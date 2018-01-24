|
|[December 06, 2017]
New IRI Report Analyzes Impact of Lidl's Entry into the U.S. Market
IRI®, the global leader in innovative solutions and services
for consumer, retail and media companies, today announced the first in a
series of IRI Market Shift Studies, providing retailers and
manufacturers with the data and insights to track and respond
intelligently to new, emerging trends in the evolving retail
marketplace. The first study covers the recent U.S. market entry impact
of Lidl, one of Europe's strongest grocery retailers, which has plans to
open more than 100 stores across the U.S. by the end of 2018.
Lidl's aggressive growth strategy and focus on limited-assortment,
high-quality, private-label products create new risks and opportunities
for retailers and manufacturers. However, Lidl POS data is unavailable
to the marketplace, meaning retailers and manufacturers must rely on
shopper-based tools and analyses to understand, measure, and track
performance and competitive behaviors. The innovative IRI Market Shift
Study contains unique insights from custom shopper surveys, store-level
impact analyses and market-level pricing comparisons to understand the
initial and ongoing impacts of Lidl's entry and expansion in the U.S.
The analytics package, which will be updated quarterly, aims to arm CPG
companies with insights to help them better understand the grocer's
impact and identify new opportunities.
"With our new series of Market Shift Studies, IRI's Survey and Shopper
Analytics team is offering meaningful insights into the dramatic changes
occurring in the marketplace to help retailers and manufacturers
understand where the greatest risks are and what shoppers think about
their new choices," said Fernando Salido, executive vice president of
shopper analytics, consumer & shopper marketing for IRI. "Lidl has
enormous potential to disrupt the current grocery environment. Powered
by world-class data and analytic capbilities, IRI is helping companies
make smarter decisions and evaluate the impact of these important
changes, plan for new entries into their local markets, and more
effectively compete in this new environment."
The IRI Market Shift Study series will include additional reports
addressing key questions in the retail marketplace today, including:
-
How to compete with new retailers in the U.S. market;
-
How to compete with retailers that are rapidly expanding into new
markets;
-
How to understand and adapt to the changes that are occurring in the
marketplace due to Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods; and
-
How to gain more share of stomach when more than 50 percent of food
dollars are purchased outside traditional CPG outlets.
The insights are available now in three different packages to meet the
varying needs of different retailers and manufacturers. For more
information, contact IRI at Customer.Interaction.Center@IRIworldwide.com.
