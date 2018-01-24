|
|[October 09, 2017]
|
New Research from Digital River and SuperData: Gray Market Game Key Resellers Put Pressure on Monetization Models in $100 Billion Digital Games Market
Digital
River, Inc., a leading global provider of Commerce-as-a-Service
solutions, announced the results of a commissioned SuperData study
exploring the impact that gray market game key resellers have on revenue
for digital
game developers and publishers. Online marketplaces, or gray market
spaces, are increasingly becoming destinations where illicitly obtained
game keys, account information and in-game items are sold to
deal-seeking gamers. The study, conducted on behalf of Digital River (News - Alert),
recommends ways digital game publishers can deter purchases on gray
sites and keep consumers safe while also protecting their game
communities and profits. Titled, "Defend Your Kingdom: What Game
Publishers Need to Know about Monetization and Fraud," the research
paper is now available at http://driv.ws/he.
"With the entire games industry moving to an 'as-a-service' model,
developers are continually releasing new, digital items and in-game
updates to extend game play. Scammers are too often able to go
undetected and quickly re-sell these digital products on third-party
gray market sites, which hinders monetization for publishers," said
Jeremy Coker, Digital River's vice president of games and entertainment.
"In order to combat this growing trade, we advise game developers and
publishers to improve security and transparency for in-game transactions
and revamp online storefronts to meet player needs and the requirements
of in-game economies."
Some findings from the study include:
-
Digital games are on track to earn $96.5 billion this year, a 10
percent growth over last year, and are expected to reach $123.5
billion by 2020.
-
Scammers are able to buy keys from publishers with stolen credit card
information and then sell those keys to unsuspecting consumers on
reseller sites.
-
Previously, publishers simply lost revenue from a pirated boxed game.
This new form of piracy can lead to costly chargebacks and loss of
legitimate revenue treams.
-
Many players don't know if their keys are illegitimate, so if
publishers deactivate keys purchased by fraudsters, it punishes the
unsuspecting players who bought them.
-
After Steam introduced in-game item trading in 2011, account theft
rose 2,000 percent.
-
Virtual items are becoming more valuable. A miniskirt for PlayerUnknown's
Battlegrounds recently fetched over $400 on the Steam Marketplace.
-
On average, PC players in the U.S. wait 21 days to buy content after
they decide they want it in order to take advantage of flash sales or
bundle deals.
The study provides recommendations for digital game publishers on how to
attract players, keep more revenue and protect all parties from gray
market fraud. Some of the tactics include:
-
Adding safeguards like trade-waiting periods and trade blackouts for
new accounts.
-
Investing in proper payment safety measures, which can stop fraud at
the point of sale and deprive markets of illegitimate game keys.
-
Clearly stating which third-party sites are authorized to sell their
products, since consumers are becoming aware of the issues with
gray-market fraud.
-
Providing players with a safe and streamlined storefront for making
purchases directly from the publisher.
For more details about the research findings, visit http://driv.ws/he
for a copy of the study. To hear a replay of a Digital River webinar on
the study, featuring guest speaker Joost (News - Alert) VanDreunen, CEO of SuperData,
visit http://driv.ws/hd.
