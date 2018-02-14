[November 30, 2017] New PortaOne White Paper Introduces OTT MVNO Business Model Offering Greater Control, Low CAPEX

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Global communications software company PortaOne, Inc. today announced the immediate availability of "OTT MVNO," a white paper detailing a novel approach to launching a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) business. Available via free download from the PortaOne website, the paper introduces a third option to traditional "thin" and "full" MVNO business models—one with lower upfront capital expenditure, yet greater flexibility to exploit wholesale/retail revenue opportunities. "Until now, any entrepreneur wishing to enter the wireless communications industry as an MVNO had two options—invest a significant amount of capital in infrastructure, or surrender much of the product control to the host network operator," said Andriy Zhylenko, Chief Technical Officer, PortaOne. "This white paper outlines a very desirable alternative. An 'Over the Top' MVNO structure provides an optimal balance of cost, flexibility, and time-to-market. Moreover, it can give the entrepreneur a sustained first-mover advantage in new services when compared to traditional MVNOs." Conventional MVNO business models have generally run along two lines: a "thin" deployment in which most of the infrastructure—and therefore, product control—is supplied by a Mobile Network Operator (MNO), or a "full" deployment where the MVNO leases only its radio network access from the MVO and furnishes its own infrastructure for customer provisioning, billing, data service management, call and messaging services, and so on. Both have inherent drawbacks that limit the viability and growth of the business. PortaOne's "OTT MVNO" white paper introduces a wayto circumvent those major drawbacks. Leveraging the proliferation of 3G/4G connectivity and maturity of VoIP services, OTT (Over-the-top) MVNO runs voice calls over the host's IP network, using a simple VoIP application on the customer's smartphone. By doing this, the MNO's mobile core is used only for data services; call and messaging services are managed directly by the MVNO. "Huge advantages accrue to MVNOs using this business strategy," continued Zhylenko. "One of the best comes from the ability to boost profits by signing direct contracts with other VoIP carriers. This allows the MVNO to route international and domestic calls to them using least-cost-routing." The PortaOne white paper also describes the real-world experience of a U.S. telecom that used the OTT MVNO strategy to migrate other MVNOs to its platform. This allowed the telecom to become a Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE), providing hosted real-time billing, mobile network service provisioning, and customer management—a scenario that increases revenue for the telecom while reducing costs for other MVNOs.

"OTT MVNO" fully explains the Over-the-Top strategy, including challenges, benefits and technical architecture. To download the white paper or to learn more about the PortaOne MVNO billing solution that makes OTT MVNO possible, go to https://www.portaone.com/ott_mvno_whitepaper. Additional information can also be obtained by emailing PortaOne at contact@portaone.com, by calling 866 SIP VOIP (866 747 8647) or +1 604 628 2508 outside North America. About PortaOne:

Based in Canada, PortaOne is a leading global software developer for modern telecoms. The company's OCS) and switching (SBC & Class 4/5) products enable telecommunication service providers and carriers to run a broad line of retail, enterprise, SME, and wholesale services on a single integrated software platform. PortaOne's flagship platforms, PortaSwitch and PortaBilling are fundamental parts of the business infrastructure for over 400 service providers and telcos in 85 countries worldwide. Over two-thirds of 300 PortaOne staff are support engineers providing the best-in-industry 24/7 technical support services for clients involved in hosted IP PBX and SIP trunking services, calling cards and wholesale VoIP, IPTV and residential triple-play, MVNO and MVNE, SMS, data and voice over LTE, and more. To learn more, visit https://www.portaone.com/. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-portaone-white-paper-introduces-ott-mvno-business-model-offering-greater-control-low-capex-300564152.html SOURCE PortaOne, Inc.

