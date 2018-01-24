[October 18, 2017] New SailPoint SecurityIQTM Release Helps Enterprises Accelerate Compliance with Global Regulations

From Navigate '17, SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity management, today unveiled the latest version of its data access governance solution, SecurityIQTM version 5.1. SecurityIQ allows enterprises to discover and govern access to sensitive data, enabling them to better address the growing security threat to unstructured data stored in documents and files. The latest version of SecurityIQ includes out-of-the-box compliance packs built with pre-defined policies designed to specifically address global regulatory requirements related to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other critical compliance mandates. As a result, SecurityIQ gives enterprises the power to more confidently and efficiently address global regulations, saving enterprises both time and money while strengthening their overall security posture. Today's enterprises are facing increasing pressure to maintain compliance with numerous complicated regulations regarding the protection of sensitive data. Enterprises must implement policies and processes that enable them to confidently address compliance requirements without having to dedicate significant resources to develop them from the ground up. SecurityIQ 5.1 includes pre-defined policies designed specifically to support global regulations including GDPR, Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and Protected Health Information (PHI), saving enterprises weeks of policy development and expediting the process of identifying and securing sensitive data stored both on-premises and in the cloud. "Today's data breach landscape has thrown us into a new era of cybersecurity regulations. With data breaches making headlines every day, it's no wonder we're seeing complex regulatory requirements around proper governance of PII, PHI and other sensitive customer data, and steep penalties for organizations found in violation," said Paul Trulove, SVP, SecurityIQ for SailPoint. "With SecurityIQ 5.1, we're alleviating the burden of getting and staying compliant across some of the most widespread compliance mandates that exist today. We're giving customers the visibility they need into all sensitive documents and files across all users and their access, regardless of where that data is stored. This not only goes a long way in addressing compliance needs, but also reduces the risk of exposure significantly by providing visibility into where sensitive data is stored, who has access to it and how they're using it." New capabilities in SailPoint's SecurityIQ 5.1 include: Out-of-the-box compliance packs including pre-defined policies to address global compliance requirements, enabling organizations to accelerate readiness with GDPR, HIPAA (PHI) and PII regulatory requirements, built on SecurityIQ's policy framework for sensitive data discovery to allow for future expansion to support other regulations.

Enhanced data classification engine that discovers and classifies data at enterprise-scale across both on-premises and cloud data repositories, offering petabyte scalability to support the explosive growth of unstructured data in the enterprise.

Enhanced data classification indexing to provide greater control of data discovery processes and added flexibility to reduce storage requirements up to ten times for index and report repositories.

New administrator dashboard offers clear visibility and real-time analytics, providing necessary insight to proactively identify suspicious activity, detect access violations, reduce data exposure, and take action to mitigate risk across all governed data sources. SailPoint unveiled both SecurityIQ 5.1 and IdentityIQ 7.2 at the identity governance conference, Navigate '17, in Amsterdam (see related release: SailPoint Propels the Identity-Aware Enterprise with New Version of IdentityIQTM). Both solutions are available today. For more information, visit: http://www.sailpoint.com.

To learn more about how SecurityIQ can help enterprises address compliance needs, please attend our webinar, Accelerate Compliance with Comprehensive Identity Governance on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. (CT).

