[December 06, 2017] New IRI Report Analyzes Impact of Lidl's Entry into the U.S. Market

IRI®, the global leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, today announced the first in a series of IRI Market Shift Studies, providing retailers and manufacturers with the data and insights to track and respond intelligently to new, emerging trends in the evolving retail marketplace. The first study covers the recent U.S. market entry impact of Lidl, one of Europe's strongest grocery retailers, which has plans to open more than 100 stores across the U.S. by the end of 2018. Lidl's aggressive growth strategy and focus on limited-assortment, high-quality, private-label products create new risks and opportunities for retailers and manufacturers. However, Lidl POS data is unavailable to the marketplace, meaning retailers and manufacturers must rely on shopper-based tools and analyses to understand, measure, and track performance and competitive behaviors. The innovative IRI Market Shift Study contains unique insights from custom shopper surveys, store-level impact analyses and market-level pricing comparisons to understand the initial and ongoing impacts of Lidl's entry and expansion in the U.S. The analytics package, which will be updated quarterly, aims to arm CPG companies with insights to help them better understand the grocer's impact and identify new opportunities. "With our new series of Market Shift Studies, IRI's Survey and Shopper Analytics team is offering meaningful insights into the dramatic changes occurring in the marketplace to help retailers and manufacturers understand where the greatest risks are and what shoppers think about their new choices," said Fernando Salido, executive vice president of shopper analytics, consumer & shopper marketing for IRI. "Lidl has enormous potential to disrupt the current grocery environment. Powered by world-class data and analytic capbilities, IRI is helping companies make smarter decisions and evaluate the impact of these important changes, plan for new entries into their local markets, and more effectively compete in this new environment." The IRI Market Shift Study series will include additional reports addressing key questions in the retail marketplace today, including: How to compete with new retailers in the U.S. market;

How to compete with retailers that are rapidly expanding into new markets;

How to understand and adapt to the changes that are occurring in the marketplace due to Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods; and

How to gain more share of stomach when more than 50 percent of food dollars are purchased outside traditional CPG outlets. The insights are available now in three different packages to meet the varying needs of different retailers and manufacturers. For more information, contact IRI at Customer.Interaction.Center@IRIworldwide.com.

About the IRI Partner Ecosystem: IRI fundamentally believes that delivering differentiated growth for clients requires deep, highly integrated partnering with a variety of best-of-breed companies. As such, IRI works closely with a broad range of industry leaders across multiple industries and sectors to create innovative joint solutions, services and access to capabilities to help its clients more effectively collaborate and compete in their various markets and exceed their growth objectives. IRI is committed to its partnership philosophy and continues to actively enhance its open ecosystem of partners through alliances, joint ventures, acquisitions and affiliations. The IRI Partner Ecosystem includes such leading companies as 84.51°, Adobe (News - Alert) , The Boston Consulting Group, comScore, Experian, GfK, Gigwalk, Ipsos, Mastercard Advisors, MaxPoint, Pinterest, Oracle, Research Now, Simulmedia, SPINS, Survey Sampling International, Univision and others. About IRI IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers, financial services and media companies grow their businesses. A confluence of major external events - a change in consumer buying habits, big data coming into its own, advanced analytics and personalized consumer activation - is leading to a seismic shift in drivers of success in all industries. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated on an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171206005201/en/

