|[November 16, 2017]
New O'Reilly® Book by commercetools Chief Product Officer Helps Online Retailers and Brands Master Digital Commerce APIs to Build an 'Everywhere Commerce' Experience across All Channels and Devices
commercetools, the leader in next-generation commerce software,
announced today that O'Reilly Media - the internationally recognized
publisher of technology training, events and books - has released "APIs
for Modern Commerce," a definitive technology how-to guide written
by commercetools Chief Product Officer Kelly Goetsch. The book enables
retailers and brand marketers to better understand and leverage the
benefits of an API-driven platform to remain competitive and engaging in
today's complex commerce environment.
The third online commerce technology book from Goetsch, "APIs for
Modern Commerce," provides both a high-level understanding of
cloud native Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for digital
commerce, as well as detailed instructions on how to model, build,
deploy, and expose APIs across channels, devices and touchpoints for
rich customer experiences everywhere.
Today's digitally driven marketing environment demands that retailers
and brands engage beyond the traditional online web store, and APIs are
the gateway to this 'everywhere commerce' approach. These specialized
pieces of software act as a digital bridge between applications or
information and have become transformational for online retailers. The
equivalent of igital super glue, APIs democratize access to
functionality and data, enabling fast, easy connections between back-end
functions such as the inventory management system and front-end content
management software that showcases product images and videos.
"For years, software architects and developers have consumed various
pieces of functionality over APIs from cloud vendors," Goetsch said.
"Now, commerce application developers can build, model and deploy
commerce APIs to modernize their approach to commerce - an important
step in building more engaging customer experiences."
Proponents for API-led, cloud native commerce include major analyst
firms such as Forrester (News - Alert) and Gartner, system integrators, agencies and
leading CMS vendors. Errol Denger, director of commerce strategy for the
digital marketing business unit of Adobe, wrote the foreword for
Goetsch's book and called out the importance of APIs to create fluid
customer experiences.
About the Author
Kelly Goetsch is chief product officer at commercetools where he
oversees product management, development and delivery. He came to
commercetools from Oracle (News - Alert), where he led product management for the
company's microservices initiatives. Before Oracle, Goetsch was an
architect with ATG. In addition to APIs for Modern Commerce, he
has authored two books - Microservices for Modern Commerce (O'Reilly,
2016) and E-Commerce in the Cloud (O'Reilly, 2014). Goetsch
has three patents, including one key to distributed computing.
About commercetools
commercetools is a next-generation software technology company that
offers a true cloud commerce platform, providing the building blocks for
the new digital commerce age. Our leading-edge API approach helps
retailers create brand value by empowering commerce teams to design
unique and engaging digital commerce experiences everywhere - today and
in the future. Our agile, componentized architecture improves
profitability by significantly reducing development time and resources
required to migrate to modern commerce technology and meet new customer
demands. It is the perfect starting point for customized microservices.
Visit www.commercetools.com
for more information.
To download a copy of "APIs for Modern Commerce," please visit http://go.commercetools.com/api-booklet?utm_source=Website_EN&utm_medium=External_Press_website&utm_term=API_Booklet&utm_content=API_Booklet&utm_campaign=API_Booklet
