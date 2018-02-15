|
|[October 11, 2017]
|
New StagedPay™ Software Protects Businesses from Historic Hacks and Massive Data Breaches
While billions of people are struggling to restore their credit after a
pandemic of data breaches, the Texas-based software vendor Red Maple
is releasing innovative software that promises to keep credit card
information safe. Red Maple is introducing StagedPay™
at the AXUG
Summit in Nashville on October 11.
StagedPay™ is a new, patent pending, hosted credit card solution
that uses a two-step authentication process to protect the business and
the consumer. It works like a combination lock by allowing merchants to
accept and process credit cards using only part of the card number. To
open the lock and complete the purchase, the customers must enter the
rest of the card numbers on a secure, StagedPay™ site. The
merchant is notified when the order is authorized and complete.
This two-stage process means the merchant doesn't collect full credit
card numbers and become susceptible to fraud in a data breach. It also
helps prevent criminals from using stolen credit card numbers, because
buyers must provide an email or phone number associated with the credit
card to verify and complete the transaction. The credit card information
can also be tokenized and inserted into a company's ERP system to be
re-used securely on future transactions.
"This new software eliminates the risk of hackers crippling companies by
stealing private information because the credit card numbers simply
won't be there. Likewise, it will also prevent employee fraud and
theft," said Patrick Hodo, CTO of Red
Maple.
StagedPay™ software works with small, medium and large merchant
payment systems already in place. It also ensures the business maintains
PCI (News - Alert) compliance. For medium and large businesses, StagedPay™ can
eliminate SAQ audits and the cost of PCI compliance because it requires
more information from the consumer than Card Verification Data and
Address Verification for authentication.
It's estimated that nearly every adult American has been impacted by the
world's largest data breach, and some will suffer for years. StagedPay™
is designed to prevent future attacks and theft by locking up data
separately, and requiring multiple keys to authenticate, verify, and
open the purchasing vault.
Five Fortune 500 companies are currently working with Red Maple in early
testing of the product prior to general release in early 2018. To learn
more about StagedPay™ visit http://www.stagedpay.com,
stop by Booth #365 at the AXUG
Summit or contact PR Manager Diane White, 918-770-3905 or Diane@DianeWhitePr.com.
About Red Maple
Red Maple™ specializes in developing turnkey solutions that natively
expand the capabilities of Microsoft (News - Alert) Dynamics™ AX and Dynamics 365 for
Operations. Globally deployed by 500+ companies, Red Maple's solutions
offer Extensions and Additions to AX. Advanced Extensions support
complex business processes for credit cards, commissions, workflow, and
recurring billing (including maintenance, usage, and royalties). Their
Horizontal Additions add new capabilities for revenue recognition,
warranty management, chargeback claims management and mobile workflow.
Red Maple also provides industry specific solutions for both retail and
software distribution. The company's Advanced Credit Card solution
enables businesses to securely accept and process credit card payments
using native integration without hidden costs. Using pre-integration
with multiple processors and gateways, Red Maple provides an
omni-channel experience with processing from native client, Retail
(mPOS/ePOS) and integration with numerous e-commerce engines.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171011006364/en/
