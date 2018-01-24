|
|[November 27, 2017]
|
New Relic Accelerates Enterprise Cloud Adoption and Optimization With Enhanced Offerings for Amazon Web Services
New
Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for
software-driven businesses, announced new product capabilities, customer
enablement, and best practice guidance for organizations leveraging
Amazon Web Services (News - Alert) (AWS) through their cloud journey. Many of the most
advanced and disruptive businesses running on AWS drive their cloud
optimization and resource investments using New Relic, including Dunkin'
Donuts, Morningstar, Scripps Networks, Telstra (News - Alert), Cloud Technology
Partners, Relus Cloud, and Slalom. The company's latest updates support
the speed, agility, and confidence for these teams, and help enable
businesses adopting AWS.
Newly Introduced Instrumentation for AWS
Understanding the context of application health, performance, and
constant changes across diverse environments requires deeper analytics
than isolated performance metrics. New Relic's platform unifies
real-time metrics from all the components of the application, including
those provided by Amazon CloudWatch. To further this support, New
Relic Infrastructure has announced expanded instrumentation for AWS,
totaling 31 services, with new support for AWS Personal Health
Dashboards, AWS Elastic Beanstalk, Amazon Simple Email Service (Amazon
SES (News - Alert)), Amazon Aurora, Auto Scaling, and AWS CloudTrail. Additionally, to
get a more focused view, customers can now filter their data sources by
tags for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Elastic Block
Store (Amazon EBS), and Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC). New
Relic Infrastructure combines AWS service performance with application
and customer experience data, enabling teams to understand how the
configuration and deployment of AWS services impacts the rest of their
technology stack.
Navigators Partner Program Momentum (News - Alert)
The New
Relic Navigators Partner Program is designed to help New Relic
Navigators Partners drive results for their customers by helping them to
deliver projects on-time, on-budget, and with measurable success
metrics, by monitoring cloud migration and transformation projects on
AWS and beyond. Today, New Relic announced that the following Premier
Consulting Partners in the AWS Partner Network (APN) have achieved New
Relic "Advanced Navigators" status, with recent efforts including:
-
Cloud
Technology Partners (CTP), a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company,
has integrated New Relic into its migration methodology to help
customers that are moving to AWS.
-
Relus
Cloud has become a reseller of the New Relic Platform and has
integrated New Relic into its migration practice to help customers
migrating to AWS.
-
Slalom
has engaged Nw Relic to build out custom dashboards to integrate into
its performance engineering efforts and has collaborated with the New
Relic team to drive important DevOps projects around the globe.
Advancing Cloud Transformation with AWS Migration Acceleration Program
As an early supporter of the AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP),
New Relic has worked with AWS, New Relic Navigators partners, and other
ISVs to create a packaged set of strategic considerations, best
practices, trainings, dashboards, and flexible pricing options for large
scale cloud migrations. These best practices rely on the New Relic
Platform for low-touch customer experience baselining, application
dependency discovery, migration acceptance testing, and post migration
application and infrastructure re-architecture and optimization.
Supporting Quotes
"Thanks to New Relic Infrastructure's elegant instrumentation for AWS,
our Mobile and Emerging Platforms team has been able to set up alerting
based on New Relic data and build dashboards through New Relic Insights
to get a clear view into Lambda performance. AWS cloud services
monitoring data combined with application monitoring data is immensely
powerful - we get a full picture of our application delivery stack
performance all in one place with New Relic," said Mark Kelly,
director of cloud and infrastructure services architecture, Scripps
Networks.
"New Relic shares with AWS a commitment to helping organizations adopt
the skills, practices, and measurement required for operating in the
cloud so that they can realize the full benefits of a cloud
transformation. Undergoing this change - both in the technology and the
processes utilized - can be challenging for distributed enterprise IT
teams that need to operate at scale. New Relic's platform and latest
innovations are designed to provide real-time analysis into every
infrastructure component within the context of the applications that
they support. This can make it easier for teams to respond to and
implement change faster, and accelerate cloud adoption within their
organizations," said Henry Shapiro, vice president and
general manager, Infrastructure, New Relic.
"AWS and New Relic have collaborated for many years, and I am excited to
see how the company is continuing to innovate to help our customers move
faster to the cloud. With New Relic's latest suite of products, updates
and instrumentation for AWS, enterprise customers will now have even
more tools to make their applications stable and customer experience
consistent," said Terry Wise, Global Vice President of Channels and
Alliances, Amazon Web Services, Inc.
"Building new digital experiences and undergoing cloud transformation
can be extremely complex, and New Relic is committed to helping our
customers and New Relic Navigators partners tackle these efforts with
speed and confidence. We are thrilled to be at AWS re:Invent with many
members of our New Relic Navigators Partner Program, along with other
customers who are building on AWS. New Relic is dedicated to continuing
to drive advancements and support for AWS to help New Relic Navigators
partners and customers achieve success in the cloud and build technology
for tomorrow," said Robson Grieve, chief marketing officer, New Relic.
Availability
All of the New Relic Infrastructure updates are available today, with
the exception of the instrumentation for AWS Personal Health Dashboards
and AWS CloudTrail, which are in private beta.
For more details about New Relic's offerings for AWS, visit https://newrelic.com/partner/aws-monitoring.
About New Relic
New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven
businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes
every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so
companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps
teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of
the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term
is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited
to statements regarding the New Relic Platform, particularly with
respect to products and features thereof that are expected to be
delivered in the future, as well as benefits from or future enhancements
to those products and features, and the New Relic Navigators Partner
Program, such as the features and benefits related thereto, as well as
market trends, analysis and opportunity. The achievement or success of
the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New
Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject
to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in
circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or
achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any
forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could
affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking
statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic
makes with the SEC (News - Alert) from time to time, including in New Relic's most
recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and
"Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting
New Relic's Investor Relations website at https://ir.newrelic.com
or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these
forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their
registered owners.
