[November 16, 2017] New O'Reilly® Book by commercetools Chief Product Officer Helps Online Retailers and Brands Master Digital Commerce APIs to Build an 'Everywhere Commerce' Experience across All Channels and Devices

commercetools, the leader in next-generation commerce software, announced today that O'Reilly Media - the internationally recognized publisher of technology training, events and books - has released "APIs for Modern Commerce," a definitive technology how-to guide written by commercetools Chief Product Officer Kelly Goetsch. The book enables retailers and brand marketers to better understand and leverage the benefits of an API-driven platform to remain competitive and engaging in today's complex commerce environment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171116005512/en/ APIs for Modern Commerce (Graphic: Business Wire) The third online commerce technology book from Goetsch, "APIs for Modern Commerce," provides both a high-level understanding of cloud native Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for digital commerce, as well as detailed instructions on how to model, build, deploy, and expose APIs across channels, devices and touchpoints for rich customer experiences everywhere. Today's digitally driven marketing environment demands that retailers and brands engage beyond the traditional online web store, and APIs are the gateway to this 'everywhere commerce' approach. These specialized pieces of software act as a digital bridge between applications or information and have become transformational for online retailers. The equivalent of igital super glue, APIs democratize access to functionality and data, enabling fast, easy connections between back-end functions such as the inventory management system and front-end content management software that showcases product images and videos. "For years, software architects and developers have consumed various pieces of functionality over APIs from cloud vendors," Goetsch said. "Now, commerce application developers can build, model and deploy commerce APIs to modernize their approach to commerce - an important step in building more engaging customer experiences." Proponents for API-led, cloud native commerce include major analyst firms such as Forrester (News - Alert) and Gartner, system integrators, agencies and leading CMS vendors. Errol Denger, director of commerce strategy for the digital marketing business unit of Adobe (News - Alert) , wrote the foreword for Goetsch's book and called out the importance of APIs to create fluid customer experiences.

About the Author Kelly Goetsch is chief product officer at commercetools where he oversees product management, development and delivery. He came to commercetools from Oracle (News - Alert) , where he led product management for the company's microservices initiatives. Before Oracle, Goetsch was an architect with ATG. In addition to APIs for Modern Commerce, he has authored two books - Microservices for Modern Commerce (O'Reilly, 2016) and E-Commerce in the Cloud (O'Reilly, 2014). Goetsch has three patents, including one key to distributed computing. About commercetools commercetools is a next-generation software technology company that offers a true cloud commerce platform, providing the building blocks for the new digital commerce age. Our leading-edge API approach helps retailers create brand value by empowering commerce teams to design unique and engaging digital commerce experiences everywhere - today and in the future. Our agile, componentized architecture improves profitability by significantly reducing development time and resources required to migrate to modern commerce technology and meet new customer demands. It is the perfect starting point for customized microservices. Visit www.commercetools.com for more information. To download a copy of "APIs for Modern Commerce," please visit http://go.commercetools.com/api-booklet?utm_source=Website_EN&utm_medium=External_Press_website&utm_term=API_Booklet&utm_content=API_Booklet&utm_campaign=API_Booklet View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171116005512/en/

