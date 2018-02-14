[October 10, 2017] New England Consulting Partners Welcomes New Director

New England Consulting Partners, LLC, (NECP) a management consulting and strategic advisory firm based in Boston, Massachusetts is pleased to announce Craig J. Roshak has recently joined the firm as a Director. Mr. Roshak will be joining the Detroit Michigan office. With a strong background in finance and accounting, mergers, and risk management, Mr. Roshak will play a key role in NECP's crisis management and debt restructuring services. In addition, he will focus on viability and cash flow analysis for businesses going through transition. According to Thomas Desmond, Principal and Managing Director of NECP, "The addition of Mr. Roshak to our firm is an important step in expanding our national footprint. His diverse background and experience will enable us to better serve our national client base. We are delighted to have him on board." Theodore Tzafaroglou, Principal responsible for NECP's Midwest practice, adds, "Mr. Roshak's extensive experence in enterprise risk management, accounting and financial reporting, and internal controls will be very beneficial to all of our clients, particularly those with ties to the automotive industry." New England Consulting Partners provides consulting services in the areas of crisis management, strategic planning, productivity optimization, sales and marketing, human resources/executive coaching, and reporting services to meet the short and long term needs of their clients' businesses. Mr. Roshak's background includes working in various financial and operating capacities at firms such as PricewaterhouseCoopers (News - Alert) , Kmart Corporation, Chrysler and DaimlerChrysler Corporation, Chrysler Group (a Cerberus Capital company), and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. He is a Certified Public Accountant, a Charted Global Management Accountant, and an active member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Michigan Association of CPAs. Mr. Roshak will be working out of the company's Detroit, Michigan office. For more information on New England Consulting Partners, LLC, please call the Boston office at 617-573-5039, the Detroit office at 248-449-2912, or visit their website at http://neconsultingpartners.com.

