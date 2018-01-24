[October 19, 2017] New On-Demand Reporting Solution Takes Guesswork out of Workplace Wellness Programs

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Viverae®, a leader in workplace wellness technology, proudly announces the launch of Viverae Analytics, powered by the industry-leading business intelligence tool Qlik. The new on-demand reporting solution allows wellness administrators and consultants to discover meaningful insights about their wellness program. With Viverae Analytics, clients can easily and accurately determine the success of their program using a simple, browser-based interface and powerful features. Users can isolate specific features and functions of their program, dig deeper to understand which participant and non-participant populations are at risk, and how these groups affect the bottom line. Accessed through the Viverae employer portal, wellness administrators can quickly display wellness program metrics and export, presentation-ready visuals. Using an interactive dashboard and simple interface, users without technical experience can easily apply filters to slice and dice reports to gain meaningful insights. With Viverae Analytics, wellness administrators can review real-time metrics to pull data-driven messages that validate wellness program spend to the C-suite, and identify and support areas of emphasis to achieve even more impressive outcomes.

"Results are the absolute essence of our business. Our programs are built specifically with true real-life, sustainable engagement drivers that result in healthy changes, which can and should be easily reported on," said Mike Lamb, Viverae president and chief executive officer. "With instant access to program participation metrics, clients can manage living, breathing programs that they can adjust and alter as necessary." Viverae Analytics will be available to all clients in early 2018. With 20 years of expertise designing successful workplace wellness programs, Viverae serves more than 600 clients and 1.2 million members throughout the United States. Its wellness platform can be accessed anywhere internet access is available. About Viverae®

Viverae is a workplace wellness technology company based in Dallas, Texas. Rooted in care and focused on reducing health risks, our innovative application empowers employers to create cultures of health and well-being. We bring clarity. We inspire. We support. Learn more: www.viverae.com. Viverae's workplace wellness programs are compliant with Affordable Care Act requirements and applicable law, and National Committee for Quality Assurance and national health advocacy group standards. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-on-demand-reporting-solution-takes-guesswork-out-of-workplace-wellness-programs-300539297.html SOURCE Viverae, Inc.

