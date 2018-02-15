[October 12, 2017] New Kibo Study: 58% of Retailers Lack In-Store Technology to View Customer Information Across Touchpoints

Kibo, the world's leading cloud-based omnichannel commerce platform, in partnership with the Future Stores conference, has released a new study titled Technologies That Are Changing How We Think of Brick & Mortar. The goal of the study was to take the pulse of where retailers are in their omnichannel journey, and research how in-store testing of technologies and strategies are making their mark on the future of brick and mortar. Some of the key findings and trends in the study include: Customer Data 64% of retailers feel they are only somewhat effective at capturing in-store data on customer preferences.

Less than half of respondents, 42%, have in-store technologies to view customer information across all of their touchpoints, including in-store as well as their digital touchpoints. Personalization Personalization stands out as a major initiative, with 52% of retailer responses indicating they are planning to invest in it within the next 12 months or are already implementing this strategy.

Nearly a quarter of retailers (22%) have not yet begun to personalize or aren't sure if they even have that cpability. Inventory and Fulfillment 41% of retailers lack trust in inventory accuracy or don't have visibility, and only 17% have full enterprise-wide inventory visibility.

Reasons for not offering a fulfillment choice vary: "My organization is not ready to implement" was cited as the leading reason for not offering Save the Sale (44%) and In-Store Pickup (41%). "My technology won't support it" was cited as the leading reason for not offering Ship-From-Store (42%).

Mobile Technology In-Store

41% of retailers utilize mobile point of sale.

76% have used displays or kiosks. The role of the physical store is evolving, turning a brick and mortar location into a showroom, storefront and a fulfillment hub, all in one location. The study shows there is new emphasis on creating an omnichannel brand experience, and providing convenience to customers with the option to buy online and pick up in-store, or return a digital purchase to the store. Retailers are testing new programs and strategies that connect customer data to inventories in pursuit of stronger personalization and more diverse and accurate fulfillment programs. "It's clear that retailers are still working through many technology and organizational challenges to address major omnichannel initiatives," says Tushar Patel, CMO, Kibo. "Inventory visibility, personalization, cross-channel customer data and exploiting in-store mobile technologies are the key pillars in providing connected customer experiences in the store. Retailers that enable themselves with the right technology and strategies in place can transform their brick and mortar stores into major brand assets in a time of digital ascendancy." Methodology: Responses from 115 retail executives were gathered in this on-site benchmarking survey delivered at the Future Stores 2017 conference. Click here to download the full report and uncover additional highlights. About Kibo Kibo empowers retailers and branded manufacturers to achieve optimal performance of B2C and B2B commerce through unified consumer experiences. With over 40 years of innovations, Kibo provides a complete omnichannel commerce platform delivered with the lowest total cost of ownership and the fastest time to market. By leveraging cloud technologies, individualized buying experiences, and true enterprise scale, Kibo enables you to reach higher peaks of sales and consumer loyalty. No matter the challenge, Kibo powers your success. For more information, visit kibocommerce.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171012005268/en/

