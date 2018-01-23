|
|[October 18, 2017]
New Study Comparing Effectiveness of Extended-Release Naltrexone to Buprenorphine-Naloxone for Opioid Dependence Published in JAMA Psychiatry
Results from the first-ever study directly comparing the effectiveness
of once-monthly extended-release naltrexone (VIVITROL®) to
daily buprenorphine-naloxone in patients with opioid dependence were
published this week in the Journal of the American Medical
Association (JAMA) Psychiatry. VIVITROL is Alkermes'
(NASDAQ: ALKS) once-monthly, non-narcotic medication for the prevention
of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.
In the 12-week, open-label, randomized-controlled study, 159 patients
with opioid dependence were randomized to treatment with either
extended-release naltrexone or buprenorphine-naloxone, following
detoxification. In the study, extended-release naltrexone met
pre-specified non-inferiority criteria for comparison to
buprenorphine-naloxone on all primary endpoints, including retention in
treatment, proportion of total number of opioid-negative urine drug
tests, and number of days of use of heroin and other illicit opioids.
Overall, more patients reported adverse events in the extended-release
naltrexone group versus those in the buprenorphine-naloxone group. Ten
patients discontinued treatment due to adverse events: four in the
extended-release naltrexone group and six in the buprenorphine-naloxone
group.
"This study is the first-ever direct comparison of extended-release
naltrexone and buprenorphine-naloxone in a randomized-controlled
clinical setting. These data showed that treatment with extended-release
naltrexone was as effective as buprenorphine-naloxone, the current
standard of treatment, in maintaining short-term abstinence from heroin
and other illicit opioids," said study lead investigator, Lars Tanum,
M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor, Norwegian Centre for Addiction
Research at the University of Oslo, Norway, and Head of Research Unit,
Department of R&D in Mental Health Services, Akershus University
Hospital, Norway. "In a disease affecting millions of patients, where
there is significant suffering and limited choices for treatment, it is
encouraging to see an additional proven treatment option for patients
struggling with opioid dependence."
"VIVITROL represents Alkermes' commitment to providing medication
options to support patient-centered treatment for those afflicted by
opioid dependence, a critical and challenging public health issue. The
results of this study build upon the substantial body of evidence
supporting VIVITROL as an important treatment option," said Elliot
Ehrich, M.D., Executive Vice President, Research and Development of
Alkermes. "These data underscore that all FDA-approved options for the
treatment of opioid dependence should be made available to patients
struggling with opioid addiction, and we are encouraged that the
research community is actively generating new data designed to help
inform this underserved patient population."
The article, titled "The Effectiveness of Injectable Extended-Release
Naltrexone vs. Daily Buprenorphine-Naloxone for Opioid Dependence: A
Randomized Clinical Non-Inferiority Trial," is available online and will
appear in a forthcoming print issue of JAMA Psychiatry. All
patients who completed this 12-week study were invited to participate in
a 36-week, open-label extension study using extended-release naltrexone.
This extension portion of the study has been completed, and results are
expected to be submitted to a peer-reviewed journal for publication.
Results of Study Published in JAMA Psychiatry
The
open-label, randomized-controlled study compared the use of
extended-release naltrexone to buprenorphine-naloxone in patients with
opioid dependence at five urban addiction clinics in Norway. Following
detoxification, a total of 159 patients were randomly assigned to either
daily sublingual buprenorphine-naloxone, 4 to 24 mg/day (target dose of
16 mg/day), or once-monthly injectable extended-release naltrexone 380
mg for a total of 12 treatment weeks.
Primary Outcomes: Data from the study showed that
extended-release naltrexone was non-inferior to buprenorphine-naloxone
on all primary endpoints, including retention in treatment (p=0.04),
group proportion of total number of opioid-negative urine drug tests
(p<0.001), days of heroin use (p<0.001) and days of other illicit
opioids use (p<0.001). Extended-release naltrexone patients used
significantly less heroin at all timepoints (Week 4 p=0.001, Week 8
p<0.001, Week 12 p=0.003) and significantly less other illicit opioids
at Week 4 (p=0.004) and Week 8 (p=0.007) than patients in the
buprenorphine-naloxone treatment group.
Secondary Outcomes: At all timepoints in the study,
extended-release naltrexone patients reported significantly less heroin
craving and thoughts about heroin than buprenorphine-naloxone patients.
Satisfaction with treatment and willingness to recommend their treatment
to others was significantly higher among extended-release naltrexone
patients. Life satisfaction was significantly higher among
extended-release naltrexone patients at Weeks 4 and 8. Mental health, as
assessed by the Hopkins Symptom Checklist-25 of anxiety and depression,
showed no significant differences between the two treatment groups.
There were no significant differences found between the extended-release
naltrexone and buprenorphine-naloxone treatment groups in days of
non-opioid illicit substance use.
