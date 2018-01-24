|
|[October 16, 2017]
|
New Yorkers Celebrate the Third Anniversary of .nyc by Announcing Best of Boroughs Contest Winners
Neustar,
Inc., a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information services,
today announced that three years after the historic public launch of
.nyc, the official web address for New Yorkers, it has become one of the
fastest growing and most recognized digital spaces on the internet. In
celebration of this milestone, the City of New York, on behalf of .nyc,
crowned the winners of the first-ever Best
of Boroughs contest.
The Best of Boroughs contest was designed to showcase the small
businesses, organizations and entrepreneurs across the five boroughs
that are prospering from the unique opportunities a .nyc web address
affords them. Since .nyc is a benefit reserved exclusively for New
Yorkers, only individuals and businesses located in one of the five
boroughs were eligible to participate in the contest. Winners were
selected based on a variety of factors, including general public appeal,
the value to local community and economy, the history and story of the
individual business as it relates to the greater good of the New York
City community and the overall user experience of the .nyc website.
The Best of the Boroughs winners are:
-
Best of Bronx - NewDayChurch.nyc
is committed to building a healing faith community in the Bronx.
Through Sunday worship, small group gatherings and social justice
projects, the church transforms the lives of community members in the
Bronx.
-
Best of Brooklyn - JustFix.nyc
is a non-profit organization that partners with community groups and
non-profit legal services across New York City to support tenants in
gathering and sharing information about their housing conditions, and
helping them secure repairs.
-
Best of Manhattan - Sideways.nyc
is a website devoted entirely to supporting and promoting New York
City's small businesses on the side streets. Manhattan Sideways is a
resource of information about the stories of people, places and
details of the side streets of Manhattan
-
Best of Queens - Laurelton.nyc
is a hyper-local website dedicated to encouraging civic engagement,
preserving the history of Laurelton and sharing information about the
neighborhood. The Divas for Social Justice are the community partner
powering Laurelton.nyc.
-
Best of Staten Island - MakerParkRadio.nyc
is a live streaming radio and video web-based broadcasting station.
The station uses arts and maker-based programming to unite a community
of music and arts lovers.
All of the Best of Boroughs winners will be featured in a citywide .nyc
advertising campaign, including a professional photo shoot and a variety
of unique promotional opportunities focused on showcasing their business
and brand. A complete description of the winning submissions can be
"When launching .nyc three years ago, we set out to create a vibrant
digital destination for all the businesses, organizations and residents
of New York," said Miguel Gamiño, Chief Technology Officer, Mayor's
Office of the Chief Technology Officer. "I want to congratulate all of
the winners of the 2017 Best of Boroughs contest and recognize them for
their creativity and local commitment. It's uplifting to see the
transformational impact .nyc has had across our five boroughs and the
pride and community spirit with which our .nyc name space has been
embraced."
"With the launch of .nyc, the City of New York has been at the forefront
of the internet domain revolution, tapping into new ways for city
governments to build community, spur economic growth and foster local
pride," said Lori Anne Wardi, Vice President, Registry Solutions,
Neustar.
Neustar is the world's largest provider of core registry and digital
naming solutions, and the official registry partner of New York City in
managing and marketing the .nyc domain. In addition to .nyc, Neustar
manages and operates nearly three hundred top-level domains, including
.CO, .US and .biz, as well as many of today's leading .brand and .city
domains.
According to Wardi, "As one of the early adopters of a branded city
top-level domain, .nyc has become a shining example of what is possible
for other cities around the world that are eager to launch their own
city-branded domains with the aim of empowering their local communities
to connect and engage online in new and exciting ways. New York City's
success will continue to inspire many cities vying for their chance to
secure a coveted branded "dot-city" domain extension."
The Mayor's Office of the Chief Technology Officer also released updated
data today, offering strong support for the efficacy of the City's
domain registration policies, which aim to promote fairness and
transparency, while preventing cybersquatting and hoarding of domain
names. The data reflects .nyc domain registrations through October 1,
2017:
-
There are more than two dozen industries represented on the .nyc
domain;
-
52 percent of .nyc domains have been registered to individuals; 48
percent have been registered to small businesses and organizations;
-
The average registrant owns between 1-2 domains, and 97 percent of
registrants own 10 or fewer domains;
-
The average retail cost paid for .nyc domain is $34.99.
