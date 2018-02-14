|
|[October 10, 2017]
New England Consulting Partners Welcomes New Director
New England Consulting Partners, LLC, (NECP) a management consulting and
strategic advisory firm based in Boston, Massachusetts is pleased to
announce Craig J. Roshak has recently joined the firm as a Director. Mr.
Roshak will be joining the Detroit Michigan office. With a strong
background in finance and accounting, mergers, and risk management, Mr.
Roshak will play a key role in NECP's crisis management and debt
restructuring services. In addition, he will focus on viability and cash
flow analysis for businesses going through transition.
According to Thomas Desmond, Principal and Managing Director of NECP,
"The addition of Mr. Roshak to our firm is an important step in
expanding our national footprint. His diverse background and experience
will enable us to better serve our national client base. We are
delighted to have him on board." Theodore Tzafaroglou, Principal
responsible for NECP's Midwest practice, adds, "Mr. Roshak's extensive
experence in enterprise risk management, accounting and financial
reporting, and internal controls will be very beneficial to all of our
clients, particularly those with ties to the automotive industry." New
England Consulting Partners provides consulting services in the areas of
crisis management, strategic planning, productivity optimization, sales
and marketing, human resources/executive coaching, and reporting
services to meet the short and long term needs of their clients'
businesses.
Mr. Roshak's background includes working in various financial and
operating capacities at firms such as PricewaterhouseCoopers (News - Alert), Kmart
Corporation, Chrysler and DaimlerChrysler Corporation, Chrysler Group (a
Cerberus Capital company), and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. He is a
Certified Public Accountant, a Charted Global Management Accountant, and
an active member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Michigan
Association of CPAs. Mr. Roshak will be working out of the company's
Detroit, Michigan office. For more information on New England Consulting
Partners, LLC, please call the Boston office at 617-573-5039, the
Detroit office at 248-449-2912, or visit their website at http://neconsultingpartners.com.