Overall, 66% of patients completed the study, with a mean time of
retention on treatment of 69.3 days for the extended-release naltrexone
group and 63.7 days for the buprenorphine-naloxone group. More patients
reported adverse events in the extended-release naltrexone group versus
those in the buprenorphine-naloxone group (69.0% vs. 34.7%). A number of
events in the extended-release naltrexone group, and to a lesser degree
in the buprenorphine-naloxone group, were related to induced or
experienced withdrawal symptoms, which the study investigators attribute
largely to insufficient opioid detoxification. A change to the
detoxification strategy was made during the first year of the study,
which reduced the number of new adverse events related to induction of
treatment. There were nine serious adverse events in the study, six in
the extended-release naltrexone group and three in the
buprenorphine-naloxone group; however, none were considered directly
related to the given treatment. There was one reported opioid overdose
in the buprenorphine-naloxone treatment group, and no deaths were
observed in the study.
Limitations of the study, as noted by the study investigators, include
lack of blinding between treatment arms, and the possibility that the
patient population in the study may have been motivated to rceive the
novel antagonist treatment of extended-release naltrexone, which is
unavailable in Norway.
Funding for the head-to-head comparison study was provided by
unrestricted grants from the Research Council of Norway and the Western
Norway Regional Health Authority. Financial support was also received
from the Norwegian Centre for Addiction Research, University of Oslo,
and from Akershus University Hospital.
Alkermes did not have access to trial data or editorial control of any
publication related to the trial. Alkermes contributed extended-release
naltrexone in kind through an investigator-initiated trial contract.
About Opioid Dependence
A
chronic brain disease, opioid dependence is characterized by cognitive,
behavioral and physiological symptoms in which an individual continues
to use opioids despite significant harm to oneself and others.1
The use of heroin, an illegal opioid drug, and the non-medical use of
FDA-approved opioid analgesics, including prescription pain relievers,
represents a growing public health problem in the U.S. According to the
2016 U.S. National Survey on Drug Use and Health, nearly 2 million
people aged 18 or older had an opioid use disorder.2
About VIVITROL®
VIVITROL
(naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) is a
once-monthly medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence as well
as for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid
detoxification. VIVITROL is a non-narcotic, non-addictive, once-monthly
medication approved for the treatment of opioid dependence. Treatment
with VIVITROL should be part of a comprehensive management program that
includes psychosocial support.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
INDICATIONS
VIVITROL is indicated for:
-
Treatment of alcohol dependence in patients who are able to abstain
from alcohol in an outpatient setting prior to initiation of treatment
with VIVITROL. Patients should not be actively drinking at the time of
initial VIVITROL administration.
-
Prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid
detoxification.
-
VIVITROL should be part of a comprehensive management program that
includes psychosocial support.
CONTRAINDICATIONS
VIVITROL is contraindicated in patients:
-
Receiving opioid analgesics
-
With current physiologic opioid dependence
-
In acute opioid withdrawal
-
Who have failed the naloxone challenge test or have a positive urine
screen for opioids
-
Who have exhibited hypersensitivity to naltrexone,
polylactide-co-glycolide (PLG), carboxymethylcellulose, or any other
components of the diluent
WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
Vulnerability to Opioid Overdose:
-
After opioid detoxification, patients are likely to have a reduced
tolerance to opioids. VIVITROL blocks the effects of exogenous opioids
for approximately 28 days after administration. As the blockade wanes
and eventually dissipates completely, use of previously tolerated
doses of opioids could result in potentially life-threatening opioid
intoxication (respiratory compromise or arrest, circulatory collapse,
etc.).
-
Cases of opioid overdose with fatal outcomes have been reported in
patients who used opioids at the end of a dosing interval, after
missing a scheduled dose, or after discontinuing treatment. Patients
and caregivers should be told of this increased sensitivity to opioids
and the risk of overdose.
-
Although VIVITROL is a potent antagonist with a prolonged
pharmacological effect, the blockade produced by VIVITROL is
surmountable. The plasma concentration of exogenous opioids attained
immediately following their acute administration may be sufficient to
overcome the competitive receptor blockade. This poses a potential
risk to individuals who attempt, on their own, to overcome the
blockade by administering large amounts of exogenous opioids.
-
Any attempt by a patient to overcome the VIVITROL blockade by taking
opioids may lead to fatal overdose. Patients
should be told of the serious consequences of trying to overcome the
opioid blockade.
Injection Site Reactions:
-
VIVITROL injections may be followed by pain, tenderness, induration,
swelling, erythema, bruising, or pruritus; however, in some cases
injection site reactions may be very severe.
-
Injection site reactions not improving may require prompt medical
attention, including, in some cases, surgical intervention.
-
Inadvertent subcutaneous/adipose layer injection of VIVITROL may
increase the likelihood of severe injection site reactions.
-
Select proper needle size for patient body habitus, and use only the
needles provided in the carton.
-
Patients should be informed that any concerning injection site
reactions should be brought to the attention of their healthcare
provider.
