|[October 12, 2017]
New Kibo Study: 58% of Retailers Lack In-Store Technology to View Customer Information Across Touchpoints
Kibo,
the world's leading cloud-based omnichannel commerce platform, in
partnership with the Future Stores conference, has released a new study
titled Technologies
That Are Changing How We Think of Brick & Mortar. The goal
of the study was to take the pulse of where retailers are in their
omnichannel journey, and research how in-store testing of technologies
and strategies are making their mark on the future of brick and mortar.
Some of the key findings and trends in the study include:
Customer Data
-
64% of retailers feel they are only somewhat effective at capturing
in-store data on customer preferences.
-
Less than half of respondents, 42%, have in-store technologies to view
customer information across all of their touchpoints, including
in-store as well as their digital touchpoints.
Personalization
-
Personalization stands out as a major initiative, with 52% of retailer
responses indicating they are planning to invest in it within the next
12 months or are already implementing this strategy.
-
Nearly a quarter of retailers (22%) have not yet begun to personalize
or aren't sure if they even have that cpability.
Inventory and Fulfillment
-
41% of retailers lack trust in inventory accuracy or don't have
visibility, and only 17% have full enterprise-wide inventory
visibility.
-
Reasons for not offering a fulfillment choice vary:
-
"My organization is not ready to implement" was cited as the
leading reason for not offering Save the Sale (44%) and In-Store
Pickup (41%).
-
"My technology won't support it" was cited as the leading reason
for not offering Ship-From-Store (42%).
Mobile Technology In-Store
-
41% of retailers utilize mobile point of sale.
-
76% have used displays or kiosks.
The role of the physical store is evolving, turning a brick and mortar
location into a showroom, storefront and a fulfillment hub, all in one
location. The study shows there is new emphasis on creating an
omnichannel brand experience, and providing convenience to customers
with the option to buy online and pick up in-store, or return a digital
purchase to the store. Retailers are testing new programs and strategies
that connect customer data to inventories in pursuit of stronger
personalization and more diverse and accurate fulfillment programs.
"It's clear that retailers are still working through many technology and
organizational challenges to address major omnichannel initiatives,"
says Tushar Patel, CMO, Kibo. "Inventory visibility, personalization,
cross-channel customer data and exploiting in-store mobile technologies
are the key pillars in providing connected customer experiences in the
store. Retailers that enable themselves with the right technology and
strategies in place can transform their brick and mortar stores into
major brand assets in a time of digital ascendancy."
Methodology: Responses from 115 retail executives were gathered in this
on-site benchmarking survey delivered at the Future Stores 2017
conference.
Click
here to download the full report and uncover additional highlights.
