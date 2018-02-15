|
|[November 21, 2017]
|
New Card Game to Help Children Understand and Talk about Emotions Launches on Kickstarter
In a world increasingly focused on teaching kids how to program,
operate, and interact with machines, The Game of Mixed Emotions™ is a
new card game now crowdfunding
on Kickstarter that promises to help kids interact with one another
and talk about their feelings. The game, developed by entrepreneur and
mother-of-three Theresa Claire, along with her advisor, child
psychologist Dr. Melanie Pearl, is designed to teach children emotional
vocabulary in a fun, simple way, which makes kids happier, healthier,
and more successful.
The game is great for kids of all ages, and especially perfect for any
children going through tough times at home, or who need help identifying
and labeling emotions in themselves or others. It's inspired by
curriculum developed by the Yale Center of Emotional Education as well
as the Zones of Regulation, and uses colors and symbols to break down
complex emotions into easy-to-understand categories.
Mixed Emotions has already seen tremendous success. Claire quickly sold
the first 100 games in her home state of Connecticut. But after meeting
with multiple store owners, Claire knew that to take the game to the
next level, she would have to reduce the price and place a larger order
to do so. That's why sheturned to Kickstarter, a perfect way to fund
the first large-scale run of cards, which will ship and deliver before
the holidays.
"I originally developed the game because I wanted to have better
communication with my sons," said Claire. "When I tried to talk to them
about how they were feeling they would tell me, as most boys do, that
they were doing 'fine.' I wondered if it was something more than just
not wanting to talk to their mother. I realized that they simply didn't
have the emotional vocabulary to express their feelings."
Claire began working with Dr. Pearl and quickly realized the problem
wasn't limited to her children. Extensive clinical research shows the
emotional education that is part of Mixed Emotions helps reduce anxiety
and depression and increase test scores. With rising rates of anxiety,
depression, and autism among kids, and an increasing desire for new ways
to start a dialog with our children, Claire and Pearl created the game
as a stepping stone to a longer conversation between parents and kids
about emotions and mental health.
"When parents see their children experiencing uncomfortable emotions,
their first instinct is to protect them and tell them something like
'it's OK,' 'don't be sad,' or 'don't be angry.' But the Mixed Emotions
cards show children it's acceptable to feel these emotions," said Dr.
Pearl. "It helps kids talk about what these emotions feel like for them,
shows what they look like, and indicates how to identify them in
themselves and others."
The Kickstarter
campaign runs through December 12, and the game will be delivered
before the holidays.
About The Game of Mixed Emotions
The Game of Mixed Emotions, created by Mirror Books, LLC, is a fun,
simple card game designed to teach kids how to talk about their
feelings. Research shows that teaching children early how to talk about
how they feel makes them happier, healthier, and more successful, now
and for the rest of their lives. Mixed Emotions exposes kids to the full
spectrum of emotions in a fun, unobtrusive way. It gives them exposure
to a wide range of emotions, showing them that people can feel all kinds
of emotions and that emotions are only temporary. It not only teaches
children how to recognize and understand their own feelings, but the
feelings of others as well.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171121005975/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]