[December 05, 2017] New Sharp Scientific Calculators Feature Improved Functionality and Design

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for their functionality and affordability, Sharp has redesigned their line of scientific calculators to offer more features and a modern sleek style for students in math, science and engineering classes. The upgraded calculators operate on hybrid power that use solar power with a battery backup. All models have been redesigned, sporting a durable matte finish, along with a high-tech 3D light reflecting cover. The updated calculators incorporate an industry-first HOME key, enhancing teacher productivity during classroom instruction by enabling students to return to the start screen with the push of a button. The redesigned series of 2-line display calculators include the EL-531TGBBW and EL-531TGBDW, which feature 273 functions and two modes. Upgrading on the former EL-531XBGR and EL-531XBWH, these models outperform the comparable Texas Instruments TI-30XIIS and Casio FX-300MS. With 470 different functions, six different modes and quadratic, cubic and 3-variable linear equation solvers, the new EL-506TSBBW offers a more advanced calculator than comparable 2-line display models. A useful feature of this calculator is its ability to do metric conversions. This updated model replaes the EL-506XBWH. For those who prefer to see equations displayed on their calculator similar to a textbook, Sharp's exclusive WriteView™ feature is offered on the new EL-W535TGBBL. This 4-line scrolling display offers the solution best suited for student needs. Improving on the previous EL-W535XBSL, it comes with 422 functions and three modes, and is comparable to Texas Instruments' TI-34 and TI-30XS and Casio's FX-300ES. Designed to compete in the higher end of the 4-line scrolling display category is the new EL-W516TBSL, supporting 640 functions, seven modes, and quadratic, cubic, and 3-variable linear equation solvers. It replaces the earlier EL-W516XBSL and is comparable the Texas Instruments TI-36X Pro or the Casio FX-115ES and FX-991EX.

Sharp scientific calculators can be purchased online at many of the leading school supply resellers such as Staples, Office Depot, Walmart, eBay, Amazon and at www.sharpcalculators.com. About Victor Technology LLC Victor Technology is an American-owned and operated manufacturer and supplier of printing, scientific, financial, and basic calculators as well as sit to stand desks, desktop organizers, and desktop accessories. Sharp calculators are distributed exclusively in the United States and Latin America by Victor Technology LLC. To learn more, visit www.victortech.com or www.sharpcalculators.com. Contact: Kyle Friedrich | Marketing Associate

