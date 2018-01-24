|
|[October 11, 2017]
|
New Tool Offers Skilled Nursing Providers Guidance on Completing the CMS Facility Assessment
Medline, a global medical supplier, and Providigm, the creator of the
leading quality management system, abaqis,
today announced the launch of a new CMS Facility Assessment Tool to be
unveiled at The
AHCA/NCAL 68th Annual Convention & Expo in Las Vegas
next week.
The new Facility Assessment Tool in abaqis taps into each facility's
minimum data set (MDS) to automatically pull attributes for all resident
stays from the previous year. Information is aggregated and informs the
facility of the frequency of these resident types. Providers will
benefit from an easy-to-use guided assessment of staffing competencies
and equipment needed to care for each resident condition. Medline will
demo the abaqis tool during the convention each day at booth no. 812 in
the exhibit hall.
"Our new tool takes the guesswork out of the assessment process and
creates an automated process for aggregating resident data, allowing the
facility to accurately assess its capability to deliver the care that a
specific resident population requires," says Ellen
Kuebrich, chief sales and marketing officer, Providigm. With a
background in regulatory compliance, Kuebrich helps providers around the
country strategically navigate new regulations.
The Phase Two deadline of CMS' Requirements of Participation requires
providers to navigate more than 500 changes to existing requirements. As
providers are already required to do more with less, taking the time to
effectively assess a resident population and determine necessary
services, staff, and equipment can be a challenging process. Th
Facility Assessment Tool in abaqis will create the efficiencies
necessary to complete this task by the November 28th deadline.
Medline began offering abaqis to customers in 2008 as a solution for
reducing survey deficiencies. The program walks a facility through the
full federal regulation, pinpoints potential areas of non-compliance and
provides recommendations for corrective action. Thousands of customers
are currently using abaqis through Medline.
"It is important that we are more than just a medical supply company to
our customers. Medline strives to offer comprehensive and long-term
business solutions, which is why we have put tremendous focus on our
partnership with Providigm to ensure post-acute care providers have the
tools they need to better comply with complex regulations," says Shawn
Scott, senior vice president, corporate sales, Medline.
Learn more about how Medline is helping skilled nursing facilities drive
success around quality improvement efforts at https://www.medline.com/pages/business-solutions/quality-management/abaqis.
About Medline
Medline
is a global manufacturer and distributor serving the health care
industry with medical supplies and clinical solutions that help
customers achieve both clinical and financial success. Headquartered in
Northfield, Ill., the company offers 350,000+ medical devices and
support services through more than 1,400 direct sales representatives
who are dedicated points of contact for customers across the continuum
of care. For more information on Medline, go to www.medline.com
or http://www.medline.com/social-media
to connect with Medline on its social media channels.
About Providigm
Providigm creates quality improvement solutions for health care. Through
Providigm's web-based systems and comprehensive training, providers are
able to improve the quality of care and life of their residents.
Providigm's patented abaqis®
Quality Management System is the nation's leading assessment
and reporting system based on CMS's Quality Indicator Survey. With its
full complement of tools for survey readiness, QAPI, Readmission
Tracking, and Customer Satisfaction, abaqis is designed to help nursing
homes in any market prepare for changes in the post-acute and long-term
care industry. Providigm's accomplished Research Group provides the
scientific foundation and cutting-edge methodology behind its quality
systems. For more information, visit http://www.providigm.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171011005963/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]