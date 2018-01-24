[November 17, 2017] New Check Point Research of 850+ Global Businesses Reports That 100% Have Been Victims of Mobile Attack

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, announced today results from the first ever study on the impact of mobile attacks in enterprise environments. Findings from the research are based on data collected from more than 850 organizations spread across four continents. The results are stark: enterprise mobility is found to be susceptible to attack on both major mobile platforms, Android and iOS.

Threats to mobile users are capable of compromising any device and accessing sensitive data at any time. These threats impact every type of business from financial services to government to manufacturing. Some key findings: 100% of all businesses had experienced a mobile malware attack

54 is the average number of mobile malware attacks per business

89% of businesses experienced a man-in-the-middle attack over Wi-Fi

75% averaged 35 rooted or jailbroken devices on network In response to these research findings, Check Point has today announced improved capabilities for SandBlast Mobile, the industry leading threat defense solution to prevent advanced mobile cyber-attacks. Check Point SandBlast Mobile technology protects against mobile device, apps, and in-network threats and provides the industry’s highest threat catch rate. Check Point SandBlast Mobile is now enhanced with improved capabilities to keep enterprises and consumers ahead of the game: Artificial intelligence detection to immediately block zero-day malware

Blocking targeted SMiShing attacks on iOS and Android devices

A new app that allows end users to monitor and control device security “The financial value and frequency of attacks on mobile devices exceeded that for PCs in 2017, which help explain the findings of the report,” said Michael Shaulov, Head of Products Mobile and Cloud Security at Check Point Software. “Mobile devices are essentially the new ‘backdoor’ for cyber-criminals, and we are pleased to provide this improved SandBlast Mobile solution to proactively protect enterprises and individual consumers.” In Miercom’s independent 2017 Mobile Threat Defense Industry Assessment, Check Point achieved the highst threat catch rate of all tested vendors. Check Point has seen the attack vectors on mobile devices expand from just known malware, network and OS exploits, to now include zero-day malware, SMS attacks and Bluetooth exploits. To address this, the company offers a complete solution to enterprise customers, part of Check Point’s Infinity security architecture. Infinity seamlessly shares indicators between network appliances, PC endpoints, cloud, and mobile. There is also an offering for consumers/individuals marketed under the ZoneAlarm brand. For more information about SandBlast Mobile’s newest capabilities, visit: www.checkpoint.com/mobilesecurity To access the full results of the research report ‘Mobile Cyberattacks Impact Every Business’, visit: http://pages.checkpoint.com/mobile-impact-report.html

To retrieve a blog about the product: http://blog.checkpoint.com/2017/11/17/sandblast-mobile-the-best-mobile-security-solution-just-got-better To retrieve a blog about the research: http://blog.checkpoint.com/2017/11/17/new-research-mobile-malware-hits-every-business Follow Check Point via: Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware Blog: http://blog.checkpoint.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture that defends enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile device held information, plus the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes. Media Contact

Matt Farrell

Check Point Software Technologies

+1 917-971-1424

press@us.checkpoint.com Investor Contact

Kip E. Meintzer

Check Point Software Technologies

+1 650.628.2040

ir@us.checkpoint.com

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]