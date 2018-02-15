|
|[October 04, 2017]
|
New Release of IMM's eSign for Banking System Now Available
IMM,
the leading source of eSignature and eTransaction Management for
financial institutions, announced today at BAI (News - Alert) Beacon 2017 that its
latest release of IMM eSign for Banking is now available. The newest
version of IMM's enterprise-wide eSignature platform features a
revolutionary Intelligent Dynamic eSignature Engine (IDE). This new IDE
technology eliminates manual drag and drop placement of signature fields
and the corresponding assignment of signing parties to those fields.
This new technology is capable of handling both static and dynamic
document formats.
IMM eSign for Banking is the only eSignature platform created
specifically for the unique processing needs of a financial institution.
Hundreds of banks rely on IMM's eSign platform and leverage the system
in conjunction with their banking applications provided by Jack Henry
and Associates, Fiserv, Finastra (formerly D+H) and FIS, as well as a
wide-variety of deposit and loan origination systems. Furthering IMM's
unique capabilities is the automatic indexing of eSigned documents for
seamless archival into virtually any Imaging/ECM system. This
functionality continues to separate IMM's eSign solution from other
systems in the market.
The following are highlights of the new release
-
Intelligent Dynamic eSignature Engine provides total automation for
setting up eSign transactions, eliminating manual transaction se-up
efforts normally required from other eSignature systems;
-
Secure email delivery of in-person/in-branch signed documents
eliminates the need to generate or print paper document copies to
provide to signers following the completion of an in-person signing
ceremony;
-
Include the request for attachments (supporting documents) to be
returned by remote signers during the eSigning session in order to
complete any outstanding requirements for the business transaction.
For example, a loan officer can request evidence of employment or
other necessary documentation required for underwriting purposes, and
the applicant can then electronically submit the requested
information, without delaying the transaction closing; and
-
On-demand attachment of external documents can be incorporated into
the signing session, including the new ability to dynamically add
signature fields or other data elements to the attachment prior to
initiating the eSignature session.
"This release of our eSign for Banking platform further automates
day-to-day business document transactions, eliminating many of the
cumbersome, manual processes that often create delays or leave banks at
risk with incomplete or inaccurate documents," said Michael Ball, Vice
President of Markets & Strategy for IMM. "With our new Intelligent
Dynamic eSignature Engine, we are the first to bring intelligent
processing capabilities to the eSignature market. Combined with our
automated indexing technology for Imaging/ECM archival, we provide a
comprehensive end-to-end eTransaction solution never before available
for banking institutions."
About IMM
For more than 20 years, IMM's focus has remained
the same: to deliver innovative electronic transaction solutions to
financial institutions, and maintain client satisfaction and success.
Over 700 U.S. financial institutions are powered by IMM's comprehensive
eSignature and eTransaction Management solutions. The company's fully
integrated eSignature, eWorkflow, eLoan and eTeller solutions make
transacting business easy and convenient for the consumer while creating
a more efficient, cost-effective and compliant back-office operation.
Mission: Driving electronic transactions through innovation,
reputation and speed
For more information, visit www.immonline.com
or follow @IMMeSign.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171004005119/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]