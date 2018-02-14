|
|[October 11, 2017]
New Survey Finds Consumers Would Use Visual IVR for Customer Service Needs If Given the Option
CallVU,
the leading provider of innovative Omni-Channel solutions that enable
organizations to engage customers in their channels of choice, announced
today the results of its semi-annual survey of bank customers'
preferences in the United States. The study found that consumers,
including Baby Boomer and Gen X populations, continue to be interested
in self-service options as a way to improve efficiency and gain
confidence in their ability to solve simple banking-related problems
themselves - checking balances, transferring money, even paying a bill.
In addition, more banks than ever are pursuing their own digital
transformation by offering a variety of self-service solutions,
including web, social, and apps.
For banks, moving customer interactions to the digital space means
saving time, freeing up staff to handle more urgent matters, and putting
greater emphasis on the customer's overall experience. This is
especially important considering a study conducted last year by NewVoiceMedia,
which reported that companies lost a whopping $62 billion due to bad
customer service. Consumers make purchasing decisions based on their
service experience, not on the cost of service, and it showed.
That said, despite all the technological advances in customer care, the
primary customer go-to option remains the phone. As with all things
digital, there is a learning curve, so customer service departments face
a challenge in helping customers understand how easy digital channels
are to use and the valuable time callers could save by embracing the
technology solutions made available to them.
For example, survey results show that touch-tone automated phone menus
and speech-based Interactive Voice Response (IVR) success rates hover
around 50%, while 80% of respondents indicated they would use visual
IVR, which is significantly more successful than traditionalIVR
solutions. This strongly indicates not only that there is room for
improvement in speech-based IVR, but also that consumers are more than
willing to try new self-service focused technologies.
Additional key findings include:
63% of customer service calls are made for simple requests for
information, such as account balances
70% of respondents go to their bank's website just to find the bank's
phone number
Customers who use digital services (web, apps) indicate that if they
are unable to resolve an issue in their first digital channel of
choice, they prefer to call (46%) or visit (34%) their branch instead
of continuing the journey via digital
For the full survey results go to: https://pages.callvu.com/wp-customer-service-trends
"Financial institutions are investing heavily in technological advances
to improve customer service, yet surprisingly, people still use the most
traditional of options: calling," said Ori Faran, co-founder and CEO of
CallVU. "Banks and other service providers must take note of this
tendency and pursue creative paths to migrate their customers to
existing digital self-service. Visual IVR is the ideal choice because it
offers callers simple web-based menus that drive them to a fully digital
experience in a friendly and intuitive manner."
Enabling Digital Transformation
CallVU's platform promotes
digital transformation by expanding self-service capabilities and mobile
digital engagement. Upon receipt of a service call, CallVU engages the
customer with digital self-service using Visual IVR, enabling the
customer to quickly and easily resolve issues without having to wait in
the queue for agents. Banks and other organizations can maximize the
efficiency of their digital assets, such as mobile and website apps,
serving them productively to callers during a live call.
Customers who still prefer to engage an agent enjoy CallVU's rich
collaborative environment. This solution enables customers and agents to
share screens, conduct video chats, browse, fill out and sign documents
online, and much more, simplifying the customer journey and improving
customer satisfaction.
CallVU on the Road
Come see more than 10 demos of CallVU (http://www.callvu.com/solutions/overview)
at the upcoming Money20/20 show (https://www.money2020.com),
October 22-25 at The Venetian in Las Vegas. Demo topics include virtual
branch banking, insurance collaboration, and more. You can visit the
company at Money20/20's Israel Export Institute booth number 501.
About CallVU
CallVU offers an innovative Mobile Digital
Engagement Platform blending rich digital and interactive media with the
voice channel. CallVU drives simple interactions to self-service and
enhances meaningful interactions to a branch-like experience. The
company addresses the business need of diverting customers to digital
self-service, resulting in reduced call volumes, higher utilization of
existing digital assets, and a better customer experience. CallVU's
platform comprises enhanced Visual IVR, Collaboration, and Service BOTs.
The company was named a Gartner (News - Alert) Cool Vendor in Customer Service CRM in
2016. To learn more, visit www.callvu.com.
