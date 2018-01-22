|
|[October 25, 2017]
New York Power Authority (NYPA) and GE Partner to Create the World's First Digital Utility
At the Minds + Machines Industrial Internet conference GE (NYSE: GE)
today announced a wide-ranging software and professional services
agreement with the New York State Power Authority (NYPA) to advance
NYPA's goal to be the world's first fully digital utility.
NYPA intends to work with GE to explore the digitalization of every
aspect of its operations, from its 16 generating facilities and 1,400
miles of electricity transmission network, to the more than 1,000 public
buildings it monitors throughout the state. NYPA's goal is to use
digital solutions to optimize its entire electricity value network, from
generation to consumption, for reliability, affordability, and the
lowest possible carbon footprint.
"NYPA is committed to the further build-out of our vision to become the
first digital utility, creating a real-time digital replica of our
assets and automating many back-office processes," said, Gil C.
Quiniones, president and chief executive officer of the New York Power
Authority, "As we move forward in this journey and embrace best
practices, we will look to become the first digital utility, end-to-end,
which will better enable us to achieve Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's goal of
New York generating 50 percent of its electricity from renewable
resources by 2030."
"We share NYPA's excitement about what can be accomplished when you
connect every aspect of every part of the system of electricity
production, distribution, and consumption," said Ganesh Bell, vice
president, GE Digital. "Every industry is being reimagined with
software, and nowhere is that digital transformation more important than
in the delivery of clean, reliable, affordable electricity. NYPA is
leading the way for the global power and utility industry."
The agreement between NYPA and GE builds on a 2016 commitment by NYPA to use
GE's Asset Performance Management software to help makes its power
generation and transmission assets smarter, more resilient, and more
able to detect potential future outages.
This new agreement proposes that GE's application development platform
Predix will become NYPA's Industrial IoT platform of choice. It also
intends for NYPA's expanded use of software from GE to further enhance
the efficiency and reliability of NYPA fossil and hydroelectric-fueled
power generation assets. NYPA also intends to deploy Predix-based
software to enable it to build a dashboard of the operating health of
all its power plants and transmission assets at its Smart Operations
Center (iSOC) in White Plains, N.Y.
In addition, as part of a competitive selection process, NYPA will
explore intelligent environment technology from Current, powered by GE,
to improve energy efficiency and digital productivity in public
buildings and throughout its municipal customer base. Current's CityIQ
intelligent sensor nodes will be integrated into NYPA's LED street
lighting at several smart city demonstration projects across New York
State. Also as part of the competitive selection process, NYPA will
explore integrating Current's new AllSites energy management software at
its New York Energy Manager, an Albany-based headquarters that provides
public and private facility operators across the state with timely data
on energy use.
Finally, NYPA plans to tap into the experience GE has gained driving its
own digital transformation. For example, NYPA intends to leverage GE
Digital Transformation Services to empower its workforce to be more
innovative, and to solve problems more quickly by rapidly creating,
testing, and iterating technology solutions.
About NYPA
NYPA is the nation's largest state public power organization, through
the operation of its 16 generating facilities and more than 1,400
circuit-miles of transmission lines. NYPA uses no tax money or state
credit. It finances its operations through the sale of bonds and
revenues earned in large part through sales of electricity. More than 70
percent of the electricity NYPA produces is clean renewable hydropower.
About GE
GE (NYSE:GE) is the world's Digital Industrial Company, transforming
industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are
connected, responsive and predictive. GE is organized around a global
exchange of knowledge, the "GE Store," through which each business
shares and accesses the same technology, markets, structure and
intellect. Each invention further fuels innovation and application
across our industrial sectors. With people, services, technology and
scale, GE delivers better outcomes for customers by speaking the
language of industry. www.ge.com
