. coli 0157:H7, Salmonella enterica,
and Listeria monocytogenes.
-
Sensitive & Consistent - The automated workflow provides consistent
DNA purification performance while also allowing labs to isolate
high-quality pathogen DNA from small food sample types and still get
enough for downstream analysis.
Promega introduced the Maxwell® RSC PureFood Pathogen Kit to
the market this week. The kit builds on the company's growing offerings
of tools and technologies for food-testing laboratories, including the
Maxwell® RSC PureFood GMO and Authentication Kit, which
Promega launched in 2016.
"We spent a lot of time collaborating with food testing labs to really
understand their frustrations and their desire to reduce the potential
of human error and eliminate the need for multiple purification SOPs and
protocols. This product is the result of that dialogue," says Chris
Moreland, Promega Global Product Manager.
The Maxwell® RSC PureFood Pathogen Kit is not for diagnostic
use. To learn more, visit: www.promega.com/pathogen
About Promega
Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and
technical support to the life sciences industry. The company's 3,500
products enable scientists worldwide to advance their knowledge in
genomics, proteomics, cellular analysis, drug discovery and human
identification. Founded in 1978, the company is headquartered in
Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global
distributors. For more information about Promega, visit www.promega.com.
