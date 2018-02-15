[October 04, 2017] New Release of IMM's eSign for Banking System Now Available

IMM, the leading source of eSignature and eTransaction Management for financial institutions, announced today at BAI (News - Alert) Beacon 2017 that its latest release of IMM eSign for Banking is now available. The newest version of IMM's enterprise-wide eSignature platform features a revolutionary Intelligent Dynamic eSignature Engine (IDE). This new IDE technology eliminates manual drag and drop placement of signature fields and the corresponding assignment of signing parties to those fields. This new technology is capable of handling both static and dynamic document formats. IMM eSign for Banking is the only eSignature platform created specifically for the unique processing needs of a financial institution. Hundreds of banks rely on IMM's eSign platform and leverage the system in conjunction with their banking applications provided by Jack Henry and Associates, Fiserv, Finastra (formerly D+H) and FIS, as well as a wide-variety of deposit and loan origination systems. Furthering IMM's unique capabilities is the automatic indexing of eSigned documents for seamless archival into virtually any Imaging/ECM system. This functionality continues to separate IMM's eSign solution from other systems in the market. The following are highlights of the new release Intelligent Dynamic eSignature Engine provides total automation for setting up eSign transactions, eliminating manual transaction se-up efforts normally required from other eSignature systems;

Secure email delivery of in-person/in-branch signed documents eliminates the need to generate or print paper document copies to provide to signers following the completion of an in-person signing ceremony;

Include the request for attachments (supporting documents) to be returned by remote signers during the eSigning session in order to complete any outstanding requirements for the business transaction. For example, a loan officer can request evidence of employment or other necessary documentation required for underwriting purposes, and the applicant can then electronically submit the requested information, without delaying the transaction closing; and

On-demand attachment of external documents can be incorporated into the signing session, including the new ability to dynamically add signature fields or other data elements to the attachment prior to initiating the eSignature session. "This release of our eSign for Banking platform further automates day-to-day business document transactions, eliminating many of the cumbersome, manual processes that often create delays or leave banks at risk with incomplete or inaccurate documents," said Michael Ball, Vice President of Markets & Strategy for IMM. "With our new Intelligent Dynamic eSignature Engine, we are the first to bring intelligent processing capabilities to the eSignature market. Combined with our automated indexing technology for Imaging/ECM archival, we provide a comprehensive end-to-end eTransaction solution never before available for banking institutions." About IMM

For more than 20 years, IMM's focus has remained the same: to deliver innovative electronic transaction solutions to financial institutions, and maintain client satisfaction and success. Over 700 U.S. financial institutions are powered by IMM's comprehensive eSignature and eTransaction Management solutions. The company's fully integrated eSignature, eWorkflow, eLoan and eTeller solutions make transacting business easy and convenient for the consumer while creating a more efficient, cost-effective and compliant back-office operation.

Mission: Driving electronic transactions through innovation, reputation and speed For more information, visit www.immonline.com or follow @IMMeSign. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171004005119/en/

