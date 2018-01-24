[December 06, 2017] New 2017 Holiday Shopping Journey Revealed: Sofa Sunday, Mobile Friday and Cyber Monday

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightEdge, the leader in enterprise organic search and content performance, today released a report chronicling the digital performance of the 2017 holiday shopping season. In addition to a surge in mobile traffic, the data revealed that the Sunday prior to Thanksgiving Day weekend (Sofa Sunday) is becoming key to a successful holiday season. Additionally, patterns within the data emerged, showing "device bias" on particular days of the weekend. The BrightEdge Holiday Report identified changing digital traffic trends between 2016 and 2017, especially in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving Day weekend, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. These insights offer clues to marketers about changing consumer behavior and preferences. The report confirms that holiday research and shopping is happening sooner, and consumers are more and more comfortable making purchases on their mobile phone or tablet. Additionally, data findings point to Black Friday surpassing even Cyber Monday in digital importance. The report expands on these important days and trends for retail marketers: Sofa Sunday: The Sunday before Thanksgiving points to rapid growth in consumer research. In fact, in 2017 the indexed mobile traffic share increased by 40 points from 2016. However, Sofa Sunday shows relatively modest transaction volume, suggesting consumers are using Sofa Sunday as an opportunity to browse and plan their Thanksgiving weekend conquests.

Mobile Black Friday: Mobile purchase activity peaked on Black Friday during the 2017 Thanksgiving holiday shopping weekend. Mobile online revenue growth was significant, even outperforming Cyer Monday sales by 9 percent. Additionally, BrightEdge research found that between Oct. 1 and Nov. 27 , mobile traffic spiked on Saturdays and Sundays while desktop peaked on Mondays. Mondays delivered the highest portion of online revenue of the season and Saturdays brought in the least. Although Sunday was the highest day of traffic, it was the second-lowest revenue day as people researched in advance of the preferred buying days. "BrightEdge research has confirmed that the 2017 holiday shopping journey continues to evolve. During the busiest and most important time of the year it is essential that marketers make the most of the opportunity in front of them," said Kevin Bobowski, SVP, Marketing of BrightEdge. "Sofa Sunday is quickly becoming one of the most important shopping days of the year where shoppers research purchases in advance of Black Friday - which we are calling Mobile Friday. Going forward marketers need to realign their holiday shopping strategies by day and device in order to maximize revenue potential."

The full research report and detailed findings and charts can be downloaded here: https://www.brightedge.com/resources/research-reports/2017-holiday-shopping-update About BrightEdge

