[November 13, 2017] New Canon imagePRESS C650 Digital Color Press Designed to Meet Print/Copy/Scan Needs of Demanding Marketing Offices, In-Plant and Printshop Environments

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has announced the addition of the imagePRESS C650 Digital Color Press to its portfolio, designed to bring reliability, ease-of-use, productivity and a broad range of media support to a compact and budget-friendly engine for high-volume, color-centric office users such as marketing divisions, CRDs, franchise printers, and light-volume production environments. The new imagePRESS C650 model complements Canon's current color print lineup, positioned between the successful imageRUNNER ADVANCE Series of multi-functional devices targeted at office use and the imagePRESS digital color presses for production. "Canon continuously works to refine our product offerings based on valued feedback from end-users and our dealer channels, as well as advances made to technology," said Toyotsugu Kuwamura, executive vice president and general manager, Business Imaging Solutions Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "The new imagePRESS C650 model addresses users with very light-volume color print production needs and allows them to benefit from imagePRESS' production features and capabilities, working in tandem with Canon's strong enterprise management solution integration and ease-of-use." The imagePRESS C650 digital color press is designed for those environments that require high durability and color accuracy for print, copy and scan tasks. By combining print volumes of routine enterprise work with the capability to produce previously outsourced high-quality marketing collateral on one device, the imagePRESS C650 can help alleviate budget and cost concerns, enabling businesses to keep more print jobs internal. The imagePRESS C650 brings production-grade reliability and uptime to marketing departments and light-production needs of in-plant, franchise and commercial printshops to help ensure jobs are completed under tight deadlines, offering speeds of up to 65 letter sized pages per minute for both color and black and white – all while maintaining this speed on stocks up to 80 lb. Cover in weight. The device's ability to produce output at high speeds on mixed media allows operators to offer more high quality work in-house. The imagePRESS C650 supports various paper types from plain to specialty stocks. The device's ability to handle heavy and mixed media jobs can help users tackle applications from presentation handouts to everyday materials and mailers, which can add value and versatility to their offerings. With the imagePRESS C650 digital color pres, users can produce popular saddle finished booklets, newsletters, envelopes, mailings, and business cards with support for automatic duplexing on up to 130 lb. Cover stocks.1 The imagePRESS C650 includes the imagePRESS Printer Kit, which offers the ease-of-use required in multi-user print environments in business operations. It provides a uniform user experience with Canon's imageRUNNER ADVANCE multifunction systems, commonly found in office environments. This consistency between standard office devices and the imagePRESS C650 can help users in marketing departments and in-plants familiarize themselves with the device quickly, minimizes the learning curve and enables them to get the most out of the engine. It also boasts Canon's Multifunctional Embedded Application (MEAP) platform, which helps software developers to create and deliver customized, targeted solutions to address individual business needs. Available MEAP applications include advanced scanning, cost recovery, document distribution applications, and more. For those environments that require additional processing power and color management tools, the imagePRESS Server G100, powered by EFI Fiery Technology, is available as an option.

Availability The Canon imagePRESS C650 digital color press is now available in the U.S. Canon offerings within the imagePRESS lineup now include the following models: imagePRESS C65 Digital Color Press - Designed for high-quality output at print speeds of up to 65 Letter impressions per minute (ipm) for advertising agencies, graphic design studios, packaging design and architectural firms.

- Designed for high-quality output at print speeds of up to 65 Letter impressions per minute (ipm) for advertising agencies, graphic design studios, packaging design and architectural firms. imagePRESS C650 Digital Color Press - Combines durability, productivity, and versatility with affordability for very light-volume production and demanding office users.

- Combines durability, productivity, and versatility with affordability for very light-volume production and demanding office users. imagePRESS C750/C850 Digital Color Production Presses - Positioned for small-to-medium commercial, franchise, in-plant, transactional and quick printers with high-quality print output needs at speeds up to 75 ipm and 85 ipm respectively for monthly volumes up to 400,000/500,000 Letter size images.

- Positioned for small-to-medium commercial, franchise, in-plant, transactional and quick printers with high-quality print output needs at speeds up to 75 ipm and 85 ipm respectively for monthly volumes up to 400,000/500,000 Letter size images. imagePRESS C8000VP/C10000VP Digital Color Production Presses - Engineered to deliver production excellence for the business advantage of commercial printers, in-plants, production hubs, direct mail and transaction print service providers at speeds up to 80 ipm/100 ipm and monthly volumes up to 1.2/1.5 million Letter size images. For more information on Canon U.S.A. and its imagePRESS series, please visit www.usa.canon.com/productionprinting. About Canon U.S.A., Inc. Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2016.† Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based service and support for all of the products it distributes in the United States. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact pr@cusa.canon.com. † Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office. 1 Validated heavier stocks >110 lb. Cover only Availability and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices are set by dealers and may vary. All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners. Canon U.S.A. website:

