|
|[November 14, 2017]
|
New Study Using Artificial Intelligence Shows Prevencio's Simple Blood Test Accurately Detects Presence of Peripheral Artery Disease
Prevencio, Inc., today announces data that demonstrates a simple new
blood test accurately diagnoses significant Peripheral Artery Disease
(PAD), a circulatory problem in which plaque-narrowed arteries reduce
blood flow to a patient's limbs and kidneys. If left untreated, PAD can
lead to clogged arteries and increase the risk of a major cardiac event
or amputation. Researchers believe the data, presented at American
Heart Association 2017 Scientific Sessions, could lead to the use of
this test as a gatekeeper to imaging or invasive testing, thus reducing
cost and exposures to intravenous contrast and/or ionizing radiation.
In the study, Massachusetts General Hospital and Prevencio researchers
developed and validated a multi-protein blood test, HART™
PAD, that identifies the presence of PAD and predicts the need for a
future medical intervention. Principal Investigator James L. Januzzi,
MD, is a practicing cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital and
Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.
Januzzi and a team of researchers tested 355 patients referred for
diagnostic peripheral angiography and/or coronary angiography to
Massachusetts General Hospital. When divided into low-risk and high-risk
categories, the test predicted with 98% accuracy to exclude obstruction
of the peripheral arteries. Additionally, the test predicted with 86%
accuracy to identify obstruction of the peripheral arteries.
"This blood test may allow for the diagnosis and treatment of many more
patients with PAD," said Januzzi. "And in addition to the opportunity
for more appropriate care of patients, we believe it could benefit more
cardiac clinical trials, by saving time and thereby lowering overall
trial costs."
PAD affects more than 202 million people globally and is often
underdiagnosed and undertreated until the disease has reached its
advanced stages. In addition to the HART PAD test, Prevencio is
developing a multi-protein blood test, HART AMP, to specifically
identify a patient's rsk for amputation.
"We are pleased to work with Massachusetts General Hospital, Dr. Januzzi
and his researchers, and Myriad RBM to develop novel and highly accurate
blood tests to improve diagnosis and treatment for millions of
cardiovascular patients," stated Rhonda Rhyne, Prevencio's Chief
Executive Officer. "It is also highly rewarding to work with
pharmaceutical companies to improve drug development and decrease
clinical trial expenses."
Prevencio employs Machine Learning, a state-of-the-art sub-set of
Artificial Intelligence, and Big Data Analytics to interrogate
well-characterized clinical data sets. Prevencio employs this novel
approach to power a product development engine that now has produced
five blood tests.
These tests are:
1. HART CAD™ - blood test for obstructive coronary artery
disease diagnosis
2. HART CVE™ - blood test for 1-year risk of heart attack,
stroke or cardiac death
3. HART PAD™ - blood test for peripheral artery disease
diagnosis
4. HART AS™ - blood test for aortic valve stenosis
5. HART AMP™ - blood test for risk of amputation
Results have been presented at leading cardiovascular meetings (European
Society of Cardiology Congress Scientific Sessions - 2016, American
College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions - 2017, and American Heart
Association Scientific Sessions - 2017) and published in top-tier
cardiology journals (Journal of American College of Cardiology -
March 2017 and American Journal of Cardiology - July 2017).
About Prevencio, Inc.:
Prevencio's mission is to prevent the preventable - improving patient
outcomes and reducing healthcare costs by preventing unnecessary
cardiovascular procedures and procedure-related side effects, as well as
predicting - and hopefully thereby preventing - one year adverse
cardiovascular events. The company is a pioneer in diagnostic and
predictive tests for cardiovascular disease and related adverse events,
as well as for cardiovascular pharmaceutical research. Prevencio's
proprietary HART™ Tests are leading the way in the proteomics and
artificial intelligence era of improving cardiovascular medical care.
The company is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington. For additional
information on Prevencio, visit www.PrevencioMed.com.
Prevencio-Preventing the Preventable.™
About American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions:
AHA's Scientific Sessions attracts nearly 18,000 attendees, with a
global presence from more than 100 countries. In addition, two million
medical professionals participate virtually in lectures and discussions
about basic, translational, clinical and population science.
Forward-Looking (Safe Harbor) Statement:
Except for historical and factual information contained herein, this
press release contains forward-looking statements, such as market need,
acceptance, size, potential, and penetration rates, the accuracy of
which is necessarily subject to uncertainties and risks including the
Company's sole dependence on HART technology and various uncertainties
characteristic of development-stage companies. The Company does not
undertake to update the disclosures contained in this press release.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171114005345/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]