[November 16, 2017] New Battery-Powered Wi-Fi Connected Smart Sensors from iHome Provide 24/7 Home Monitoring for Peace of Mind

RAHWAY, N.J., Nov. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- iHome, the leader in award-winning speakers, portable devices and smart home control solutions, today announces three battery-powered, hub-free, Wi-Fi connected smart home sensors. Part of the iHome Control line of smart home products, these new sensors are designed to help homeowners monitor for things like leaks, interior motion and the opening of doors and windows, and sends alerts if they occur. iHome's innovative new smart home sensor line offers homeowners peace of mind that their home is being monitored when they're away, and provides means of automating control of connected appliances based on sensed conditions.

These new sensors work harmoniously with iHome's SmartPlug solutions and can be configured to automatically turn SmartPlugs on or off should a door or window open, motion be detected or a leak occur. For example, if a motion detector senses motion in a room, it can trigger the SmartPlugs in that room to turn on, switching on lights, fans and other appliances. This allows users to save on their electric bill by only powering things within a room when it's occupied. Alternatively, if the leak detector senses a leak, users will get an immediate push notification to their mobile device to alert them of the leak so they can take immediate action to avoid expensive repairs. The sensor also has an onboard buzzer to alert the family at home.

"We've moved into the next generation of smart home. The first phase was about control. This next wave of products goes beyond control and into environmental triggering. A truly smart home can now communicate potential costly hazards and vulnerabilities to the homeowner and offer both alerts and the ability to act without manual intervention. Our new wireless smart home sensors and SmartPlugs are hub-less and designed for easy set-up, and make it affordable for people to add smart home monitoring and smart home control to any home, condo or apartment," said Gary Schultz, Director of Business and Product Development at iHome.

iHome's wireless smart home sensors are each powered with AA batteries (included) and feature small footprint form factors with innovative designs that allow them to be mounted nearly anywhere. Additionally, iHome's wireless sensors all feature ultra-low power circuitry and are designed to last up to six months betwen battery changes. The new iHome Control line of smart home sensors include: iSB01 – Motion Sensor (MSRP: $29.99 ): Alerts homeowners to movement within their home. Users are immediately notified via push notifications on their smartphone or tablet when motion is sensed. Small footprint design allows for discreet sensor placement, can be conveniently mounted in corners of walls, placed on shelves and furniture with no wires or plugs to connect. Set triggers with SmartPlugs (sold separately) to turn on lights, fans or other connected appliances when motion is sensed.

iSB02 – Dual Leak Sensor (MSRP: $29.99 ): Immediately alerts homeowners to water leaks within the home, thereby helping to avoid expensive water damage and repairs. With an internal leak detector and a six-foot extension probe, the iSB02 is like having two leak detectors in one. It can be conveniently placed under sinks, near washing machines, toilets, hot water heaters, doorways and more. Sensor will immediately notify users remotely via a push notification on their smartphone or tablet and locally through its integrated 90dB alarm if leak is detected.

iSB04 – Door/Window Sensor (MSRP: $29.99 ): Alerts homeowners when doors or windows are opened or closed. Can be used to monitor critical entry points within the home, such as front door, basement, garage doors, side doors and more. When door or window opens, users are immediately notified via a push notification on their smartphone or tablet. Sensor also includes a 90dB alarm that sounds when a window, door, or medicine cabinet is opened when the home is armed. Allows for discreet sensor placement and mounting on doors and windows set triggers with SmartPlugs (sold separately) to turn on lights when doors are opened. In addition to the new sensors, iHome is also adding a new outdoor plug to its line of iHome Control SmartPlugs. The iSP100 Outdoor SmartPlug (MSRP: $39.99) extends iHome's award-winning line of smart home plug solutions and was purposefully designed to withstand the elements and control outdoor lighting, decorations, small appliances, up to 1800-watts. Like iHome's other indoor SmartPlug solutions, the iSP100 includes Apple HomeKit technology, providing an easy and secure way to control, set schedules for and automate on/off functionality of whatever is plugged into it. The iSP100, like all other iHome SmartPlugs, works with the broadest range of leading smart home platforms, including Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit, Nest and Wink – allowing users to control their iHome SmartPlugs from their favorite smart home apps. IHome SmartPlugs also support voice control via Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

iHome's complete iHome Control product line, including the new wireless sensors and outdoor SmartPlug is available direct from www.ihome.com, and at select retailers including Amazon, Apple Online Store, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy and Home Depot. For more information, please visit www.ihome.com. About iHome:

iHome was formed in 2005 as a division of SDI Technologies, founded in 1956. Today, iHome is the #1 selling brand in digital player speakers, including its acclaimed lines of Weather Tough and Color Changing speakers. Last year iHome introduced its much-praised Zenergy line of sleep therapy speakers and popular Vanity Mirror with music and speakerphone capabilities, as it continues to bring its innovations to every room in the home. iHome is also pioneering a new era of connected consumer electronics with the release of its iHome Control line of smart home products including SmartPlugs and SmartMonitor. The line is compatible with Apple HomeKit and can be voice controlled through both Siri and Amazon Alexa. Through partnerships with Nest, Wink, Amazon Echo and Apple, iHome's line of smart home products offer the broadest compatibility in the market. iHome's products can be found worldwide through virtually every distribution network in over 40 countries. For more information on iHome and its products, visit ihomeaudio.com, Facebook (facebook.com/iHome), or follow @iHome on Twitter. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-battery-powered-wi-fi-connected-smart-sensors-from-ihome-provide-247-home-monitoring-for-peace-of-mind-300557569.html SOURCE iHome