Precipitation of Opioid Withdrawal:
-
When withdrawal is precipitated abruptly by
administration of an opioid antagonist to
an opioid-dependent patient, the resulting withdrawal syndrome
can be severe. Some cases of withdrawal symptoms have been severe
enough to require hospitalization, and in some cases, management in
the ICU.
-
To prevent occurrence of precipitated withdrawal, opioid-dependent
patients, including those being treated for alcohol dependence, should
be opioid-free (including tramadol) before starting VIVITROL treatment:
-
An opioid-free interval of a minimum of 7-10 days is recommended for
patients previously dependent on short-acting opioids.
-
Patients transitioning from buprenorphine or methadone may be
vulnerable to precipitated withdrawal for as long as two weeks.
-
If a more rapid transition from agonist to antagonist therapy is
deemed necessary and appropriate by the healthcare provider, monitor
the patient closely in an appropriate medical setting where
precipitated withdrawal can be managed.
-
Patients should be made aware of the risk associated with precipitated
withdrawal and be encouraged to give an accurate account of last
opioid use.
Hepatotoxicity:
-
Cases of hepatitis and clinically significant liver dysfunction have
been observed in association with VIVITROL. Warn patients of the risk
of hepatic injury; advise them to seek help if experiencing symptoms
of acute hepatitis. Discontinue use of VIVITROL in patients who
exhibit acute hepatitis symptoms.
Depression and Suicidality:
-
Alcohol- and opioid-dependent patients taking VIVITROL should be
monitored for depression or suicidal thoughts. Alert families and
caregivers to monitor and report the emergence of symptoms of
depression or suicidality.
When Reversal of VIVITROL Blockade Is Required for Pain Management:
-
For VIVITROL patients in emergency situations, suggestions for pain
management include regional analgesia or use of non-opioid analgesics.
If opioid therapy is required to reverse the VIVITROL blockade,
patients should be closely monitored by trained personnel in a setting
staffed and equipped for CPR.
Eosinophilic Pneumonia:
-
Cases of eosinophilic pneumonia requiring hospitalization have been
reported. Warn patients of the risk of eosinophilic pneumonia and to
seek medical attention if they develop symptoms of pneumonia.
Hypersensitivity Reactions:
-
Patients should be warned of the risk of hypersensitivity reactions,
including anaphylaxis.
Intramuscular Injections:
-
As with any IM injection, VIVITROL should be administered with caution
to patients with thrombocytopenia or any coagulation disorder.
Alcohol Withdrawal:
-
Use of VIVITROL does not eliminate nor diminish alcohol withdrawal
symptoms.
ADVERSE REACTIONS
-
Serious adverse reactions that may be associated with VIVITROL therapy
in clinical use include severe injection site reactions, eosinophilic
pneumonia, serious allergic reactions, unintended precipitation of
opioid withdrawal, accidental opioid overdose, and depression and
suicidality.
-
The adverse events seen most frequently in association with VIVITROL
therapy for alcohol dependence (ie, those occurring in =5% and at
least twice as frequently with VIVITROL than placebo) include nausea,
vomiting, injection site reactions (including induration, pruritus,
nodules, and swelling), muscle cramps, dizziness or syncope,
somnolence or sedation, anorexia, decreased appetite or other appetite
disorders.
-
The adverse events seen most frequently in association with VIVITROL
in opioid-dependent patients (ie, those occurring in =2% and at least
twice as frequently with VIVITROL than placebo) were hepatic enzyme
abnormalities, injection site pain, nasopharyngitis, insomnia, and
toothache.
You are encouraged to report side effects to the FDA.
Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch
or call 1-800-FDA-1088.
Please see Full
Prescribing Information for VIVITROL.
About Alkermes
Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company
developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous
system (CNS) diseases. The company has a diversified commercial product
portfolio and a substantial clinical pipeline of product candidates for
chronic diseases that include schizophrenia, depression, addiction and
multiple sclerosis. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has
an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing
facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in
Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website
at www.alkermes.com.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute
"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, but not
limited to, statements concerning the potential therapeutic and
commercial value of VIVITROL. The company cautions that forward-looking
statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that
such statements are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of
its knowledge of its business and operations, the forward-looking
statements are neither promises nor guarantees and they are necessarily
subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Actual performance and
results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the
forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These
risks and uncertainties include, among others: whether clinical results
for VIVITROL will be predictive of future clinical study results or
commercial success; and those risks and uncertainties described under
the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K
for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for
the quarters ended March 31, 2017 and June 30, 2017 and in subsequent
filings made by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC (News - Alert)), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the
date hereof. Except as required by law, the company disclaims any
intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking
statements contained in this press release.
VIVITROL® is a registered trademark of Alkermes, Inc.
1 DSM (News - Alert)-IV-TR, American Psychiatric Association.
2 SAMHSA. Behavioral Health Trends in the United States:
Results from the 2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171018006067/en/
