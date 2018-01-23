[November 16, 2017] New Mondo Survey Reports on MarTech Hiring Trends for 2018: Data and Analytics Experts to Garner Top Salaries

— 61 percent of Digital Marketers plan to increase MarTech budgets —

— 63 percent plan to hire more Digital Marketing professionals for MarTech needs — NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarTech budgets will increase in 2018, according to 61 percent of respondents to a recent Mondo survey. In addition, 63 percent of respondents plan to hire more full time and contract-based MarTech consultants in 2018, and data/analytics experts are expected to earn the top salaries in the segment. Mondo is the largest national staffing firm focusing on high-end digital marketing and technology talent. According to the Mondo survey, 66 percent of Digital Marketing professionals indicated that they are unable to take full advantage of their current MarTech solutions. When asked what MarTech solutions they used, 75 percent reported investing in email. In addition, respondents are investing in: social media and customer relationships (70%), data and analytics (69%), paid search and ad tech (65%), SEO, content, and UX, (57%) and eCommerce (22%). In addition, Mondo reported on the hottest MarTech jobs for 2018, with the following jobs predicted to offer the top salaries: 1) Data and Analytics: Salaries of $85-210,000; $95 an hour for contractors In demand technologies include: Google Analytics, Informatica, Marketo, Omniture, Qlikview, Salesforce, SAS, Silverpop, SSIS, and Tableau. 2) Ecommerce: Salaries $90-200,000; $120 an hour for contractors In-demand technologies include: ATG, Demandware, Eloqua, HubSpot, Magento, Pardot, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Shopify, and WooCommerce. 3) SEO, Content and UX: Salaries $75-175,000; $100 an hour for contractors

In-demand technologies include: Adobe Creative Cloud, AngularJS, Drupal, Google Analytics, HubSpot, Marketo, Optimizely, SharePoint, Sitecore, and WordPress. 4) Paid Search and Ad Tech: Salaries $75-125,000; $90 an hour for contractors In-demand technologies include: DoubleClick, Google AdWords, Google Analytics, Online AdRelevance, PPC, and SEM. 5) Email Marketing: Salaries $65-120,000K; $80 an hour for contractors In-demand technologies include: Eloqua, ExactTarget, HubSpot, Marketo, Pardot, and Silverpop. 6) Social Media and Customer Relationships: Salaries $55-100,000K; $70 an hour for contractors In-demand technologies include: Facebook Ads, Hootsuite, Microsoft CRM, Salesforce, and Sprinklr. Managing the MarTech Stack “A majority of the Digital Marketing professionals we surveyed are unable to fully utilize the MarTech solutions they have integrated,” said Gianna Scorsone, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales Operations for Mondo. “It has become increasingly more complex to organize and manage an effective MarTech stack that is focused on driving ROI and developed targeted customer experiences.” According to the Mondo survey, 19 percent of businesses reported that they do not have anyone explicitly in charge of their MarTech stack, making it challenging to manage. Scorsone added, “Failing to have a C-level role in charge of strategic MarTech decisions can lead to an ineffective stack, misuse of budget, and reduced ROI. We’ve seen that hiring a Chief Marketing Technologist to own the complexity of the ever-evolving MarTech stack helps an organization make much more effective use of their MarTech solutions.” The Mondo survey is based on responses from more than 10,000 digital marketing professionals. About Mondo Mondo is the largest national staffing agency specializing exclusively in high-end, niche IT and Digital Marketing talent. Mondo’s staffing services include freelance, contract, contract-to-hire, and full-time placement options. For nearly 20 years, Mondo has been delivering solutions that bridge the talent gap and accelerate technology and digital marketing innovation for global companies including Spotify, Aramark, UBM, Stanley Black & Decker, Abbott, Thomson Reuters and many more. Headquartered in New York City, Mondo has offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Denver, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, and Atlanta. To learn more, visit www.mondo.com or call 212-257-5111. Connect with Mondo on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. For more media information, contact: Lisa Hendrickson

