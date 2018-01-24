[November 16, 2017] New Netskope Capabilities Provide Industry's Most Customizable and Intuitive Enterprise Security Management for the Cloud At Scale

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the leader in cloud security, today announced the release of new advanced analytics and visualization capabilities for the Netskope Active Platform. The release follows an immersive process that included on-site visits and in-depth interviews with Netskope customers to understand the challenges faced by security teams as they work to both keep up with the pace of enterprise cloud adoption and stay ahead of evolving threats. The new advanced analytics and visualization capabilities integrate multiple big data analytics engines, enabling real-time data aggregation and analysis never before seen in the cloud security industry. These new engines give Netskope the ability to analyze and visualize data in real time from billions of cloud transactions across millions of on-premises and remote users, and tens of thousands of sanctioned and unsanctioned cloud applications in use. Administrators can use the personalized dashboard to perform ad-hoc, real-time queries that can quickly group, filter and drill-down on contextualized data and transactions across an enterprise organization's cloud activities at a scale and granularity that is unmatched in the industry. "Security administrators need a comprehensive cloud security platform that provides them with actionable insights and can automate responses and remediation," said Sanjay Beri, CEO and founder, Netskope. "The enhancements we are announcing today make the Netskope Active Platform more powerful and also more intuitive than ever before, so that employees at multiple levels have the tools available to protect their cloud environment with ease and at scale." According to an Enterprise Strategy Group study, 39% of respondents say that the cybersecurity skills shortage has led to a situation where cybersecurity professionals are unable to learn and/or utilize their security technologies to their full potential. As enterprises combat this issue, employees that lack a deep cybersecurity background sill need security products that can help them oversee the security of their cloud environment. The advanced analytics and incident management capabilities of the Netskope Active Platform address this challenge and increase employee productivity by enabling insights that allow security administrators to quickly arrive at a decision, and quickly automate workflows and remediation actions. "Some organizations need to collaborate on security across multiple departments and levels but these processes can be affected by understaffed and under-skilled cybersecurity teams impacted by the global cybersecurity skills shortage," said Jon Oltsik, Senior Principal Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group. "Netskope can help here by providing tools designed to let multiple individuals and groups collaborate on cloud usage oversight and threat protection." The new capabilities enable users to customize their dashboard and easily drill up or down to the level of granularity they need. This is combined with single-click access to relevant workflows to make the dashboard instantly actionable. The new policy builder guides users through the specific steps needed to build more effective policies in less time. As the platform flags policy violations in real time, a new incident details page provides a recap of history, severity and details in a single location, helping security administrators better recognize behavioral patterns and understand the severity of incidents in a single glance.

With a single click, users can access even deeper views into DLP violations and incidents, detailing exposures and policies associated with specific incidents at the click of a button. Administrators can investigate incidents of all types, including DLP, anomalies, compromised credentials, and malware. Specific filters allow for detailed investigations on user identity, cloud service, activity, whether the file has been shared (and how), location, and more. For more information about these enhancements, visit the Netskope blog. Resources Read a blog post from Netskope VP Product Management Amol Kabe about today's release

Learn more about how to gain visibility into enterprise cloud services and how to ensure they are secure and compliant

Visit the Netskope Hub for the latest commentary and insight on trends from the Netskope team About Netskope

Netskope is the leader in cloud security. Using patented technology, Netskope's cloud-scale security platform provides context-aware governance of all cloud usage in the enterprise in real-time, whether accessed from the corporate network, remote, or from a mobile device. This means that security professionals can understand risky activities, protect sensitive data, stop online threats, and respond to incidents in a way that fits how people work today. With granular security policies, the most advanced cloud DLP and cloud threat prevention, and unmatched breadth of workflows, Netskope is trusted by the largest companies in the world. Netskope — security evolved. To learn more, visit our website. Media Contact

Grace Emery

Bateman Group for Netskope

netskope@bateman-group.com View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-netskope-capabilities-provide-industrys-most-customizable-and-intuitive-enterprise-security-management-for-the-cloud-at-scale-300557423.html SOURCE Netskope

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]