[October 04, 2017] New Cree XLamp High Current LEDs Expand Industry's Broadest Chip-on-Board LED Portfolio

Cree (News - Alert) , Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE) announces a new family of XLamp® CMA High Current LED Arrays that provide the industry's best lumen density and efficacy for metal-based chip-on-board (COB) LEDs. Optimized for operation at high drive currents, the CMA LEDs deliver up to 2 ½ times the lumen density of Cree's Standard Density CXA2 LEDs. The new CMA LEDs are compatible with the existing ecosystem of holders and optics for the CXA2 LED family, enabling lighting manufacturers to boost the lumen output of their products with minimal redesign. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171004005341/en/ Cree XLamp(R) CMA High Current LED Arrays (Photo: Business Wire) "Cree is an outstanding partner for LED lighting because of their customer-focused innovation," said Andrea Gallucci, head of optics & electronics at Artemide. "Since the new High Current CMA LED Arrays are compatible with the Standard Density CXA2 LED family, we can easily deliver more visual impact while maintaining the same optics options and color quality choices that our customers are looking for. These new CMA LEDs will speed up the pace of performance enhancements within both our iconic and innovative luminaire designs." The CMA LED Arrays feature a new innovative metal COB technology that delivers higher reliability than competing metal COBs. In addition, the CMA LEDs an be mounted directly to the heat sink, which eliminates the need for holders, simplifies the luminaire manufacturing process and reduces system cost. "Through relentless innovation, our scientists achieved fundamental technology breakthroughs that significantly improve both the light output and the lumen maintenance of our new CMA LEDs over currently available metal-based COB LEDs," said Dave Emerson (News - Alert) , Cree LEDs executive vice president and general manager. "Only Cree delivers excellent lumen density and reliability that customers demand through both ceramic and metal COB technologies." The CMA LED family includes five LEDs with light emitting surface (LES) sizes ranging from nine to 23 mm to address a wide variety of applications. Featuring Cree's EasyWhite® bins, the XLamp CMA LED arrays are available in 2700K-6500K CCTs with standard color options of 70, 80 and 90 CRI (News - Alert) and premium color options that include high fidelity (98 CRI) and specialty color points. Product samples are available now, and production quantities are available with standard lead times. Please visit www.cree.com/cma to learn more.

About Cree Cree is a market-leading innovator of lighting-class LEDs, lighting products and Wolfspeed™ power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Cree's product families include LED lighting systems and bulbs, blue and green LED chips, high-brightness LEDs, lighting-class power LEDs, power-switching devices and RF devices. Cree's products are driving improvements in applications such as general illumination, electronic signs and signals, power supplies and inverters. Please refer to www.cree.com for additional product and Company information. This press release contains forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated. Actual results may differ materially due to a number of factors, including the risk that actual savings and lifetimes will vary from expectations; the risk we may be unable to manufacture these new products with sufficiently low cost to offer them at competitive prices or with acceptable margins; the risk we may encounter delays or other difficulties in ramping up production of our new products; customer acceptance of our new products; the rapid development of new technology and competing products that may impair demand or render Cree's products obsolete; and other factors discussed in Cree's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 25, 2017, and subsequent filings. Cree®,XLamp®, and EasyWhite® are registered trademarks of Cree, Inc. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171004005341/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]