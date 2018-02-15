|
New Video Dives into How Supercomputers and Scientific Visualization Are Helping Us Understand the Ocean's Role in Weather and Climate
Using the power of today's high-performance computers, Earth scientists
are working hand in hand with visualization experts to bring exquisitely
detailed views of Earth's oceans into sharper focus than ever before.
A video just released by the Supercomputing 2017 (SC17) conference
relates how scientists are zooming in on one of the highest-resolution
computer simulations in the world to explore never-before-seen features
of the global ocean eddies and circulation.
"The ocean is what makes life possible on this beautiful planet," said
Dr. Dimitris Menemenlis, Research Scientist in the Earth Science Section
at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), Pasadena, Calif. "We should
therefore try to understand and study and know how it works."
Menemenlis has been doing just that-collaborating with other experts for
two decades to continually improve data assimilation and numerical
modeling techniques in order to achieve increasingly accurate
descriptions of the global ocean circulation. Numerical global ocean
simulations today have horizontal grid cells spaced by 1 to 2
kilometers, compared to 25 to 100 kilometers 20 years ago.
"We are working with people at NASA centers, universities, and labs
around the world who are looking for answers to important questios such
as how ocean heat interacts with land and sea ice, how ice melt could
raise sea levels and affect coastal areas, how carbon in the atmosphere
is changing seawater chemistry, and how currents impact the ocean carbon
cycle," stated Menemenlis.
The new simulation accurately represents temperature and salinity
variations in the ocean caused by a wide range of processes, from
mesoscale eddies to internal tides. This simulation gives scientists a
better picture of how ocean currents carry nutrients, carbon dioxide,
and other chemicals to various locations around the world. These
improvements are made possible by evolving supercomputer capabilities,
satellite and other observational methods, and visualization methods.
In particular, visualization and data analysis experts in the NASA
Advanced Supercomputing (NAS) Division at NASA's Ames Research Center in
Silicon Valley have developed an interactive visualization technique
that allows scientists to explore the entire global ocean on NAS's
128-screen hyperwall and then zoom in on specific regions in
near-real-time. Menemenlis says the new capability helps to quickly
identify interesting ocean phenomena in the numerical simulation, that
would otherwise be difficult to discover. Scientists making satellite
and in situ ocean observations can use the results from the simulation
to better understand the observations and what they tell us about the
ocean's role in our planet's weather and climate.
The ultimate goal is to create a global, full-depth, time-evolving
description of ocean circulation that is consistent with the model
equations as well as with all the available observations.
"The ocean is vast and there are still a lot of unknowns. We still can't
represent all the conditions and are pushing the boundaries of current
supercomputer power," said Menemenlis. "This is an exciting time to be
an oceanographer who can use satellite observations and numerical
simulations to push our understanding of ocean circulation forward."
