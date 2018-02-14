|
|[October 10, 2017]
|
New Automotive-Grade Magnetic Position Sensors from ams Feature PSI5 Interface
ams (SIX: AMS (News - Alert)), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor
solutions, today announced the launch of the AS5172A/B magnetic position
sensors, which feature a two-wire PSI5 interface for fast and secure
transmission of their precise rotary position measurements.
The new AS5172A and AS5172B system-on-chip (SoC) devices are 0° to 360°
contactless rotary magnetic position sensors which provide absolute
angle measurements in high 14-bit resolution. The sensors have been
developed as SEooC devices according to the automotive safety standard
ISO26262, and feature extensive on-chip self-diagnostic systems. This
makes the AS5172A/B ideal for safety-critical automotive applications,
enabling a vehicle system to meet the highest ASIL safety level
requirements.
In addition, the PSI5 interface in the AS5172A/B parts conforms to the
latest standards, as set by the PSI5 specification versions 1.3 and 2.1.
AEC-Q100 qualified, the AS5172A/B devices support many automotive remote
position sensing applications including brake and gas pedal position
sensing, throttle valve and tumble flaps, steering angle sensors,
chassis ride height sensors, Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) valves, and
fuel-level measurement systems.
Based on Hall sensor technology, the AS5172A/B devices measure the
orthogonal component of the flux density over a full-turn rotation and
compensate for external stray magnetic fields with a robust architecture
centered around a 14-bit (0.022° resolution) sensor array and analog
front end.
The AS5172A/B can also be programmed to support a sub full-turn angular
range of motion as small as 0° to 10°, to achieve the best resolution
for the application.
The high sensitivity Hall sensor frot ends also enable the devices to
work with small, low cost target magnets and support a wide magnetic
field input range of 10-90mT. Only a simple two-pole magnet rotating
over the center of the package is required to provide a nearly instant
indication of the magnet's absolute angular position. The magnet may be
placed above or below the device.
The AS5172A/B operate over a wide supply voltage range of 4V to 16.5V,
and support up to +20V of overvoltage protection. In addition, the
supply pins are protected against reverse polarity up to -18V. The
AS5172A/B is also easily programmed over the device's VDD pin via a
single-wire UART-over-PSI5 interface, minimizing the number of pins on
the application programming connector.
"The introduction of our AS5172A/B magnetic angle position sensors
reflects ams' continued efforts to support the evolving interface and
safety requirements of our automotive customers," said Thomas Mueller,
Director of Marketing for position sensors at ams. "With their PSI5
interfaces, and robust embedded self-diagnostics, the AS5172A/B are the
perfect solution for enabling OEMs to achieve the highest in ASIL safety
level compliance in remote angle position sensing applications."
The AS5172 is available in a TSSOP14 package (AS5172B) and in an SIP
package (AS5172A). The SIP package (System in Package) integrates the
AS5172 sensor die together with the decoupling capacitors to yield
improved ESD and EMC (News - Alert) performance, eliminating the need for a PCB, and
reducing overall system sensor costs. The AS5172A and AS5172B operate
over a -40°C to 125°C and -40°C to 150°C temperature range, respectively.
The AS5172A/B magnetic position sensors are available immediately in
production volumes. Unit pricing is $3.28 (AS5172A) or $2.69 (AS5172B)
in order quantities of 1,000.
Evaluation boards for the AS5172A/B are available from the ams ICdirect
online store. For sample requests and for more technical information,
please go to
www.ams.com/Position-Sensors/AS5172A
or www.ams.com/Position-Sensors/AS5172B.
