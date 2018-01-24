[November 27, 2017] New Relic Accelerates Enterprise Cloud Adoption and Optimization With Enhanced Offerings for Amazon Web Services

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for software-driven businesses, announced new product capabilities, customer enablement, and best practice guidance for organizations leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS) through their cloud journey. Many of the most advanced and disruptive businesses running on AWS drive their cloud optimization and resource investments using New Relic, including Dunkin' Donuts, Morningstar, Scripps Networks, Telstra, Cloud Technology Partners, Relus Cloud, and Slalom. The company's latest updates support the speed, agility, and confidence for these teams, and help enable businesses adopting AWS. Newly Introduced Instrumentation for AWS Understanding the context of application health, performance, and constant changes across diverse environments requires deeper analytics than isolated performance metrics. New Relic's platform unifies real-time metrics from all the components of the application, including those provided by Amazon CloudWatch. To further this support, New Relic Infrastructure has announced expanded instrumentation for AWS, totaling 31 services, with new support for AWS Personal Health Dashboards, AWS Elastic Beanstalk, Amazon Simple Email Service (Amazon SES), Amazon Aurora, Auto Scaling, and AWS CloudTrail. Additionally, to get a more focused view, customers can now filter their data sources by tags for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS), and Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC). New Relic Infrastructure combines AWS service performance with application and customer experience data, enabling teams to understand how the configuration and deployment of AWS services impacts the rest of their technology stack. Navigators Partner Program Momentum The New Relic Navigators Partner Program is designed to help New Relic Navigators Partners drive results for their customers by helping them to deliver projects on-time, on-budget, and with measurable success metrics, by monitoring cloud migration and transformation projects on AWS and beyond. Today, New Relic announced that the following Premier Consulting Partners in the AWS Partner Network (APN) have achieved New Relic "Advanced Navigators" status, with recent efforts including: Cloud Technology Partners (CTP), a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, has integrated New Relic into its migration methodology to help customers that are moving to AWS.

Relus Cloud has become a reseller of the New Relic Platform and has integrated New Relic into its migration practice to help customers migrating to AWS.

Slalom has engaged Nw Relic to build out custom dashboards to integrate into its performance engineering efforts and has collaborated with the New Relic team to drive important DevOps projects around the globe. Advancing Cloud Transformation with AWS Migration Acceleration Program As an early supporter of the AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP), New Relic has worked with AWS, New Relic Navigators partners, and other ISVs to create a packaged set of strategic considerations, best practices, trainings, dashboards, and flexible pricing options for large scale cloud migrations. These best practices rely on the New Relic Platform for low-touch customer experience baselining, application dependency discovery, migration acceptance testing, and post migration application and infrastructure re-architecture and optimization.

Supporting Quotes "Thanks to New Relic Infrastructure's elegant instrumentation for AWS, our Mobile and Emerging Platforms team has been able to set up alerting based on New Relic data and build dashboards through New Relic Insights to get a clear view into Lambda performance. AWS cloud services monitoring data combined with application monitoring data is immensely powerful - we get a full picture of our application delivery stack performance all in one place with New Relic," said Mark Kelly, director of cloud and infrastructure services architecture, Scripps Networks. "New Relic shares with AWS a commitment to helping organizations adopt the skills, practices, and measurement required for operating in the cloud so that they can realize the full benefits of a cloud transformation. Undergoing this change - both in the technology and the processes utilized - can be challenging for distributed enterprise IT teams that need to operate at scale. New Relic's platform and latest innovations are designed to provide real-time analysis into every infrastructure component within the context of the applications that they support. This can make it easier for teams to respond to and implement change faster, and accelerate cloud adoption within their organizations," said Henry Shapiro, vice president and general manager, Infrastructure, New Relic. "AWS and New Relic have collaborated for many years, and I am excited to see how the company is continuing to innovate to help our customers move faster to the cloud. With New Relic's latest suite of products, updates and instrumentation for AWS, enterprise customers will now have even more tools to make their applications stable and customer experience consistent," said Terry Wise, Global Vice President of Channels and Alliances, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Building new digital experiences and undergoing cloud transformation can be extremely complex, and New Relic is committed to helping our customers and New Relic Navigators partners tackle these efforts with speed and confidence. We are thrilled to be at AWS re:Invent with many members of our New Relic Navigators Partner Program, along with other customers who are building on AWS. New Relic is dedicated to continuing to drive advancements and support for AWS to help New Relic Navigators partners and customers achieve success in the cloud and build technology for tomorrow," said Robson Grieve, chief marketing officer, New Relic. Availability All of the New Relic Infrastructure updates are available today, with the exception of the instrumentation for AWS Personal Health Dashboards and AWS CloudTrail, which are in private beta. For more details about New Relic's offerings for AWS, visit https://newrelic.com/partner/aws-monitoring. About New Relic New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the New Relic Platform, particularly with respect to products and features thereof that are expected to be delivered in the future, as well as benefits from or future enhancements to those products and features, and the New Relic Navigators Partner Program, such as the features and benefits related thereto, as well as market trends, analysis and opportunity. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at https://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc. All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners. Social Media Links: Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171127005921/en/

