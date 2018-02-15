|
|[October 04, 2017]
New Cree XLamp High Current LEDs Expand Industry's Broadest Chip-on-Board LED Portfolio
Cree (News - Alert), Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE) announces a new family of XLamp®
CMA High Current LED Arrays that provide the industry's best lumen
density and efficacy for metal-based chip-on-board (COB) LEDs. Optimized
for operation at high drive currents, the CMA LEDs deliver up to 2 ½
times the lumen density of Cree's Standard Density CXA2 LEDs. The new
CMA LEDs are compatible with the existing ecosystem of holders and
optics for the CXA2 LED family, enabling lighting manufacturers to boost
the lumen output of their products with minimal redesign.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171004005341/en/
Cree XLamp(R) CMA High Current LED Arrays (Photo: Business Wire)
"Cree is an outstanding partner for LED lighting because of their
customer-focused innovation," said Andrea Gallucci, head of optics &
electronics at Artemide. "Since the new High Current CMA LED Arrays are
compatible with the Standard Density CXA2 LED family, we can easily
deliver more visual impact while maintaining the same optics options and
color quality choices that our customers are looking for. These new CMA
LEDs will speed up the pace of performance enhancements within both our
iconic and innovative luminaire designs."
The CMA LED Arrays feature a new innovative metal COB technology that
delivers higher reliability than competing metal COBs. In addition, the
CMA LEDs an be mounted directly to the heat sink, which eliminates the
need for holders, simplifies the luminaire manufacturing process and
reduces system cost.
"Through relentless innovation, our scientists achieved fundamental
technology breakthroughs that significantly improve both the light
output and the lumen maintenance of our new CMA LEDs over currently
available metal-based COB LEDs," said Dave Emerson (News - Alert), Cree LEDs executive
vice president and general manager. "Only Cree delivers excellent lumen
density and reliability that customers demand through both ceramic and
metal COB technologies."
The CMA LED family includes five LEDs with light emitting surface (LES)
sizes ranging from nine to 23 mm to address a wide variety of
applications. Featuring Cree's EasyWhite® bins, the XLamp CMA
LED arrays are available in 2700K-6500K CCTs with standard color options
of 70, 80 and 90 CRI (News - Alert) and premium color options that include high
fidelity (98 CRI) and specialty color points. Product samples are
available now, and production quantities are available with standard
lead times. Please visit www.cree.com/cma
to learn more.
About Cree
Cree is a market-leading innovator of lighting-class LEDs, lighting
products and Wolfspeed™ power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors.
Cree's product families include LED lighting systems and bulbs, blue and
green LED chips, high-brightness LEDs, lighting-class power LEDs,
power-switching devices and RF devices. Cree's products are driving
improvements in applications such as general illumination, electronic
signs and signals, power supplies and inverters.
Please refer to www.cree.com
for additional product and Company information.
This press release contains forward-looking statements involving risks
and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results
to differ materially from those indicated. Actual results may differ
materially due to a number of factors, including the risk that actual
savings and lifetimes will vary from expectations; the risk we may be
unable to manufacture these new products with sufficiently low cost to
offer them at competitive prices or with acceptable margins; the risk we
may encounter delays or other difficulties in ramping up production of
our new products; customer acceptance of our new products; the rapid
development of new technology and competing products that may impair
demand or render Cree's products obsolete; and other factors discussed
in Cree's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including
its report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 25, 2017, and subsequent
filings.
Cree®,XLamp®, and EasyWhite® are
registered trademarks of Cree, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171004005341/en/
