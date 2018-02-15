ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Survey Suggests Over Half Of Teen Drivers May Be Overconfident In Their Driving Skills
[October 12, 2017]

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

WHEN: National Teen Driver Safety Week, Oct. 15-21, 2017

WHAT: Hum by Verizon released new survey findings to raise awareness of teen driver safety, the needs of young drivers, and the benefits that technology can provide on the road. KRC Research conducted the survey of 1,004 American teens (ages 13-17) between Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, 2017.

More than half (57 percent) of teen drivers responded that they are just as good at driving as their parent or guardian, yet nearly three in four (72 percent) have felt unsafe on the road and cited getting into an accident (77 percent) as their No. 1 concern on the road.

Additional findings include:

Opportunity for more driver's education

  • 51 percent of teen drivers wish they had learned more about how to drive safly in ice, snow and wet weather.
  • 47 percent of teen drivers wish they had learned more about how to change a tire and 44 percent wish they knew how to jump start a battery.
  • 34 percent wish they had learned more about how to handle distractions in the car while driving, either through driver's education or with their parents.

Teens' confidence and concerns

  • 57 percent of teen drivers would prefer to learn driving skills from someone other than their parent or guardian.
  • 77 percent of teens say their main concerns on the road are accidents and 53 percent are concerned with other aggressive drivers, followed by getting a speeding ticket 42 percent and running out of gas 37 percent.

Responsible use of tech


  • 82 percent of teen drivers say that technologies like blind spot detectors, back-up cameras and traffic alerts have helped them improve their driving.

To learn more about Hum by Verizon and its features to help teens and families, visit hum.com. To access the full survey findings, please reach out to the provided media contact. 

Media Contact:
Nicole Worley, Hum by Verizon
nicole.worley@verizon.com | 949.643.4378 

 

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-survey-suggests-over-half-of-teen-drivers-may-be-overconfident-in-their-driving-skills-300535651.html

SOURCE Hum by Verizon


