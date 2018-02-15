[November 22, 2017] New Zealand Ministry of Education Chooses Unisys for a New Modern Cloud-Based Education Resourcing Management System

WELLINGTON, New Zealand and BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced it has been selected by the New Zealand Ministry of Education to design and support a new digital Education Resourcing System (ERS). The ERS will deliver funds more efficiently for early childhood, primary and secondary school education providers. The Ministry of Education is a new client for Unisys. One of the Ministry's key responsibilities is to ensure education providers have the resources and support they need, including administering the determination and delivery of funding and other resources. The Unisys solution will replace the current manual, paper-based system with a modern cloud-based solution that provides an online digital services channel and streamlined automated workflow to enable the efficient delivery of funding for schools and early learning providers. The new system will offer the Ministry greater flexibility to enact policy changes more rapidly, model the effects of proposed changes and provide greater policy insights. The 10-year digital transformation engagement covers the design, development and support of the system, which will be delivered via an Application-Platform-as-a-Service (APaaS) model. The solution has been developed and will be deployed using the Microsoft Azure App Service and the Oracle Policy Automation Cloud Service, each of which will be delivered from Australia. Unisys is an Oracle Global Platinum partner and a Microsoft partner unde the Unisys Strategic Alliance program. The contract to develop the system was signed in June 2017. Unisys and the Ministry are using Agile and DevOps methodologies to develop the new system. They are working as a joint team that is physically co-located at the Ministry's offices to drive collaboration and respond quickly to changes. Katrina Casey, Deputy Secretary for Sector Enablement and Support at the Ministry of Education said, "We've engaged Unisys to develop this new system to modernize and improve resourcing processes within the Ministry and throughout the wider education sector. It will also enable future policy changes to be delivered in a more cost-effective and timely manner. We'll be working with the sector over the coming years as we're committed to ensuring the system works for all users."

The Ministry's move to APaaS is in line with the New Zealand Government's measures to accelerate the adoption of public cloud services by government agencies. Lysandra Schmutter, vice president, Public Sector, Unisys Asia Pacific said, "At Unisys, we are passionate about education and the need to deliver it in ways to help younger generations excel. We look forward to helping to digitally transform the New Zealand Ministry of Education's resourcing system so it can take advantage of best-of-breed digital and cloud-based technologies toward this end." Unisys works with government clients globally to drive innovation and transform citizen-centric services through leading-edge digital initiatives, including cloud deployments, applications modernization, security solutions and advanced data analytics. Supporting more than 300 government organizations around the world, Unisys provides solutions that facilitate the transition to digital government. For more information on Unisys' Public Sector solutions and impact, visit http://www.unisys.com/industries/government/public-sector. About Unisys Unisys is a global information technology company that specialises in providing industry-focused solutions integrated with leading-edge security to clients in the government, financial services and commercial markets. Unisys offerings include security solutions, advanced data analytics, cloud and infrastructure services, application services and application and server software. For more information, visit www.unisys.com. Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn. RELEASE NO.: 1122/9555 Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder. UIS-C View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-zealand-ministry-of-education-chooses-unisys-for-a-new-modern-cloud-based-education-resourcing-management-system-300560235.html SOURCE Unisys Corporation

