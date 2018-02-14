New Nokia FTTx solutions give operators greater flexibility and choice to meet ultra-broadband demand [October 17, 2017] New Nokia FTTx solutions give operators greater flexibility and choice to meet ultra-broadband demand

Nokia expands micro-node portfolio to support new deployment models for next generation PON, G.fast- and VDSL2-based services.

New solutions drive intelligent access and provide greater technology flexibility for operators seeking to meet coverage and investment targets for ultra-broadband services

Enhanced FTTx (Fiber-to-the-x) portfolio helps operators match specific use cases to deployment requirements, delivering additional options around form factors, speeds and power

Copper-to-the-x solution reuses existing copper in the uplink to deliver high-speed services in areas where fiber is unavailable October 17, 2017 Espoo, Finland - Nokia is bringing several new products to its extensive FTTx portfolio so operators can accelerate ultra-broadband deployments and deliver more bandwidth to more people sooner. Nokia's enhanced FTTx portfolio includes fiber and high-speed DSL deployment options including a mini outdoor fiber node, a 212Mhz reverse-power G.fast solution and DSL backhaul remote nodes.



Operators are evolving their access networks to better meet consumer demands for higher speeds and deliver on the promise of ubiquitous coverage. However, with vastly different challenges across their networks, a "one size fits all" approach does not always make sense. Having the flexibility to choose the right technology and deployment practice allows operators to overcome these challenges, fill coverage gaps in the network and deliver on the promise of ultra-broadband for all.



Nokia is introducing a number of new micro-nodes that provide operators with the flexibility, speed and scale required to effectively deliver ultra-broadband access and services to more people sooner. The FTTx solutions introduce several fiber and DSL access nodes, covering a wide range of applications and use cases including:



A weatherized fiber access micro-node that can be deployed in any outdoor location, eliminating the need to invest in the central office, cabinets or remote weather protected locations. Supporting GPON, XGS-PON and TDM-PON, the new solution also simplifies and accelerates the operator's fiber network evolution. Reverse-powered G.fast micro-nodes that can be used in areas where access to the power grid is challenging. The solution is supported by Nokia's cloud-native software platform, Altiplano, which allows for provisioning of the access node even when its powered down. 212Mhz G.fast micro-nodes capable of supporting up to 1 symmetrical gigabit speeds aggregate over a single copper pair or Coax cable. With 212 MHz G.fast, operators can extend gigabit speeds into multiple dwelling units (MDU) without installing fiber cable. DSL nodes that provide operators with extensive copper networks with a CTTx (copper-to-the-x) option capable of delivering 200Mbps up to 1,000 meters away using bonded DSL pairs in the uplink, extending ultra-broadband access into areas where fiber may not be practical. Operators can also leverage fiber and DSL remote nodes including the Lightspan SX-16F, DX-16F and CF-24 announced under Nokia's Lightspan portfolio which leverage software defined networking and network function virtualization (SDN/NFV) to automate network configuration management, accessibility, serviceability and turn-up time.



Roland Montagne, principal analyst at IDATE, said: "The ability to support a wide range of use cases in a cost-effective manner is key for operators seeking to bring ultra-broadband to more people sooner. Nokia already has an extensive portfolio of fixed access technologies and these new FTTx solutions will further enhance the toolkit, providing operators with the additional technology options they need to accelerate ultra-broadband access and meet objectives in a competitive manner."



Federico Guillén, president of Nokia's Fixed Networks Business Group, said: "As customer demand for ultra-broadband access continues to increase, operators need a wide range of technology options to meet evolving requirements and effectively address different use cases. With the industry's most advanced and complete portfolio of solutions across fiber, DSL, cable and wireless, Nokia is uniquely equipped to help operators address any situation they may face today and in the future."





Part of Nokia's Intelligent Access vision, the new FTTx solutions highlight the various ways Nokia is working with operators to deploy faster, better and smarter networks. Nokia will be demonstrating and showcasing these FTTx options in the Nokia Booth E104 at the Broadband World Forum in Berlin, October 24-26.



New micro-nodes displayed at BBWF include:



Nokia's 7362 ISAM SF-8GW is a hardened fiber access micro-node can be deployed anywhere and delivers 10/10 Gbps symmetric and/or 10/2.5 Gbps asymmetric speeds depending on network requirements. Nokia Lightspan Access Node SX-16F is a sealed, self-contained micro-node supporting 16 ports of 106MHz G.fast with the option for reverse power feeds. Nokia's Lightspan Access Node DX-16F is a dense, self-contained micro-node supporting 212 MHz G.fast on coax. Nokia 7367 ISAM SX-48U supports 48 vectored VDSL 17a/35b or ADSL ports with an additional ports for bonded uplinks. By using these three DSL technologies in specific combinations, operators can go long delivering 10Mbps @ 6km or go fast with speeds of 200Mbps @ 1km. About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.



From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. nokia.com







