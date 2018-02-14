[October 16, 2017] New Kickstarter Campaign Will Help College Students and Recent Grads Find - and Reach - Their Destinies

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Most college students don't know what to major in, and most employees are disengaged at work. However, all that can change quickly because Destiny Code® has cracked the code for helping people find success, happiness, and fulfillment. Destiny Code is a unique, three-pronged success-development program that combines an assessment to find your true calling, a coach or mentor to get people to take action, and a support network to work with to reach common goals. Most other coaching programs feature a coach, might offer an assessment tool, but don't offer a supporting community. This highly successful company wants to expand its reach, so it is launching a Kickstarter campaign today to raise $58,000. "We need to raise this money so that everyone can fulfill their destinies," according to Destiny Code Founder Jai George, a visionary and serial entrepreneur who launched many successful businesses. The company, having been developed for the past 20 years, has more than a thousand coaching clients and wants to expand nationally and internationally to help millions of people reach their goals and help create 7,000 Millionaires by 2028. "We developed a systematic process to take people's complete assessment of their personality, passions, and dreams through an intelligent software system using the Destiny Code website," he said. "Then we provide professional guidance to help every individual identify what they were born to do and provide them with a comprehensive plan to achieve success. We also provide meaningful connections to other people in their field for ultimate success." Based on 20 years of experience and one million dollars of investments, the software analyzes 300,000 data points to determine what jobs the person is best suited for (i.e., entrepreneur, manger, or technician) as well as the level of service (i.e., C Suite, upper management, or middle management). Dr. Glenn Mehltretter, a world-renowned expert in Requisite Organization and a partner in Destiny Code, says, "This will change how companies utilize their talent for the fulfillment of the employees and effectiveness of the company." Although the company has already helped over a thousand people, they need to raise money to fulfill their mission to help everyone in the world. The company's first fundraising goal is to raise $58,000 to improve their interface and user experience for their website. "We had a challenge scaling up licensed facilitators and coaches," Mr. George said. "After we had over a thousand clients, we learned to scale up more quickly. We conducted research and development for over 20 years, which helped eliminate many of our risks and challenges."

For information, go to https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1787738333/destiny-code. Key Beneficiaries for Destiny Code The need for Destiny Code is great. Among college students and recent graduates who are looking to find their purpose and their ideal jobs, an estimated 20-50 percent of students enter college as "undecided." Furthermore, over 75 percent of those students who obtain a college degree don't operate in the field of study for that degree. "Education must be for deployment into our created design and for the preparedness of our destiny," Mr. George said. "Find your destiny before planning for your education and success. Destiny Code will help students save money and time and will ensure greatness for your precious life." Employees at all stages of their careers who want to find fulfillment need Destiny Code as well because 87 percent of the world's population are disengaged at work. An astounding 98 percent of the world's population never accomplishes what they were born to do. Finding your destiny can truly be a matter of death and life. Over one million people take their lives every year because they don't feel they have a purpose in life. "Your life has purpose built into it. You have an interesting, challenging, and accomplishable Destiny if you simply take time to discover and accept who you are designed to be," said Mr. George. About Jai George, Founder of Destiny Code Jai George is a serial entrepreneur, an investor and was a prominent member of a private investment group based in Raleigh, NC. He has created successful businesses in the fields of staffing, website development, search engine marketing, online travel services, and alternative energy. Jai left all these companies to start Destiny Code, Inc. because he wants to help everyone in the world become successful and fulfilled. His primary goal is to help launch thousands of businesses and millions of job opportunities starting in the USA first, then globally. He is a master facilitator for discovering people's life purpose and helping them fulfill their successful destiny. Contact

Jill George

919-214-2852

180697@email4pr.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-kickstarter-campaign-will-help-college-students-and-recent-grads-find--and-reach---their-destinies-300536785.html SOURCE Destiny Code

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]