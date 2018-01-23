|
|[October 18, 2017]
|
New Matter MOD-t, The World's Most Elegantly Simple Desktop 3D Printer, Once Again Raises the Bar for 3D Printing
New
Matter, Inc. a leading desktop 3D printing company, today
announced the MOD-t (2nd Gen). New Matter revolutionized
the 3D printing industry only three years ago by crowdfunding and
successfully delivering the highest quality, most affordable desktop 3D
printer ever seen. The MOD-t (2nd Gen) builds on that
foundation by delivering the industry's best user
experience, latest technology, and exceptional print quality. No other
desktop 3D printer in the world provides the MOD-t (2nd
Gen)'s unique combination of ease of use, performance, and elegant
design. The new MOD-t will begin shipping in Spring 2018 with
preorders beginning today through Kickstarter.
The New Matter MOD-t (2nd Gen) Desktop 3D Printer. (Photo: Business Wire)
"Today, we take another major step toward making the magic of 3D
printing accessible and affordable for every home and classroom," said
Steve Schell, chief executive officer and cofounder, New Matter. "With
the MOD-t (2nd Gen), we're raising the bar for desktop 3D
printers the world over - especially for the next generation of critical
thinkers and problem solvers. We were humbled by the outpouring of
support for our original record-breaking crowdfunding campaign and are
excited to bring the new MOD-t to the community through this new
campaign."
With the introduction of the MOD-t, New Matter pioneered cloud-based
software for desktop 3D printing, transforming the user experience. Now,
New Matter continues to break down the barriers that kept 3D printing
technology out of the hands of consumers. My New Matter, the printer's
new cloud-based software, gives consumers real-time wireless control of
their printer along with the ability to create and share 3D designs with
the online community. This new innovation makes the 3D printing
experience easier than ever before.
"New Matter has alwas emphasized what others in the industry overlook -
that ease of use is at the heart of practical value," noted Ethan
Imboden, vice president, head of Venture Design, at design and strategy
firm frog.
"They provide a seamless path from digital creation to tangible build,
and are always looking for opportunities to improve this experience.
frog and New Matter's shared commitment to human centered design is at
the heart of our partnership in making elegant, simple and affordable 3D
printing solutions available to all."
The MOD-t (2nd Gen) features include:
-
Lightning Fast Processing Power - Vital printing tasks like
motor control, trajectory planning, and data transfer are
independently addressed, managed, and improved through all-new dual
processing architecture.
-
Excellence, Perfected - Dual, independently working fans
optimize thermal performance, making 3D prints the highest quality
possible and improving layer adhesion throughout. In addition, the new
cooling system makes for a significant reduction in
operating noise compared to the already remarkably quiet MOD-t.
-
Ingeniously Simple - When introduced, the MOD-t boasted a
revolutionary patented XY motion system that completely eliminated the
need for manual calibration and bed leveling. In the MOD-t (2nd
Gen), New Matter improves on this design with an attached build tray,
making for higher resolution prints and a near perfect print success
rate.
-
Elegant Design - Designed by frog, the MOD-t is widely
recognized for its simplistic beauty. The MOD-t (2nd Gen)
carries forward the same aesthetic with the addition of a completely
sealed printing environment, eliminating draft, containing heat, and
reducing the overall printing noise.
-
Designed For a Wireless Future - Improved networking technology
inside the MOD-t (2nd Gen) provides a completely wireless
experience from start to finish, and allows control from any device
including Chromebooks, tablets, and smartphones.
"We have deployed the New Matter MOD-t across the entire Archdiocese of
Baltimore and our 3D printing initiative is now ubiquitous among all our
schools," said James B. Sellinger, chancellor of education, Archdiocese
of Baltimore. "The printer's reliability, robustness, ease of use as
well as the high level of support provided by New Matter have all been
nothing short of excellent. Our fleet of MOD-ts has proven to be quiet
enough to operate while classes are actually in session, especially when
compared to a variety of printers we've piloted. Can't wait to see what
exciting things the MOD-t (2nd Gen) will bring!"
"New Matter has made tremendous progress since the launch of the
original MOD-t and we're thrilled to build on that momentum with the
Kickstarter campaign," said Bill Gross, cofounder, New Matter, and,
founder, Idealab. "We're particularly excited that educators across the
country are recognizing that the MOD-t is the simplest, most reliable
way to adopt 3D printing into the classroom. We're exhilarated at the
opportunity to bring the MOD-t (2nd Gen) with all of its
new features to even more educators and consumers alike, all of whom
will undoubtedly come to appreciate its simplicity, reliability, and the
elegance of its design."
Pricing and Availability
When released in Spring 2018, the MOD-t (2nd Gen) will further
New Matter's mission to make 3D printing affordable and easy to use
for consumers and educators alike. Beginning today, preorders for
the printer are being taken through the company's Kickstarter
crowdfunding campaign.
Pricing for the MOD-t (2nd Gen) pre-order:
-
Super Early Bird: $149 (First 100)
-
Early Bird: $199 (250)
-
General: $249
-
Bundle: $299
About New Matter
New
Matter makes the benefits of 3D printing accessible and affordable
to every classroom and home by providing the best, most seamless user
experience of any desktop 3D printer. The award-winning New Matter MOD-t
is the most elegantly simple printer for both educational institutions
and consumers, delivering the highest quality and reliability in the
industry. The company is backed by leading venture capital firms and is
an operating company of technology incubator Idealab.
New Matter and MOD-t are registered trademarks of New Matter, Inc. in
the United States.
