|[October 12, 2017]
New Findings from NYU Stern, NYU Wagner, and Airbnb Researchers Bring an Economic Lens to the Evolution and Profitability of Short-Term Rentals in New York City
New research reveals how the geography of Airbnb usage patterns in New
York City has evolved over time while revealing unexpected trends in
short- and long-term rental prices. The paper, "Airbnb
Usage Across New York City Neighborhoods: Geographic Patterns and
Regulatory Implications," is forthcoming in The
Cambridge Handbook of the Law of the Sharing Economy.
Combining proprietary data from Airbnb with data from the American
Community Survey, Zillow, and TripAdvisor, the researchers - NYU
Stern Professor Arun
Sundararajan, NYU Wagner Professor Ingrid
Gould Ellen, NYU Wagner PhD student Xiaodi
Li, and economists Peter
Coles and Michael
Egesdal of Airbnb - find that between 2011 and 2016:
-
As Airbnb has grown, usage has become increasingly common outside
of Manhattan and in lower income neighborhoods with few hotels,
where hosts are also more likely to offer "individual room" (rather
than "entire home") listings. The fraction of booked "entire home"
listings in neighborhoods with below-median average household income
grew from 17% in 2011 to 27% in 2016 and the
fraction of booked individual room listings in these neighborhoods
grew from 41% in 2011 to 50% in 2016.
-
Short-term rentals do not appear to be as profitable in New York
City relative to long-term rentals as many assume, and they have
become relatively less profitable over time. In 2016, the
average unit would have needed 216 days as a short-term rental
to match the annual average revenue it would have earned as a
long-term rental, with average break-even levels ranging from under
190 days in Brooklyn and Queens to 237 days in Manhattan.
-
The significant variation across neighborhoods and in modes of use
suggests a need for a regulatory approach that addresses this
variation. Higher taxes and fees on high-usage units (that would
also generate revenue for the city) or short-term rental caps and
licenses for uncapped units are examples of such approaches.
The researchers also outline the advantages and disadvantages of
different regulatory approaches to discourage the conversion of
long-term to short-term rentals.
"Around the world, local governments are trying to institute an
appropriate regulatory response, but they are doing so without vital
evidence about usage patterns, geographic considerations, and the
economic impact of both long- and short-term rentals in this new space,"
the authors explain. "We do not advocate for a specific regulatory
approach. Rather, we use an economic lens to identify approaches that
preserve value while minimizing negative spillovers on neighborhoods."
To speak with Professor Sundararajan, please contact him directly at digitalarun@nyu.edu
or contact Janine Savarese in NYU Stern's Office of Public Affairs at
212-998-0202 or jsavarese@stern.nyu.edu.
To speak with Professor Ellen, please contact her directly at ingrid.ellen@nyu.edu
or contact Shannon Moriarty at the NYU Furman Center at 212-998-6492 or shannon.moriarty@nyu.edu.
To contact Airbnb, please reach out to contact.press@airbnb.com.
