New Advertising Campaign Shows How EY's Better-Connected Consultants Lead Clients Through the Transformative Age

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ernst & Young LLP is launching a multi-million-dollar brand campaign, showcasing how the firm's army of better-connected consultants are enabling clients to adapt to the changing business landscape. In this time of unprecedented business complexity and opportunity, EY has named this era the Transformative Age. "Much like the Industrial Revolution and Information Age, we are seeing a fundamental transformation across all industries, however now it is coming at a ferocious pace," said Bob Patton, EY Americas Vice Chair of Accounts. "Companies, as a result, are not simply adjusting their strategies but rather changing their business models to stay relevant. Our people across all of our service lines are helping our clients navigate the Transformative Age with courage and confidence." The multichannel campaign will launch in the U.S. first with full-page advertisements in The Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Financial Times highlighting how EY is enabling clients to succeed in the Transformative Age. Additionally, advertisements will run in multiple platforms through broadcast, print, social media and digital billboards in New York City's Times Square. Events, content and public relations efforts will be integrated into the year-long effort. "No business is immune to the sweeping changes we are seeing in the Transformative Age – not even EY," said Hank Prybylski, EY Americas Vice Chair of Advisory Services. "For this reason, we asked if there was a nimbler, better-connected model: one that is purpose-driven and strategic but also able to execute fast, then adapt an sprint to smart solutions. That is why over the recent years, we have built a wide range of strategic alliances and hired, acquired and developed talent and capabilities to help tackle our client's toughest challenges." "After a decade of strong growth in our Advisory practice, today we are launching EY's first consulting brand campaign to show the power of our consulting business through advertising, video and branded content," said Hilary Tricker, EY Americas Brand, Marketing and Communications Director for Advisory Services. "In doing so, we are inspiring our consultants and clients to continue to build a better working world." EY worked with several agencies to produce and execute this content-rich integrated campaign including strategic and creative agency Brand Pie, production group Hogarth and media agency MediaCom.

EY has created a digital hub of thought leadership where businesses can read how to navigate the Transformative Age. Visit ey.com/consulting to learn more. About EY Advisory Services

As better-connected consultants we help our clients navigate the Transformative Age. We do this by connecting the talents, creativity and experience of our entire organization and alliances. This enables us to ask the better questions and find answers to some of the world's toughest challenges and build a better working world. About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities. EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com. This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP, a member firm of EY serving clients in the U.S.

