[October 16, 2017] New Yorkers Celebrate the Third Anniversary of .nyc by Announcing Best of Boroughs Contest Winners

Neustar, Inc., a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information services, today announced that three years after the historic public launch of .nyc, the official web address for New Yorkers, it has become one of the fastest growing and most recognized digital spaces on the internet. In celebration of this milestone, the City of New York, on behalf of .nyc, crowned the winners of the first-ever Best of Boroughs contest. The Best of Boroughs contest was designed to showcase the small businesses, organizations and entrepreneurs across the five boroughs that are prospering from the unique opportunities a .nyc web address affords them. Since .nyc is a benefit reserved exclusively for New Yorkers, only individuals and businesses located in one of the five boroughs were eligible to participate in the contest. Winners were selected based on a variety of factors, including general public appeal, the value to local community and economy, the history and story of the individual business as it relates to the greater good of the New York City community and the overall user experience of the .nyc website. The Best of the Boroughs winners are: Best of Bronx - NewDayChurch.nyc is committed to building a healing faith community in the Bronx. Through Sunday worship, small group gatherings and social justice projects, the church transforms the lives of community members in the Bronx.

- NewDayChurch.nyc is committed to building a healing faith community in the Bronx. Through Sunday worship, small group gatherings and social justice projects, the church transforms the lives of community members in the Bronx. Best of Brooklyn - JustFix.nyc is a non-profit organization that partners with community groups and non-profit legal services across New York City to support tenants in gathering and sharing information about their housing conditions, and helping them secure repairs.

- JustFix.nyc is a non-profit organization that partners with community groups and non-profit legal services across New York City to support tenants in gathering and sharing information about their housing conditions, and helping them secure repairs. Best of Manhattan - Sideways.nyc is a website devoted entirely to supporting and promoting New York City's small businesses on the side streets. Manhattan Sideways is a resource of information about the stories of people, places and details of the side streets of Manhattan

- Sideways.nyc is a website devoted entirely to supporting and promoting New York City's small businesses on the side streets. Manhattan Sideways is a resource of information about the stories of people, places and details of the side streets of Manhattan Best of Queens - Laurelton.nyc is a hyper-local website dedicated to encouraging civic engagement, preserving the history of Laurelton and sharing information about the neighborhood. The Divas for Social Justice are the community partner powering Laurelton.nyc.

- Laurelton.nyc is a hyper-local website dedicated to encouraging civic engagement, preserving the history of Laurelton and sharing information about the neighborhood. The Divas for Social Justice are the community partner powering Laurelton.nyc. Best of Staten Island - MakerParkRadio.nyc is a live streaming radio and video web-based broadcasting station. The station uses arts and maker-based programming to unite a community of music and arts lovers. All of the Best of Boroughs winners will be featured in a citywide .nyc advertising campaign, including a professional photo shoot and a variety of unique promotional opportunities focused on showcasing their business and brand. A complete description of the winning submissions can be found here. "When launching .nyc three years ago, we set out to create a vibrant digital destination for all the businesses, organizations and residents of New York," said Miguel Gamiño, Chief Technology Officer, Mayor's Office of the Chief Technology Officer. "I want to congratulate all of the winners of the 2017 Best of Boroughs contest and recognize them for their creativity and local commitment. It's uplifting to see the transformational impact .nyc has had across our five boroughs and the pride and community spirit with which our .nyc name space has been embraced."

"With the launch of .nyc, the City of New York has been at the forefront of the internet domain revolution, tapping into new ways for city governments to build community, spur economic growth and foster local pride," said Lori Anne Wardi, Vice President, Registry Solutions, Neustar. Neustar is the world's largest provider of core registry and digital naming solutions, and the official registry partner of New York City in managing and marketing the .nyc domain. In addition to .nyc, Neustar manages and operates nearly three hundred top-level domains, including .CO, .US and .biz, as well as many of today's leading .brand and .city domains. According to Wardi, "As one of the early adopters of a branded city top-level domain, .nyc has become a shining example of what is possible for other cities around the world that are eager to launch their own city-branded domains with the aim of empowering their local communities to connect and engage online in new and exciting ways. New York City's success will continue to inspire many cities vying for their chance to secure a coveted branded "dot-city" domain extension." The Mayor's Office of the Chief Technology Officer also released updated data today, offering strong support for the efficacy of the City's domain registration policies, which aim to promote fairness and transparency, while preventing cybersquatting and hoarding of domain names. The data reflects .nyc domain registrations through October 1, 2017: There are more than two dozen industries represented on the .nyc domain;

52 percent of .nyc domains have been registered to individuals; 48 percent have been registered to small businesses and organizations;

The average registrant owns between 1-2 domains, and 97 percent of registrants own 10 or fewer domains;

The average retail cost paid for .nyc domain is $34.99. About .nyc

.nyc is the official web address for New York City. The .nyc top-level domain (TLD) has become one of the largest and fastest-growing city domains in the world, adopted by New York City residents, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations in more than two-dozen industries. The City of New York partners with Neustar, the official registry services provider for .nyc, to manage, market, and maintain the .nyc namespace. About Neustar

Every day, the world generates roughly 2.5 quadrillion bits of data. Neustar isolates certain elements and analyzes, simplifies and edits them to make precise and valuable decisions that drive results. As one of the few companies capable of knowing with certainty who is on the other end of every interaction, we're trusted by the world's great brands to make critical decisions some 20 billion times a day. We help marketers send timely and relevant messages to the right people. Because we can authoritatively tell a client exactly who is calling or connecting with them, we make critical real-time responses possible. And the same comprehensive information that enables our clients to direct and manage orders also stops attackers. We know when someone isn't who they claim to be, which helps stop fraud and denial of service before they're a problem. Because we're also an experienced manager of some of the world's most complex databases, we help clients control their online identity, registering and protecting their domain name, and routing traffic to the correct network address. By linking the most essential information with the people who depend on it, we provide more than 11,000 clients worldwide with decisions-not just data. More information is available at https://www.neustar.biz View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171016005439/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]