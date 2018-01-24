|
|[October 18, 2017]
|
New SailPoint SecurityIQTM Release Helps Enterprises Accelerate Compliance with Global Regulations
From Navigate '17, SailPoint,
the leader in enterprise identity management, today unveiled the latest
version of its data access governance solution, SecurityIQTM
version 5.1. SecurityIQ allows enterprises to discover and govern
access to sensitive data, enabling them to better address the growing
security threat to unstructured data stored in documents and files. The
latest version of SecurityIQ includes out-of-the-box compliance packs
built with pre-defined policies designed to specifically address global
regulatory requirements related to the General
Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other critical compliance
mandates. As a result, SecurityIQ gives enterprises the power to more
confidently and efficiently address global regulations, saving
enterprises both time and money while strengthening their overall
security posture.
Today's enterprises are facing increasing pressure to maintain
compliance with numerous complicated regulations regarding the
protection of sensitive data. Enterprises must implement policies and
processes that enable them to confidently address compliance
requirements without having to dedicate significant resources to develop
them from the ground up. SecurityIQ 5.1 includes pre-defined policies
designed specifically to support global regulations including GDPR,
Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and Protected Health
Information (PHI), saving enterprises weeks of policy development and
expediting the process of identifying and securing sensitive data stored
both on-premises and in the cloud.
"Today's data breach landscape has thrown us into a new era of
cybersecurity regulations. With data breaches making headlines every
day, it's no wonder we're seeing complex regulatory requirements around
proper governance of PII, PHI and other sensitive customer data, and
steep penalties for organizations found in violation," said Paul
Trulove, SVP, SecurityIQ for SailPoint. "With SecurityIQ 5.1, we're
alleviating the burden of getting and staying compliant across some of
the most widespread compliance mandates that exist today. We're giving
customers the visibility they need into all sensitive documents and
files across all users and their access, regardless of where that data
is stored. This not only goes a long way in addressing compliance needs,
but also reduces the risk of exposure significantly by providing
visibility into where sensitive data is stored, who has access to it and
how they're using it."
New capabilities in SailPoint's SecurityIQ 5.1 include:
-
Out-of-the-box compliance packs including pre-defined policies to
address global compliance requirements, enabling organizations to
accelerate readiness with GDPR, HIPAA (PHI) and PII regulatory
requirements, built on SecurityIQ's policy framework for sensitive
data discovery to allow for future expansion to support other
regulations.
-
Enhanced data classification engine that discovers and classifies data
at enterprise-scale across both on-premises and cloud data
repositories, offering petabyte scalability to support the explosive
growth of unstructured data in the enterprise.
-
Enhanced data classification indexing to provide greater control of
data discovery processes and added flexibility to reduce storage
requirements up to ten times for index and report repositories.
-
New administrator dashboard offers clear visibility and real-time
analytics, providing necessary insight to proactively identify
suspicious activity, detect access violations, reduce data exposure,
and take action to mitigate risk across all governed data sources.
SailPoint unveiled both SecurityIQ 5.1 and IdentityIQ 7.2 at the
identity governance conference, Navigate '17, in Amsterdam (see related
release: SailPoint
Propels the Identity-Aware Enterprise with New Version of IdentityIQTM).
Both solutions are available today. For more information, visit: http://www.sailpoint.com.
To learn more about how SecurityIQ can help enterprises address
compliance needs, please attend our webinar, Accelerate
Compliance with Comprehensive Identity Governance on Wednesday, Nov.
8 at 12 p.m. (CT).
SailPoint: The Power of Identity™
SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity management, brings the
Power of Identity to customers around the world. SailPoint's open
identity platform gives organizations the power to enter new markets,
scale their workforces, embrace new technologies, innovate faster and
compete on a global basis. As both an industry pioneer and market leader
in identity governance, SailPoint delivers security, operational
efficiency and compliance to enterprises with complex IT environments.
SailPoint's customers are among the world's largest companies in a wide
range of industries, including: 6 of the top 15 banks, 4 of the top 6
healthcare insurance and managed care providers, 8 of the top 15
property and casualty insurance providers, 5 of the top 15
pharmaceutical companies, and six of the largest 15 federal agencies.
Stay up-to-date on SailPoint by following us on Twitter and LinkedIn and
by subscribing to the SailPoint
blog.
# # #
SailPoint, the SailPoint logo, IdentityIQ, IdentityNow, IdentityAI,
SecurityIQ and all techniques are trademarks or registered trademarks of
SailPoint Technologies, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All
other products or services are trademarks of their respective companies.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171017006848/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]