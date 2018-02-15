[October 04, 2017] New Videology Knowledge Lab Examines Measurement's Key Role in the Converged TV & Video Advertising Space

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Videology, a leading software provider for converged TV and video advertising solutions, today released the latest installment of its educational 'Knowledge Labs' series. In this latest installment, Videology examines the various ways that measurement – one of the most important elements of advertising campaigns – is being used in the converged TV and video advertising space. This report examines everything marketers need to know when it comes to TV and video advertising measurement. In addition to this, the Knowledge Lab explores the evolution of measurement in both TV and digital video, including a detailed timeline of the path of TV measurement, the path of digital video measurement, and where the two intersect. The lab found that that the convergence between TV measurement and digital video measurement occurred in the early 2000's. To help advertisers navigate the often-complex world of measurement, the Knowledge Lab also provides a detailed look at measurement opportunities that are available in TV and video today including brand, action, sales and audience verification studies. "The reason all marketers advertise is to drive a given set of results, and accurate measurement is the only way to understand if those results are achieved," said Aleck Schleider, SVP of Client and Data Strategy, Videology. "Fortunately, advances in measurement have accelerated in the past few years. We are approaching the Holy Grail where exposure to TV and video advertising can be tied directly to a variety of brand and business metrics. It's important—and challenging—for advertisers to fully understand these fast-moving metrics in order to drive the greatest ROI from thei advertising. We wrote this Knowledge Lab with that goal in mind." When determining the accuracy of a TV or video ad campaign, the lab shares that there are several challenges that advertisers may run into, including: Finding a Consistent Method for Defining Success Across Screens : There is a notable variance between measuring the offline and online worlds; as such, advertisers must take this into account and use a common currency to define success so results can be compared in a fair way.

: There is a notable variance between measuring the offline and online worlds; as such, advertisers must take this into account and use a common currency to define success so results can be compared in a fair way. Ensuring Sufficient Scale : Advertisers must ensure that they have sufficient scale to obtain statistically relevant results, especially with online video, where scale can be more constrained than TV.

: Advertisers must ensure that they have sufficient scale to obtain statistically relevant results, especially with online video, where scale can be more constrained than TV. Timing: Timing can pose as a challenge when trying to ascertain measurement, as adding measurement to a campaign can add weeks or even months to understanding how well it performed against a specific objective. Despite these challenges, the lab contends that as TV continues to become more digitized, and measurement opportunities continue to increase, cross-screen results will become more mainstream and more fluid. In the meantime, opportunities abound for advertisers looking for accurate, scalable measurement across devices.

