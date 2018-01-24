[October 11, 2017] New Tool Offers Skilled Nursing Providers Guidance on Completing the CMS Facility Assessment

Medline, a global medical supplier, and Providigm, the creator of the leading quality management system, abaqis, today announced the launch of a new CMS Facility Assessment Tool to be unveiled at The AHCA/NCAL 68th Annual Convention & Expo in Las Vegas next week. The new Facility Assessment Tool in abaqis taps into each facility's minimum data set (MDS) to automatically pull attributes for all resident stays from the previous year. Information is aggregated and informs the facility of the frequency of these resident types. Providers will benefit from an easy-to-use guided assessment of staffing competencies and equipment needed to care for each resident condition. Medline will demo the abaqis tool during the convention each day at booth no. 812 in the exhibit hall. "Our new tool takes the guesswork out of the assessment process and creates an automated process for aggregating resident data, allowing the facility to accurately assess its capability to deliver the care that a specific resident population requires," says Ellen Kuebrich, chief sales and marketing officer, Providigm. With a background in regulatory compliance, Kuebrich helps providers around the country strategically navigate new regulations. The Phase Two deadline of CMS' Requirements of Participation requires providers to navigate more than 500 changes to existing requirements. As providers are already required to do more with less, taking the time to effectively assess a resident population and determine necessary services, staff, and equipment can be a challenging process. Th Facility Assessment Tool in abaqis will create the efficiencies necessary to complete this task by the November 28th deadline. Medline began offering abaqis to customers in 2008 as a solution for reducing survey deficiencies. The program walks a facility through the full federal regulation, pinpoints potential areas of non-compliance and provides recommendations for corrective action. Thousands of customers are currently using abaqis through Medline. "It is important that we are more than just a medical supply company to our customers. Medline strives to offer comprehensive and long-term business solutions, which is why we have put tremendous focus on our partnership with Providigm to ensure post-acute care providers have the tools they need to better comply with complex regulations," says Shawn Scott, senior vice president, corporate sales, Medline.

Learn more about how Medline is helping skilled nursing facilities drive success around quality improvement efforts at https://www.medline.com/pages/business-solutions/quality-management/abaqis. About Medline Medline is a global manufacturer and distributor serving the health care industry with medical supplies and clinical solutions that help customers achieve both clinical and financial success. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., the company offers 350,000+ medical devices and support services through more than 1,400 direct sales representatives who are dedicated points of contact for customers across the continuum of care. For more information on Medline, go to www.medline.com or http://www.medline.com/social-media to connect with Medline on its social media channels. About Providigm Providigm creates quality improvement solutions for health care. Through Providigm's web-based systems and comprehensive training, providers are able to improve the quality of care and life of their residents. Providigm's patented abaqis® Quality Management System is the nation's leading assessment and reporting system based on CMS's Quality Indicator Survey. With its full complement of tools for survey readiness, QAPI, Readmission Tracking, and Customer Satisfaction, abaqis is designed to help nursing homes in any market prepare for changes in the post-acute and long-term care industry. Providigm's accomplished Research Group provides the scientific foundation and cutting-edge methodology behind its quality systems. For more information, visit http://www.providigm.com/. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171011005963/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]